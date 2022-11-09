Main picView gallery

Summit City Brewerks 1501 E Berry St #106

1501 E Berry St #106

Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Order Again

Carryout

Apple Dumpling Cans

Belistic Cans

Brewerks Breakfast Stout Cans

Brewerks IPA Cans

Bun Brown Cans

Carl's Creamy Cans

Citrasaic Haze

Grapefruit Hamster Cans

Hopalotta Mosaic Cans

Kilned By Death Cans

Maumee River Monster Cans

Mongo Bear Cans

Old Crown Cans

Raspberry Squishee Cans

Sally Cans

Stanky Danky Cans

That's My Dog Cans

Uncle Hefe Cans

Appetizers

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.99

Horsey Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheese, Mustard, Beer Cheese

Baked Spinach Dip

$9.75

House Made Spinach Dip, Mozzarella Cheese

Nashville Hot Chips

$9.25

Nashville Hot Seasoned Chips, Mozzarella, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, Green Onion

Pimiento Cheese Ball

$10.49

Pimiento Cheese,Green Onion, Nashville Hot Seasoning

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla Chips amd House Salsa

Sandwiches & Mac

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Jalapeno Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Fresh Jalapeno. Served with Raspberry Sauce

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Pesto, Mayo, Arugula, Tomato

Pimiento Grilled Cheese

$9.25

House Made Pimiento Cheese, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Arugula, Tomato

West Coast Club

$11.25

Black Bean Sofrito, Pepperjack, Chipotle Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado

Brewerks Flatbread

$10.49

Beer Cheese, Smoked Pork, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella, Chipotle BBQ, Green Onion

Baked Beer Mac

$13.25

OC Mac & Cheese, Smoked Pork , Bacon, Mozzarell, Fried Onion, Whiskey BBQ

Grilled Cheese - Adult

$5.00

Dogs

Dusseldorf

$6.99

Sauerkraut, Mustard, Beer Cheese, Fried Onion

Elote Coyote

$8.99

Smoked Pork, Verde Aioli, Elote Salad, Cotija, Cilantro

Nutella Dog

$7.50

Bacon, Nutella, Cinnamon Sugar

Old Fort

$6.49

Tomato, House Pickle, Jalapeno, Mustard

PB&J

$6.49

Creamy Peanut Butter, Grape Jelly

Provolone Bacon

$7.50

Provolone, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Balsamic Reduction

SXSW

$6.99

Bacon, Pepperjack, Chipotle BBQ, Pickled Onion

Plain Dog

$5.00

Tacos

Bourbon Bacon Chicken Tacos

$9.49

Smoked Chicken, Whiskey BBQ, Bacon, Fried Onion

Pulled Pork Tacos

$6.99

Pulled Pork, Chipotle BBQ, Jalapeno Slaw, Pickled Onion

Kimchi Tacos

$10.99

Smoked Chicken, House Kimchi, Wasabi Aioli, CIlantro, Pickled Fresno

Black Bean Tacos

$5.99

Black Bean Sofrito, Verde Aioli, Elote Salad, Cilantro, Cotija. Served with Salsa

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.75

Chorizo, Cilantro, Green Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Desserts

Sweet Giant Pretzel

$12.49

Bavarian Pretzel, Cinnamon Sugar, Peanut Butter, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce

Nutella Waffle

$8.49

Belgian Pearl Waffle, Nutella, Whipped Cream

Belgian Pearl Waffle

$7.99

Belgian Pearl Waffle, Chocolate Sauce, Syrup, Whipped Cream

Churro Donuts

$6.75

Two Cake Donuts covered in Cinnamon Sugar and Caramel

PB&J Donuts

$6.75

Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.75

OC Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Jalapeno Slaw

$2.50

Elote Salad

$2.50

Pub Mix

$1.75

PB Pretzels

$1.75

Mixed Nuts

$3.25

Bun Bar

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Kids

Kids Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

BBQ Chicken

$3.00

Kids Mac

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Feature

Brewerks Hot Brown

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.50+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Summit City Brewerks is a locally owned brewery and pub. We keep 32 different small batch, craft beers on tap, all made on site. In addition to the house made beers we have ciders and sodas on tap as well as guest bottles of wine and Gluten free beers.

Location

1501 E Berry St #106, Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Directions

