Summer House 228 Rehoboth Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Summer House, the premier American restaurant located in the heart of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Our menu features a variety of classic American dishes, made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection.
Location
228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
No Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave (OLD)
No Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
More near Rehoboth Beach