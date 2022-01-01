A map showing the location of Summer House 2744 East Coast HwyView gallery

Summer House 2744 East Coast Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

2744 East Coast Hwy

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bonanza Cab

$7.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa- Grapefruit on side

$8.00

Mimosa- No Juice

$8.00

Mimosa- OJ on side

$8.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sea Sun Chard

$7.00

Sorbetto

$9.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cordials

Alize

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Borghetti Espresso

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Brandy

$11.00

Apple Puckers

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Pop & Whimsy

$11.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Dessert Drinks

Elit Espresso Martini

$16.00

Stoli Elit Vodka, Cafe Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Espresso

Sorbetto

$15.00

Avissi Prosecco, 3 small scoops of Sorbet

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Emperess

$11.00

Ice Cold Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Light beer

Landshark

$7.00

Island Style Lager

Stella Artois

$8.00

Premium Lager

Kona Fire Rock Pale Ale

$8.00

Pale Ale

Kirin Light

$8.00

Japanese Style Light Beer

Hoegaarden

$8.00

Light Belgium Wheat

Rotating Seasonal Bottle

$7.00

Seasonally inspired craft choice, ask server for more details

Beck's

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Widmer Hef

$8.00

Elysian IPA

$9.00

Margaritas

Summer House Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Silver, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave

La Flaca

$14.00

Herradura Silver Tequila, cucumber, lime, cracked black pepper

Spicey Spector

$17.00

Ghost Tequila, Giffard Grapefruit liqueur, lime, agave

Mexcalita

$15.00

Los Javis Mezcal, Cointreau, Lime, Agave

Summerhouse Margarita

$15.00

Ultimate Margarita

$18.00

Skinny Antioxidant Margarita

$16.00

Non Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sole Flat Water

$5.00

Sole Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Specialty Drink

$7.00

Red Wine

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

Napa Cellars Merlot

$11.00

1000 Stories Zinfandel

$12.00

Pessimest Red Blend

$13.00

Complicated Pinot Noir

$15.00

Earthquake Zinfandel

$14.00

Stag's Leap Bottle

$102.00

Bonanza Cab

$9.00

Bianchi Cabernet

$15.00

Hess Cabernet

$12.00

Rebellious Red Bottle

$60.00

Iron & Sand Cab

$14.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Napa Cellars Merlot Bottle

$33.00

1000 Stories Zinfandel Bottle

$36.00

Pessimest Red Blend Bottle

$39.00

Bonanza Cab Bottle

$27.00

Hess Cab Bottle

$36.00

Iron & Sand Cab Bottle

$42.00

Bianchi Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

SEA SUN PINOT NOIR GLS

$10.00

California

LYRIC by ETUDE GLS

$12.00

Santa Barbara

NAPA CELLARS MERLOT GLS

$11.00

California

1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL GLS

$12.00

California

PESSIMIST by DAOU RED BLEND GLS

$13.00

Paso Robles

BONANZA by CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$9.00

California

HESS SHIRTAIL CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$12.00

North Coast

IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$14.00

Paso Robles

SEA SUN PINOT NOIR BTL

$30.00

California

LYRIC by ETUDE BTL

$36.00

Santa Barbara

NAPA CELLARS MERLOT BTL

$33.00

California

1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL BTL

$36.00

California

PESSIMIST by DAOU RED BLEND BTL

$39.00

Paso Robles

BONANZA by CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$27.00

California

HESS SHIRTAIL CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$36.00

North Coast

IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$42.00

Paso Robles

STAG’S LEAP CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$102.00

Rose

SUMMER WATER ROSE GLS

$11.00

SUMMER WATER ROSE BTL

$33.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$11.00

Selva Rey Coconut

$12.00

Meyers Dark

$11.00

Rum Bar Gold

$11.00

Specialty Drinks

Summer House Bloody Mary

$15.00

Upgrade to Tito’s Handmade Vodka for $2

Pretty in Pink

$16.00

Pink Whitney Vodka, Fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur

Berries & Bubbles

$15.00

Avissi Prosecco, Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur, fresh berries

Spanish Empress

$15.00

Empress Gin, Q Elderflower tonic, herbs from the garden, citrus essence

Mint Fix

$15.00

SelvaRey Coconut rum by Bruno Mars, Rum bar gold rum, lime, mint, cinnamon

Buoys & Birds

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch, lime, cucumber, mint, Peat essence

Lost Wallet

$15.00

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, lemon, Giffard Orgeat, Mint

Go Greyhound

$14.00

Vodka Grapefruit

Katies Blushing Lemonade

$15.00

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$15.00

Summer 75

$15.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Ghost Tequila

$11.00

Centanario Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Gran Toromino

$11.00

Coconut Tequila

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila- Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila- Gold

$9.00

Mezcal Tequila

$11.00

Vodka

Pink Whitney

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Citrus Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Rye Whiskey

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Macallan 12 year

$15.00

Macallan 15 year

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

White Wine

Mason Sav Blanc

$14.00

Bianchi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sea Sun Chard

$9.00

Daou Chard

$11.00

Neyers Chard Bottle

$84.00

Mason Sav Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Bianchi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Sea Sun Chard Bottle

$27.00

Daou Chard Bottle

$33.00

Echo Bay Sav Blanc

$12.00

Echo Bay Sav Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Bodyguard Bottle

$65.00

MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC GLS

$10.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

SEAGLASS PINOT GRIGIO GLS

$10.00

Santa Barbara

SEA SUN CHARDONNAY GLS

$9.00

California

DAOU CHARDONNAY GLS

$11.00

Paso Robles

MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$30.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

SEAGLASS PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$30.00

Santa Barbara

SEA SUN CHARDONNAY BTL

$27.00

California

DAOU CHARDONNAY BTL

$33.00

Paso Robles

NEYERS CARNEROS CHARDONNAY

$84.00

California

Bubbles

Opera Prima

$9.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Brut Rose Split

$10.00

Opera Prima Bottle

$27.00

Commonly Ordered Drinks

Cosmo

$15.00

Sunshine Drop

$15.00

Appletini

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Michelada

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Peanut Butter Cup Coffee

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

WINERY OF THE MONTH

BOGLE PHANTOM CHARD

$10.00

BOGLE CHARD

$8.00

BOGLE PHANTOM RED BLEND

$10.00

BOGLE CAB

$8.00

BOGLE PHANTOM CHARD BOTTLE

$30.00

BOGLE CHARD BOTTLE

$24.00

BOGLE PHANTOM RED BLEND BOTTLE

$30.00

BOGLE CAB BOTTLE

$24.00

Wine Flight

$20.00

Drink Special

Special

$8.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

All served on fresh homemade bun with fries & a pickle Upgrade to sweet potato fries $2

Avocado Bacon Burger

$18.00

Avocado - apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce - red onion tomato - cheddar cheese - thousand island

Brie Angus Beef Burger

$17.00

Brie cheese - caramelized onions - tomato - arugula - mayo

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Pepper jack - tomato - red onion - lettuce - wasabi aioli

Patty Melt

$16.00

Carmelized onions - pepper jack - sriracha aoli

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Sauteed onions - red peppers - mushrooms - spinach - mozzarella lettuce - tomato - avocado

BLTA

$16.00

Apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce - tomato - avocado - mayo

Blackened Ahi Sandwich

$17.00

Ahi blackened & seared rare - lettuce - red onion - tomato daikon sprouts - wasabi aioli

Chicken Club Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast - apple wood smoked bacon - lettuce tomato - red onion - avocado - mozzarella cheese - mayo

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast - pesto sauce - lettuce - tomato - red onion - mozzarella cheese - mayo

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Tuna salad - cheddar cheese - avocado - tomato

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$18.00

Filet mignon, sliced thin - grilled onions & peppers - pepper jack

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ sauce - pulled pork on top of our house made slaw

1/2LB Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$16.00

(Fresh daily Angus Beef), lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, thousand island

Desserts

Chocolate Heaven

$10.00

Flourless brownie soufflé cake served hot with vanilla ice cream

Berries & Cream

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with fresh berries

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

An old time favorite pilled high with vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Favorite

$10.00

Ask your server about our seasonal dessert special

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Birthday Dessert

Homemade Soups & Fresh Salads

Homemade Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Homemade Turkey Chili

$7.00+

Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

The Wedge

$8.00+

Crispy Iceberg Wedge, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese dressing With Bacon $2 With Grilled Chicken $4 With Steak $5 1/2 Wedge $8

Salmon Caesar Salad

$21.00

Grilled Salmon, Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Summer Salad

$16.00

Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinagrette

Seared Ahi Salad

$17.00

Ahi Blackened & Seared Rare, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Crispy Wontons, Daikon Sprouts, Wasabi Aioli, Asian Inspired Vinagrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with BBQ Glaze, Crispy Romaine, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, BBQ Ranch Dressing

Grilled Ono & Arugula Salad

$17.00

Fresh Caught and grilled Ono, Arugula, Sliced Pears, Brie Cheese, Julienne Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Golden Beets, Fresh Spinach, Carrots, Shaved Fennel, Sun dried cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette With Salmon $8 With Chicken $4

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Large Caesar

$9.00

Large Green Salad

$9.00

Green Salad w/Entree

$4.00

Caesar Salad w/ Entree

$4.00

Veggie Summer Salad

$12.00

Veggie Ahi Salad

$12.00

Veggie BBQ Salad

$12.00

Veggie Ono

$12.00

Veggie Cobb

$12.00

Sides

Green Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Asian Slaw

$6.00

Sauteed Fresh Spinach

$6.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Starters

Grill Sticks

$15.00

Skewers of marinated filet mignon, Asian Slaw, Cambozola cheese dip

Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

$9.50

With bacon $2 With Grilled Chicken $4

Kung Po Calamari

$16.00

Red Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Peanuts, Asian Slaw

Chicken & Vegetable Potsticks

$15.00

Pineapple Soy dipping sauce, Asian Slaw, Wasabi Aioli Drizzle

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Brie, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips

Ahi Poke with Wonton Chips

$17.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Green & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Avocado

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Siracha Aioli

Summer House Favorites

Fresh Ginger Crusted Ono

$24.00

Baked fresh Hawaiian Ono, Orange beurre blanc, Steamed Jasmine rice

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Teriyaki glaze - asian slaw - crispy wontons - daikon sprouts

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled or tempura battered - soft corn tortillas - shredded lettuce tomatoes - onions - avocado - cheddar cheese - tomatillo sauce

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos - soft corn tortillas - shredded lettuce - avocado pico de gallo

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Tempura battered mahi-mahi - fries - tartar sauce

Grilled Island Chicken

$18.00

10 oz. boneless chicken breast - pineapple soy dipping sauce steamed jasmine rice

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

“Fall off the bone” tender ribs - tangy bbq sauce - french fries asian slaw

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$19.00

Breaded, baked, stuffed with fresh spinach - mozzarella - pesto topped with a whole grain mustard sauce served with steamed jasmine rice - sautéed fresh spinach

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Special

$20.00

Ala Carte

Salmon

$15.00

Med Rare Salmon

$15.00

Well Done Salmon

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Turkey Patty

$9.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Muffin

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Kids Food

KIDS Cheese Burger

$7.00

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

KIDS Chicken tenders

$7.00

KIDS Fish Tacos

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Dessert

KIDS Sundae

$4.00

KIDS Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Traditional

Summer House Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs - homemade breakfast potatoes - fresh fruit - toasted english muffin

California Omelette

$13.50

applewood smoked bacon - cheddar cheese - tomatoes - red onion - avocado served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit

Chili Cheese Omelette

$12.50

our homemade turkey chili - cheddar cheese - cilantro - green onion - sour cream served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit

Veggie Scramble

$15.00

scrambled egg whites - spinach - tomatoes - red onion - red bell peppers - goat cheese served with a toasted english muffin, breakfast potatoes, and fresh fruit

Breakfast Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

homemade biscuits - 2 eggs - breakfast potatoes - gravy (contains bacon & sausage)

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

scrambled eggs - cheddar cheese - avocado - app

Hangover Burger

$17.00

fried egg - cheddar cheese - applewood smoked bacon - lettuce - thousand island served with breakfast potatoes

French Toast

$10.00

fresh berries - whipped cream - sprinkle of powdered sugar

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

corn tortillas - refried beans (contains bacon) - cheddar cheese - sour cream fried eggs - fresh salsa - avocado - cilantro - green onions - chips

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

soft poached eggs - hollandaise sauce - canadian bacon served with breakfast potatoes and fresh frui

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

flour tortilla - scrambled eggs - homemade pinto beans (contains bacon) cheddar cheese - potatoes - side of salsa served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit

Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

flour tortilla - fried eggs - carnitas - avocado - pepperjack - side of salsa served with breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Upgrade to Tito’s Handmade Vodka $10

Sorbetto

$9.00

Avissi Prosecco with housemade Sorbet

Mimosa

$8.00

Opera Prima Brut

Sangria

$10.00

featuring Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Chardonnay and Cabernet, Pomp and Whimsy Liqueur, and fresh fruit

House Chardonnay Sea Sun

$7.00

House Cabernet - Bonanza Cabernet by Caymus

$7.00

Brunch Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brunch Bloody Maria

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Maria

$8.00

Brunch Ala Carte

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Gravy

$2.50

Small Fruit

$3.00

Large Fruit

$4.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.50

Avocado

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2744 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rendez Vous
orange starNo Reviews
3330 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Corona Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,149
3222 E Coast Hwy. Corona del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - Corona del Mar
orange star4.2 • 1,362
3520 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Corona Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
3021 East Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
SOTA - 3344 E Coast Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3344 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corona Del Mar

Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - Corona del Mar
orange star4.2 • 1,362
3520 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Corona Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,149
3222 E Coast Hwy. Corona del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona Del Mar
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston