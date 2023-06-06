Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit Pizza 70 W Logan Rd

review star

No reviews yet

70 W Logan Rd

Garden City, UT 84028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$24.00

Regular Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple

6 Cheese Doodles

6 Cheese Doodles

$6.99

Garlic Butter & Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$21.00

Regular Crust, Pepperoni, Marinara & Mozzarella

Pizza

8" Pizzas

8" Build Your Own

8" Build Your Own

$6.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

8" Cheese

8" Cheese

$6.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

8" Pepperoni

8" Pepperoni

$7.00

Regular Crust, Pepperoni, Marinara & Mozzarella

8" Hawaiian

8" Hawaiian

$8.00

Regular Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple

8" Margherita

8" Margherita

$7.50

Thin Crust, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil & Olive Oil

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Regular Crust, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Regular Crust, BBQ, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

8" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

8" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

$9.99

Regular Crust, Alfredo, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Roasted Garlic

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Regular Crust, Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Red Onion and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.

8" Chicken Pesto

8" Chicken Pesto

$9.99

Regular Crust, Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

8" Combo

8" Combo

$9.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Mushrooms and Red Onion

8" Dan's Request

8" Dan's Request

$9.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers and Red Onion

8" Meat Lovers

8" Meat Lovers

$9.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball and Ground Ham.

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$9.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Black Olive, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Tomato

12" Pizzas

12" Build Your Own

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$12.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$14.00

Regular Crust, Pepperoni, Marinara & Mozzarella

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$16.00

Regular Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$14.00

Thin Crust, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil & Olive Oil

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Regular Crust, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Regular Crust, BBQ, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

12" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

12" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

$19.99

Regular Crust, Alfredo, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Roasted Garlic

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Regular Crust, Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Red Onion and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.

12" Chicken Pesto

12" Chicken Pesto

$19.99

Regular Crust, Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

12" Combo

12" Combo

$19.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Mushrooms and Red Onion

12" Dan's Request

12" Dan's Request

$19.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers and Red Onion

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball and Ground Ham.

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$19.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Black Olive, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Tomato

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own

16" Build Your Own

$18.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$18.00

Regular Crust,Marinara & Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$21.00

Regular Crust, Pepperoni, Marinara & Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$24.00

Regular Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham & Pineapple

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$19.00

Thin Crust, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil & Olive Oil

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.99

Regular Crust, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$28.99

Regular Crust, BBQ, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion.

16" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

16" Roasted Garlic Alfredo

$28.99

Regular Crust, Alfredo, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Roasted Garlic

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

Regular Crust, Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Red Onion and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.

16" Chicken Pesto

16" Chicken Pesto

$28.99

Regular Crust, Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

16" Combo

16" Combo

$28.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Mushrooms and Red Onion

16" Dan's Request

16" Dan's Request

$28.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers and Red Onion

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$28.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball and Ground Ham.

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$28.99

Regular Crust, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Black Olive, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Tomato

Half and Half

12" Split

16" Split

10" Gluten Free / Cauliflower Crust Pizza

10" CC Build Your Own

$11.50

Marinara & Mozzarella

10" CC Cheese

$11.50

Marinara & Mozzarella

10" CC Pepperoni

$13.50

Pepperoni, Marinara & Mozzarella

10" CC Hawaiian

$15.50

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara & Mozzarella

10" CC Margherita

$12.50

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil & Olive Oil

10" CC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Red Onion

10" CC BBQ Chicken

$18.50

BBQ, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion

10" CC Roasted Garlic Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Roasted Garlic

10" CC Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Red Onion and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

10" CC Chicken Pesto

$18.50

Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Asiago, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

10" CC Combo

$18.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olive, Mushrooms and Red Onion

10" CC Dan's Request

$18.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers and Red Onion

10" CC Meat Lover's

$18.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage and Ground Ham

10" CC Veggie

$18.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Black Olive, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Tomato

Other

Calzone

Calzone

$5.75

Mozzarella

Dinner Doodles

6 Cheese Doodles

6 Cheese Doodles

$6.99

Garlic Butter & Mozzarella

12 Cheese Doodles

12 Cheese Doodles

$9.99

Garlic Butter & Mozzarella

6 Jalapeno Doodles

6 Jalapeno Doodles

$8.99

Garlic Butter Jalapenos, Cheddar & Mozzarella

12 Jalapeno Doodles

12 Jalapeno Doodles

$13.99

Garlic Butter, Jalapenos, Cheddar & Mozzarella

Dessert Doodles

6 Raspberry Doodles

6 Raspberry Doodles

$6.99

Raspberry Cream Cheese Filling, Brown Sugar Topping

12 Raspberry Doodles

12 Raspberry Doodles

$9.99

Raspberry Cream Cheese Filling, Brown Sugar Topping

6 Cinna Doodles

6 Cinna Doodles

$6.99

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Filling, Brown Sugar Topping

12 Cinna Doodles

12 Cinna Doodles

$9.99

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Filling, Brown Sugar Topping

6 Specialty Doodles

$6.99

Limited Time Special

12 Specialty Doodles

$9.99

Limited Time Special

Sticks

Cheese Bread Sticks

Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.99

Garlic Butter & Mozzarella

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.99

Garlic Butter

Pizza Bowls

Big Protein Bowl

Big Protein Bowl

$9.99

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Meatball, Sausage, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ground Ham, Pepperoni and Crushed Tomato Sauce

Dan's Request Bowl

Dan's Request Bowl

$9.99

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Sausage, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Pepperoni and Crushed Tomato Sauce

Guiltless Chicken Bowl

Guiltless Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Chicken, Basil, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Crushed Tomato Sauce

Veggie Delight Bowl

Veggie Delight Bowl

$7.99

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Basil, Black Olive, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella and Crushed Tomato Sauce

BYO Bowl

$9.99

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Mozzarella and Crushed Tomato Sauce +3 additional toppings

Kids Meal

4" Pizza w/ 1 topping applesauce or goldfish choice of milk, apple juice, choc milk or kids fountain drink

Kids Meal

$5.95

Mozzarella, Marinara +1 Topping

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

Cookie Sundae

$7.95

Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Fudge & Caramel Sauce

Raspberry Dole Whip

$4.50

Dole Whip

Pineapple Dole Whip

$4.50

Dole Whip

Twist Dole Whip

$4.50
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Homemade Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Chips

Extra Sauce

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Frosting

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

2-Liter

$3.50

Jackson Hole Soda

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Delicious pizza loaded with fresh and quality ingredients. Our dough and sauce are made from scratch in our store daily. There's a reason our pizza has won "Best of State" for several years. It's just that good! And we are locally owned and operated. Quality food and customer service are a top priority for us."

Location

70 W Logan Rd, Garden City, UT 84028

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City - 88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
Zipz - Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 179
75 N Bear Lake Blvd Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
Some Beaches Food - 21 North Bear Lake Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
21 North Bear Lake Boulevard Laketown, UT 84038
View restaurantnext
Float On - 101 North Beach
orange star4.8 • 194
101 North Beach Saint Charles, ID 83272
View restaurantnext
Ohana
orange starNo Reviews
755 North 4th Street Montpelier, ID 83254
View restaurantnext
Salty Bear - PO Box 227
orange starNo Reviews
PO Box 227 Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden City

Zipz - Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 179
75 N Bear Lake Blvd Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 75 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
75 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 69 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
69 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden City
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston