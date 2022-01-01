Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Summit Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2215 Thomas Ryan Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Hole In One

$12.99

The Summit Special

$12.99

Back 9 Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

French Toast

$10.99

Back 9 Omelet

$12.99

Ham & Eggs

$14.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Bagel

$3.00

Side Egg White

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Street Tacos

$11.99

Swiss & Bacon Sliders

$12.99

Summit Nachos

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Pot Stickers

$9.99

Salad

Starbright Salad

$10.99

Ken's Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99

Egg Salad Salad

$10.99

Dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.99

Banana Cream Pie

$6.99

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$1.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Regular Chips

$2.00

Pizza

Two-Topping Slice

$5.99

Vegetarian Slice

$6.99

Meat Lover Slice

$7.99

Supreme Slice

$8.99

Two-Topping Pizza

$16.99

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Meat Lover Pizza

$18.99

Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Cheese Slice

$7.99

Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Ken's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Deli Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Summit Clubhouse

$12.99

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$12.99

Grilled Italian

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Hot dog Plate

$9.99

Summit Burger

$12.99

Vegetarian Burger

$13.99

Hot dog

$7.00

Snacks

Trail Mix

$4.00

Crackers/Cookies

$2.00

Granola Bars

$2.00

Protein Bars

$4.00

Candy

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Beef Jerky

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2215 Thomas Ryan Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89134

Directions

Gallery
Summit Restaurant image
Summit Restaurant image
Summit Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Houston's Hot Chicken - Village Center - 1910 Village Center Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Village Center Circle Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Wicked Donuts
orange star4.3 • 344
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Side Piece Pizza - 11011 W. Charleston Blvd
orange star4.2 • 56
11011 W. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89135
View restaurantnext
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
orange starNo Reviews
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
John Cutter
orange starNo Reviews
11770 W Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89135
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
orange starNo Reviews
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120 Las Vegas, NV 89135
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston