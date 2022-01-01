Restaurant header imageView gallery
Summit Coffee 7100 Auburn St. Bakersfield, CA 93306 661-371-2655

No reviews yet

7100 Auburn Street

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Latte (Large 16oz)
Iced Latte (Regular 24oz)

Drinks

Drip Coffee (Small 12oz)

$2.00

Drip Coffee (Large 16oz)

$2.25

Americano (Small 12oz)

$2.50

Americano (Large 16oz)

$2.75

Cappucino (Small 12oz)

$3.00

Cappucino (Large 16oz)

$3.50

Latte (Small 12oz)

$3.25

Latte (Large 16oz)

$4.00

Mocha Latte (Small 12oz)

$4.00

Mocha Latte (Large 16oz)

$4.75

Hot Tea (Small 12oz)

$2.50

Hot Tea (Large 16oz)

$2.75

Chai Latte (Small 12oz)

$3.50

Chai Latte (Large 16oz)

$4.24

Hot Choc. (12oz)

$3.25

Hot Choc. (16oz)

$3.75

Café Au Lait (12oz)

$2.25

Café Au Lait (16oz)

$2.75

Espresso

$2.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$0.50

Summit To Go

$15.00

Air Pots

$25.00

Iced Tea (Regular 24oz)

$3.25

Cold Brew (Regular 24oz)

$3.75

Iced Latte (Regular 24oz)

$4.50

Fruit Smoothie (Regular 24oz)

$5.25

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25

Mocha Frio

$5.25

Latte Frio

$4.50

Iced Water

$0.54

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Chai

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Americano

$2.98

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$1.75

Iced Cappucino

$4.25

Italian Soda

$3.25

Italian Cream Soda

$3.75

Add Flavor

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.35

Coconut Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Coke (Can)

$1.35

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.35

Sprite

$1.35

Crush (Bottle)

$2.25

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.25

Perrier (Bottle)

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Add Flavor

$0.50

Food

Muffins

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Breakfast Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant

Breakfast Biscuit

$3.00

bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit

Scone

$2.25

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cereal

$3.19

Banana

$1.00

Bagels

$2.25

Cheese

$0.50

Egg Bites

$3.00

Perfect Bar

$1.75

CA Snacks

$1.99

Halo

$0.50

Altoids

$1.50

Mugs

$10.00

Croissant

$2.50

Mini Croissant

$2.00

Salads

$4.99Out of stock

RxBar

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7100 Auburn Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Directions

