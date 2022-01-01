A map showing the location of Summer Series at Heritage VillageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Summer Series at Heritage Village

review star

No reviews yet

1515 S Harwood St

Dallas, TX 75215

Order Again

Wine

House Wine Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$14.00Out of stock

Cocktails

BD Grape & Rose

$10.00Out of stock

BD Lime & Ginger

$10.00Out of stock

Popcorn

85oz
Popcorn Small

Popcorn Small

$5.00

46oz

Popcorn Large

Popcorn Large

$7.00

85oz

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00

Candy

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25Out of stock

5.1oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25Out of stock

6oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock

5.1oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75

5.7oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75Out of stock

5oz

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25Out of stock

5.1oz

Twizzlers

Twizzlers

$4.75Out of stock

7oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75Out of stock

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Snacks

Pickle (Big Papa)

Pickle (Big Papa)

$3.00Out of stock

8oz

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

$3.00
Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$2.00
Jalapeno Slices

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

$6.75Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Dasani 20oz Water

Dasani 20oz Water

$3.75Out of stock

20oz

Dasani Lg Water

Dasani Lg Water

$5.25

Litre

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$3.75

12oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.75

12oz

Sprite

Sprite

$3.75

12oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

12oz

San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$4.00

20oz

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215

Directions

Gallery

Map
