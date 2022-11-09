Summit City Brewerks 1501 E Berry St #106
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Summit City Brewerks is a locally owned brewery and pub. We keep 32 different small batch, craft beers on tap, all made on site. In addition to the house made beers we have ciders and sodas on tap as well as guest bottles of wine and Gluten free beers.
Location
1501 E Berry St #106, Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
REBUILDING Saisaki - 200 E. Main Street, Suite 120
No Reviews
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort Wayne