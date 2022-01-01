Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

217 Reviews

$$

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY

Lees Summit, MO 64064

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad
Shoestring Fries
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Starters

Baked Brie

$13.95

Phyllo Wrapped, Roasted Garlic, Apricot Jam, Toasted Pistachio

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce

Hummus

$12.95

Gilled Pita, Feta, Fresh Vegetables, EVOO

Pot Roast Nachos

$14.95

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.95

Asian Slaw, Citrus-Wasabi Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Spinach & Baby Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Four Cheeses, Crispy Tortillas *gluten free upon request

Steak Street Tacos

$12.95

Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Onion *gluten free upon request

Togarashi Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Sriracha-Lime Aiole, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.95

House-made

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.95

House-made

House Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Watermelon Radishes, Choice of Dressing

Chop Salad

$9.95

Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheeses, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Seasonal Salad

$12.95

Baby Kale & Spinach, Shaved Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pepitas, Poppyseed Dressing

$Add Chicken

$7.95

Grilled Chicken

$Add Salmon

$9.95

Grilled Salmon

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.95

Togarashi Fried Chicken, Crisp Vegetables, Citrus Wasabi Dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.95

Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips

Blackened Chicken Salad

$17.95

Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard

Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad

$17.95

Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red wine Vinaigrette

Cup French Onion Soup

$6.95

Swiss & Romano, Crostini

Bowl French Onion Soup

$8.95

Swiss & Romano, Crostini

Lunch Sandwiches

Corned Beef Brisket Reuben

$15.95

House-Braised Brisket, Bavarian Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye, 1000 Island Dressing

Dry Rub Burger

$15.95

Smoked Bacon, House BBQ, White Cheddar, Fried Onions, Jalapeno Aioli

Farmhouse Burger

$15.95

Fried Egg Sunny Side Up, Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Truffle Aioli, LTO

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

Dijonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LTO

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Toasted Ciabatta, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy

Prime Rib Dip

$20.95

Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries

Lunch Specialties

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.95

Choice of Caesar, Chop or House Salad

Summit Grill Burger

$14.95

Special Sauce, American Cheese, LTO

Steak 'Street' Taco Entree

$14.95

Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Rice & Beans (Gluten Free Upon Request)

"The Ultimate" Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Braised Beef, 5 Cheeses, Horseradish Cream

Knife & Fork Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.95

Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Horseradish Cream, Gravy, Crispy Onions

Lunch Entrees

Avocado Tacos

$14.95

Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Crispy Avocado

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.95

Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese

Shrimp Campanelle Pasta

$15.95

Kabocha Squash, Sherry Roasted Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Brown Butter Cream

Chicken-Fried Chicken

$15.95

Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer Battered, Steak Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$18.95

Jasmine, Rice, Lemon Butter, Vegetable Medley

Seafood Mac n' Cheese

$17.95

Shrimp. Scallops, Tomatoes, Creamy Cheese Sauce

Traditional Pot Roast

$18.95

Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley, Fried Onions, Gravy

Game Day!

Game Day Wings

$20.00

12 of our Spicy Buffalo Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Game Day Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

A full quart of our spinach and artichoke dip served with salsa and crispy tortillas.

Game Day Street Tacos

$25.00

12 steak 'street' tacos with cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chipotle cream.

Family Packs

Dinner or Entertaining Made Easy!

Chicken Fried Chicken Family Pack

$79.95

Street Taco Family Pack

$69.95

Seafood Mac n Cheese Family Pack

$79.95

Family Mac n Cheese

$14.95

Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

Sauteed Greens

$6.95

Shoestring Fries

$4.95

Steak Fries

$5.95

Mac n' Cheese

$8.95

Cream & Butter Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Vegetable Medley

$6.95

Burger Patty

$6.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Salmon

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Desserts

Candy Bar Cake

$9.95

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$10.95

Cookies & Cream cheesecake layered with chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate sauce and cookie crumble.

Vanilla Bean Sea Salt Creme Brulee

$8.95

Chocolate Shell, Fresh Seasonal Berries

Gooey Butter Cake

$8.95

Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Red Velvet Cake

$9.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

Location

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit, MO 64064

Directions

Gallery
Summit Grill image
Summit Grill image
Summit Grill image
Summit Grill image

