Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit 204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100

Branson, MO 65616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak
Ham Steak Dinner

Healthy

Avacado Toast

$8.00

Granola Bowl

$8.00

Breakfast Greens

$12.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.00

Omelettes

All The Meat Om

$14.00

All the Veggies Om

$12.00

Cheese & Cheese Om

$10.00

Coloradian Om

$16.00

Create Your Own Om

$12.00

Classics

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Waffles

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Create Your Own (Classics)

$4.00

Meals

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$18.00

Pork Chop Breakfast

$14.00

Ham Steak

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sand

$9.00

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Mile-High

$12.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sand

$9.00

Sides

Sides

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Campfire Queso

$10.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fried Mushroom

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Appetizer as Meal

Onion Rings (Copy)

$12.00

Nachos (Copy)

$12.00

Fried Pickles (Copy)

$10.00

Campfire Queso (Copy)

$10.00

Bruschetta (Copy)

$10.00

Fried Mushroom (Copy)

$12.00

Wings (Copy)

$12.00

Loaded Fries (Copy)

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$16.00

BLTE

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Turkey & Cheese

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwhich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pork Tenderloin Sand

$14.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Brot

$9.00

Steaks

Mountain Man

$35.00

Filet

$38.00

Sirloin

$22.00

Entree

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Pork Chop

$14.00

Country Fried Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp (6) Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$14.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.00

Cavatappi Pasta

$14.00

Roast Beef Dinner

$16.00

Fish

$15.00

Chopped Steak

$14.00

Ham Steak Dinner

$16.00

Mothers Day Brunch

$24.00

MD Dessert

$6.00

Thanksgiving Feast (Per Person)

$16.00+

Burgers

Bison Burger

$18.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Tropical Burger

$14.00

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$14.00

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Sides

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms Side

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Side

$6.00

Onion Rings Side

$6.00

Fried Pickles Side

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

N/A

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer a Classic American Menu as well as healthy Colorado-Inspired healthy options.

Location

204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Summit image

Similar restaurants in your area

SLICE
orange starNo Reviews
482 Branson Landing BLVD Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Ramata Italian - 1201 Branson Landing
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Branson Landing Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Raylene’s Magnolia Ice
orange starNo Reviews
109 Branson Landing Blvd. Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Coffee on the Rocks - 1809 U.S. 65 Business
orange starNo Reviews
1809 U.S. 65 Business Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
26 Downing Street Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Branson

Vaskens Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,133
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Tequila's 2 - Branson
orange star4.2 • 679
4845 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Clockers Cafe - Branson, MO
orange star4.7 • 444
103 S Commercial Street Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branson
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston