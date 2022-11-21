Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Summer Kitchen La Vista

review star

No reviews yet

12010 Giles Road

La Vista, NE 68128

EGGS PLUS

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs! Fulfill all of your egg dreams here.

2/1 Eggs, Meat, HB & Tst

$11.79

3/1 Eggs, Meat, HB & Toast

$12.99

CFS, Eggs, HB & Tst

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak, 2 eggs, Hashbrowns, and Toast

Country Style Scramble

$12.99

Club Stk, Eggs, HB & Tst

$16.99

CBH, Eggs & Tst

$13.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash, 2 eggs, & Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99+

Ham Scram & Cinn Roll

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

CFC, Eggs, HB & Tst

$14.99

A fresh tenderized chicken breast, breaded and fried. Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, and toast.

PANCAKES & MORE

Pancakes and Waffles and French Toast, OH MY!

Belgian Waffle

$7.49+

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.49+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99+

Choc. Chip Pancakes

$8.99+

Pancake Sandwich

$10.59

Authentic Fr Toast

$7.49+

Raisin Fr Toast

$8.99+

Cinnamon Fr Toast

$8.99+

French Toast Sampler

$8.99

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.99

OMELETTES

Need an Omelette? Start here. Make your own, or choose one of our combinations.

Basic Omelette

$8.99

Prince Charles Omel

$12.99

Denver Omel

$12.99

San Francisco Omel

$12.99

Santa Fe Omel

$12.99

Heart Healthy Omel

$12.99

Garden City Omel

$12.99

Cambridge Omel

$12.99

Omaha Omel

$12.99

K. C. Omel

$12.99

New Hampton Omel

$12.99

BENEDICTS

The best Benedicts in town. Choose traditional, or one of our unique styles.

Traditional Benedict

$12.99

JR Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Chicken Benedict

$14.99

Steak Benedict

$16.99

Irish Benedict

$14.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash on an English Muffin with 2 eggs. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.

Country Benedict

$12.99

A buttermilk biscuit topped with 2 eggs and 2 sausage patties.

Garden City

$12.99

POTATO CASSEROLES

A bed of shredded potatoes, layered with any combination of meats, cheeses, and veggies.

KING

$16.99

REG

$14.99

JR

$12.99

SANDWICHES

Craving a delicious sandwich? Look no further.

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.99

Tuna Salad Sand

$10.99

B.L.T.

$11.99

Reuben

$12.99

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

French Dip

$12.99

Fish Filet

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.99

Monte Christo

$12.99

SW Chicken Sand

$13.99

Club Sand

$12.99

Hot Turkey

$15.99

Hot Beef

$15.99

Deli Sandwich (cold)

$10.99

1/2 SANDWICHES

1/2 Chicken Salad Sand

$8.99

1/2 Tuna Salad Sand

$8.99

1/2 B.L.T.

$9.99

1/2 Reuben

$10.99

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$10.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.99

1/2 French Dip

$10.99

1/2 Monte Christo

$10.99

1/2 Club Sand

$10.99

1/2 Hot Turkey

$13.99

1/2 Hot Beef

$13.99

1/2 Deli Sandwich (cold)

$8.99

MELTS

Sandwiches with melted cheese? YES PLEASE

Veggie Melt

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Monterey Chicken Melt

$13.99

Prime Rib Melt

$13.99

BLT Melt

$12.99

Chicken Club Melt

$13.99

Beef Cheesesteak Melt

$13.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Melt

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 MELTS

1/2 Veggie Melt

$10.99

1/2 Tuna Melt

$10.99

1/2 Monterey Chicken Melt

$11.99

1/2 Prime Rib Melt

$11.99

1/2 BLT Melt

$10.99

1/2 Chicken Club Melt

$11.99

1/2 Chicken Cheesesteak Melt

$11.99

1/2 Beef Cheesesteak Melt

$11.99

BURGERS

Our Burgers are big, juicy, and wonderful. Topped any way you like it.

Basic Burger

$9.99

All American Burger

$12.99

Zesty Burger

$12.99

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Omaha Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

HOT TURKEY / HOT BEEF

Slow roasted meat, sourdough bread, served with mashed potatoes & smothered in gravy. Don't pass this up.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.99+

Hot Beef Sandwich

$15.99+

SALADS

Refreshing and delightful.

Chicken Vinaigrette Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chicken & Spinach Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Chef

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Chef

$11.99

Luncheon Salad

$5.99

JR SALADS

JR Chicken Vinaigrette Salad

$8.99

JR Chef Salad

$8.99

JR Chicken & Spinach Salad

$10.99

JR Grilled Chicken Chef

$9.99

JR Taco Salad

$9.99

JR Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

JR Crispy Chicken Chef

$9.99

DINNERS

Old-fashioned, home-style comfort cooking

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99+

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Melt-Away Pot Roast

$16.99+

Roast Turkey & Dressing

$16.99+

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99+

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$17.99

Crispy Chicken Bites

$16.99

Prince Charles Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Quiche of the Day

$10.99

STIRFRY

Fresh tender-crisp veggies, with or without meat, on rice with teriyaki sauce.

Sirloin Stir-Fry

$16.99+

Chicken Stir-Fry

$13.99+

Garden Stir-Fry

$10.99+

KIDS MENU

We Love Kids! For our favorite 12 & under customers only please.

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Cowpoke

$6.99

Kids Fr Tst & Bacon

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Mini Cakes

$5.99

Kids Ham Scram

$6.99

Kids Fruit Cup & Tst

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

SPECIALTIES

Foods so special, they need their own category

Soup, Salad, Muffin

$12.99

Chicken Salad, Cinn Roll, Fruit

$10.99

Fruit Plate

$12.99+

Quiche of the Day

$10.99

SOUP

100% homemade soup. Honestly the best in town.

Cup Soup/ Broth

$4.99

Bowl Soup/ Broth

$5.99

Quart Soup/ Broth

$11.49

Cup Soup/ Cream

$4.99

Bowl Soup/ Cream

$5.99

Quart Soup/ Cream

$11.49

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Quart Soup/ Chili

$11.49

APPETIZERS

Whet your appetite with these beauties

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries (Appetizer)

$6.99

Appetizer Combo

$10.59

SIDE DISHES

Hashbrowns

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Luncheon Salad

$5.99

Mashed & Gravy

$4.99

Oatmeal

$4.99+

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side of Rice

$4.49

Side Sausage Links

$3.99

Side Sausage Patty

$3.99

Side Applesauce

$2.59

ALA CARTE

Bacon

$1.39+

Bacon/ Crispy

$1.39+

Banana

$1.49

Burger Patty

$3.99

CBH (ala)

$7.99

CFS w/ gravy (Large)

$7.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chicken Finger (1 pc)

$1.79

Chicken Salad (1 Scoop)

$4.99

Club Steak (ala)

$9.99

Dinner Roll

$1.49

Eggs

$1.99+

Fruit (1pc Only)

$1.89

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Luncheon Salad

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Sausage Links

$1.39+

Sausage Patties

$2.00+

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side of Corn

$3.99

Side of Fruit

$4.99

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Side of Stuffing

$3.99

Side Steamed Veggie

$3.99

Toast (2PC)

$2.99

Toast (1 PC only)

$1.59

Tuna Salad (1 Scoop)

$4.99

LATTES

Flavored Latte

$5.75+

Latte (Plain)

$5.75+

Candy Bar Latte

$5.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Americano

$3.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

BLENDERS

Blender (Flavored)

$6.15+

Candy Bar Blender

$6.15+

Chai Tea Blender

$5.95+

Blender (Plain)

$6.15+

P.B. Protein Smoothie

$6.35+

Matcha Blender (Plain)

$6.15+

Matcha Blender (Fruit)

$6.15+

ICED DRINKS

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.95+

Iced Candy Bar

$5.95+

Iced Latte (Plain)

$5.95+

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Iced Coffee (Cold Brew)

$4.75+

Iced Chai Tea

$5.55+

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$5.95+

BREWED COFFEE

Medium Roast

$3.25+

Flavor of the Day

$3.25+

Decaf

$3.25+

Americano

$3.75+

TEA DRINKS

Hot Tea

$3.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

London Fog Latte

$5.25+

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

Fruit Smoothie

$6.15+

Red Bull Smoothie

$6.65+

P.B. Protein Smoothie

$6.35+

Matcha Blender (Plain)

$6.15+

OTHER DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull (Can)

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull (can)

$3.00

Tropical Red Bull (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Steamer

$4.25+

Triple Shot Espresso

$2.70

Soda (Take Out)

$3.25+

Iced Tea (Take Out)

$3.25+

Cup of Water

RED BULL SPRITZERS

Red Bull Spritzer (Large)

$6.35

FOOD ITEMS

Breakfast Croissant

$6.00

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito (NO Side)

$7.50

ADDITIONS

ADD Almonds

$1.29

ADD Amer Cheese

$1.49

ADD Bacon

$1.59

ADD Biscuit (1)

$1.59

ADD Blueberries

$1.59

ADD Broccoli

$1.29

$0.50

ADD Caramel

$0.79

ADD Carrots

$1.29

ADD Cauliflower

$1.29

ADD Cheddar

$1.49

ADD Chicken (diced)

$1.59

ADD Chili

$1.59

ADD Chocolate Chips

$1.29

ADD Corned Beef (shredded)

$1.59

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

ADD Cucumber

$1.29

ADD Egg (1)

$1.99

$1.19

$1.19

$1.19

ADD Green Pepper

$1.29

ADD Grilled Onion

$1.29

ADD Ground Beef

$1.59

ADD Ham

$1.59

ADD Hollandaise Sauce

$1.29

$0.75

ADD Jalapenos

$1.29

ADD Monterey Jack Cheese

$1.49

ADD Mozzarella

$1.49

ADD Mushrooms

$1.29

ADD Peanut Butter

$0.35

ADD Pecans

$1.99

ADD Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.49

$0.35

$0.35

$0.35

ADD Sour Cream

$1.29

ADD Spinach

$1.29

ADD Steak Tips

$1.99

ADD Strawberries

$1.99

ADD Swiss Cheese

$1.49

ADD Tomato

$1.29

ADD Whipped Cream

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Mt Dew

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Straw Melon Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.49

Choc Milk

$3.79

Juice

$3.79

Kids Drink (refill)

$0.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Big portions of homemade meals done right. Desserts made from scratch every day. Hand-crafted lattes and smoothies will make your day. Drive through, takeout, or dine in.

12010 Giles Road, La Vista, NE 68128

