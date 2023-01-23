Main picView gallery

Summer House 228 Rehoboth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

228 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Bargs Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

High quality H2O

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free

$4.50

Starters

Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00+

Daily assortment of cheese and meats w/candied walnuts, truffle honey, dates, roasted garlic, toasted bread

Oyster Rockefeller

$17.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Toasted bread & kettle chips

Clam Strips

$12.00

Caper dill aioli

Lobster Bruschetta

$18.00

Served warm

Melted Blue Cheese Kettle Chips

$11.00

Raw Oysters

$15.00

Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Shrimp bruschetta

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Lobster, shrimp, crab, sherry cream

French Onion

$10.00

French bread crouton, cheddar/provolone cheese

BLT Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, candied bacon, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumble dressing, balsamic glaze

Caesar

$13.00

Parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Winter salad

$15.00

Kiwi Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Burgers

Angus Beef Burger

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, dijon mayo

Lobster Roll

$20.00

served warm w/ red miso butter

Blackened Rockfish BLT

$18.00

spicy mayo

Prime Sandwich

$16.00

cheese sauce, peppers, onions

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Short Rib Sand

$14.00Out of stock

Bratwurst

$14.00

Blackened salmon sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Colossal Crab Cakes

$29.00

Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Pan Seared Rockfish Beurre Blanc

$29.00

Bone in Pork Chop

$24.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon 7oz

$42.00

New York Strip 12oz

$46.00

Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye

$59.00

Sunday Prime Rib

$20.00

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Broccoli Hollandaise

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Jack Tarr Potatoes

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Extra Crostini

Side Caesar

$6.00

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$6.00

Black eyed peas

$6.00

Glazed carrots

$6.00

Buff shrimp Mac

$10.00

Extra crackers

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Sundae

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kid’s Charcuterie

$8.00

KId’s Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Long sleeve Blue

$22.00

Short sleeve Blue

$20.00

Short sleeve white

$20.00

New Years Eve Libation

$150.00
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Summer House, the premier American restaurant located in the heart of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Our menu features a variety of classic American dishes, made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection.

228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

