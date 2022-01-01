- Home
- /
- Corona Del Mar
- /
- Summer House - 2744 East Coast Hwy
Summer House 2744 East Coast Hwy
No reviews yet
2744 East Coast Hwy
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch Cocktails
Cordials
Dessert Drinks
Ice Cold Beer
Bud Light
Light beer
Landshark
Island Style Lager
Stella Artois
Premium Lager
Kona Fire Rock Pale Ale
Pale Ale
Kirin Light
Japanese Style Light Beer
Hoegaarden
Light Belgium Wheat
Rotating Seasonal Bottle
Seasonally inspired craft choice, ask server for more details
Beck's
Non-Alcoholic
Widmer Hef
Elysian IPA
Margaritas
Summer House Skinny Margarita
Jose Cuervo Silver, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave
La Flaca
Herradura Silver Tequila, cucumber, lime, cracked black pepper
Spicey Spector
Ghost Tequila, Giffard Grapefruit liqueur, lime, agave
Mexcalita
Los Javis Mezcal, Cointreau, Lime, Agave
Summerhouse Margarita
Ultimate Margarita
Skinny Antioxidant Margarita
Non Alcoholic
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sole Flat Water
Sole Sparkling Water
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Specialty Drink
Red Wine
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Napa Cellars Merlot
1000 Stories Zinfandel
Pessimest Red Blend
Complicated Pinot Noir
Earthquake Zinfandel
Stag's Leap Bottle
Bonanza Cab
Bianchi Cabernet
Hess Cabernet
Rebellious Red Bottle
Iron & Sand Cab
Sea Sun Pinot Noir Bottle
Napa Cellars Merlot Bottle
1000 Stories Zinfandel Bottle
Pessimest Red Blend Bottle
Bonanza Cab Bottle
Hess Cab Bottle
Iron & Sand Cab Bottle
Bianchi Cabernet Bottle
SEA SUN PINOT NOIR GLS
California
LYRIC by ETUDE GLS
Santa Barbara
NAPA CELLARS MERLOT GLS
California
1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL GLS
California
PESSIMIST by DAOU RED BLEND GLS
Paso Robles
BONANZA by CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS
California
HESS SHIRTAIL CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS
North Coast
IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS
Paso Robles
SEA SUN PINOT NOIR BTL
California
LYRIC by ETUDE BTL
Santa Barbara
NAPA CELLARS MERLOT BTL
California
1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL BTL
California
PESSIMIST by DAOU RED BLEND BTL
Paso Robles
BONANZA by CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
California
HESS SHIRTAIL CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
North Coast
IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
Paso Robles
STAG’S LEAP CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
Rum
Specialty Drinks
Summer House Bloody Mary
Upgrade to Tito’s Handmade Vodka for $2
Pretty in Pink
Pink Whitney Vodka, Fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur
Berries & Bubbles
Avissi Prosecco, Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur, fresh berries
Spanish Empress
Empress Gin, Q Elderflower tonic, herbs from the garden, citrus essence
Mint Fix
SelvaRey Coconut rum by Bruno Mars, Rum bar gold rum, lime, mint, cinnamon
Buoys & Birds
Monkey Shoulder Scotch, lime, cucumber, mint, Peat essence
Lost Wallet
Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, lemon, Giffard Orgeat, Mint
Go Greyhound
Vodka Grapefruit
Katies Blushing Lemonade
Pomegranate Martini
Aperol Spritz
Peanut Butter Old Fashioned
Summer 75
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
White Wine
Mason Sav Blanc
Bianchi Pinot Grigio
Sea Sun Chard
Daou Chard
Neyers Chard Bottle
Mason Sav Blanc Bottle
Bianchi Pinot Grigio Bottle
Sea Sun Chard Bottle
Daou Chard Bottle
Echo Bay Sav Blanc
Echo Bay Sav Blanc Bottle
Bodyguard Bottle
MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC GLS
Marlborough, New Zealand
SEAGLASS PINOT GRIGIO GLS
Santa Barbara
SEA SUN CHARDONNAY GLS
California
DAOU CHARDONNAY GLS
Paso Robles
MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
Marlborough, New Zealand
SEAGLASS PINOT GRIGIO BTL
Santa Barbara
SEA SUN CHARDONNAY BTL
California
DAOU CHARDONNAY BTL
Paso Robles
NEYERS CARNEROS CHARDONNAY
California
Commonly Ordered Drinks
Cosmo
Sunshine Drop
Appletini
Manhattan
Gimlet
Lemon Drop
Mojito
Mai Tai
Whiskey Sour
Michelada
Long Island Iced Tea
Sea Breeze
Bay Breeze
Peanut Butter Cup Coffee
White Russian
Salty Dog
Irish Coffee
Old Fashioned
Mai Tai
French 75
WINERY OF THE MONTH
Drink Special
Burgers and Sandwiches
Avocado Bacon Burger
Avocado - apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce - red onion tomato - cheddar cheese - thousand island
Brie Angus Beef Burger
Brie cheese - caramelized onions - tomato - arugula - mayo
Turkey Burger
Pepper jack - tomato - red onion - lettuce - wasabi aioli
Patty Melt
Carmelized onions - pepper jack - sriracha aoli
Veggie Sandwich
Sauteed onions - red peppers - mushrooms - spinach - mozzarella lettuce - tomato - avocado
BLTA
Apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce - tomato - avocado - mayo
Blackened Ahi Sandwich
Ahi blackened & seared rare - lettuce - red onion - tomato daikon sprouts - wasabi aioli
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast - apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce tomato - red onion - avocado - mozzarella cheese - mayo
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast - pesto sauce - lettuce - tomato - red onion - mozzarella cheese - mayo
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad - cheddar cheese - avocado - tomato
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Filet mignon, sliced thin - grilled onions & peppers - pepper jack
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ sauce - pulled pork on top of our house made slaw
1/2LB Angus Beef Cheeseburger
(Fresh daily Angus Beef), lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, thousand island
Desserts
Chocolate Heaven
Flourless brownie soufflé cake served hot with vanilla ice cream
Berries & Cream
Vanilla ice cream topped with fresh berries
Rootbeer Float
An old time favorite pilled high with vanilla ice cream
Seasonal Favorite
Ask your server about our seasonal dessert special
Scoop Ice Cream
Birthday Dessert
Homemade Soups & Fresh Salads
Homemade Soup of the Day
Homemade Turkey Chili
Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese
The Wedge
Crispy Iceberg Wedge, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese dressing With Bacon $2 With Grilled Chicken $4 With Steak $5 1/2 Wedge $8
Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled Salmon, Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Ceasar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Summer Salad
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinagrette
Seared Ahi Salad
Ahi Blackened & Seared Rare, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Crispy Wontons, Daikon Sprouts, Wasabi Aioli, Asian Inspired Vinagrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast with BBQ Glaze, Crispy Romaine, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, BBQ Ranch Dressing
Grilled Ono & Arugula Salad
Fresh Caught and grilled Ono, Arugula, Sliced Pears, Brie Cheese, Julienne Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Golden Beets, Fresh Spinach, Carrots, Shaved Fennel, Sun dried cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette With Salmon $8 With Chicken $4
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Large Caesar
Large Green Salad
Green Salad w/Entree
Caesar Salad w/ Entree
Veggie Summer Salad
Veggie Ahi Salad
Veggie BBQ Salad
Veggie Ono
Veggie Cobb
Sides
Starters
Grill Sticks
Skewers of marinated filet mignon, Asian Slaw, Cambozola cheese dip
Homemade Macaroni and Cheese
With bacon $2 With Grilled Chicken $4
Kung Po Calamari
Red Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Peanuts, Asian Slaw
Chicken & Vegetable Potsticks
Pineapple Soy dipping sauce, Asian Slaw, Wasabi Aioli Drizzle
Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Brie, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips
Ahi Poke with Wonton Chips
Fresh Ahi Tuna, Green & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Avocado
Sweet Potato Fries
Siracha Aioli
Summer House Favorites
Fresh Ginger Crusted Ono
Baked fresh Hawaiian Ono, Orange beurre blanc, Steamed Jasmine rice
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Teriyaki glaze - asian slaw - crispy wontons - daikon sprouts
Fish Tacos
Grilled or tempura battered - soft corn tortillas - shredded lettuce tomatoes - onions - avocado - cheddar cheese - tomatillo sauce
Carnitas Tacos
Three tacos - soft corn tortillas - shredded lettuce - avocado pico de gallo
Fish & Chips
Tempura battered mahi-mahi - fries - tartar sauce
Grilled Island Chicken
10 oz. boneless chicken breast - pineapple soy dipping sauce steamed jasmine rice
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
“Fall off the bone” tender ribs - tangy bbq sauce - french fries asian slaw
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Breaded, baked, stuffed with fresh spinach - mozzarella - pesto topped with a whole grain mustard sauce served with steamed jasmine rice - sautéed fresh spinach
Baja Tacos
Special
Ala Carte
Traditional
Summer House Breakfast
2 eggs - homemade breakfast potatoes - fresh fruit - toasted english muffin
California Omelette
applewood smoked bacon - cheddar cheese - tomatoes - red onion - avocado served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit
Chili Cheese Omelette
our homemade turkey chili - cheddar cheese - cilantro - green onion - sour cream served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit
Veggie Scramble
scrambled egg whites - spinach - tomatoes - red onion - red bell peppers - goat cheese served with a toasted english muffin, breakfast potatoes, and fresh fruit
Breakfast Favorites
Biscuits & Gravy
homemade biscuits - 2 eggs - breakfast potatoes - gravy (contains bacon & sausage)
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs - cheddar cheese - avocado - app
Hangover Burger
fried egg - cheddar cheese - applewood smoked bacon - lettuce - thousand island served with breakfast potatoes
French Toast
fresh berries - whipped cream - sprinkle of powdered sugar
Huevos Rancheros
corn tortillas - refried beans (contains bacon) - cheddar cheese - sour cream fried eggs - fresh salsa - avocado - cilantro - green onions - chips
Eggs Benedict
soft poached eggs - hollandaise sauce - canadian bacon served with breakfast potatoes and fresh frui
Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla - scrambled eggs - homemade pinto beans (contains bacon) cheddar cheese - potatoes - side of salsa served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit
Carnitas Burrito
flour tortilla - fried eggs - carnitas - avocado - pepperjack - side of salsa served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit
Brunch Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Upgrade to Tito’s Handmade Vodka $10
Sorbetto
Avissi Prosecco with housemade Sorbet
Mimosa
Opera Prima Brut
Sangria
featuring Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Chardonnay and Cabernet, Pomp and Whimsy Liqueur, and fresh fruit
House Chardonnay Sea Sun
House Cabernet - Bonanza Cabernet by Caymus
Brunch Spicy Bloody Mary
Brunch Bloody Maria
Spicy Bloody Maria
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2744 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Photos coming soon!