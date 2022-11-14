Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Summit Seltzer

review star

No reviews yet

2215 Thrift Rd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Open Sky Strawberry Lime 16 Oz Cans
Toast to Charlotte 16 oz Cans
Berry Blaze 16 oz Cans

4 Packs

Pinknetic 16 oz Cans

Pinknetic 16 oz Cans

$12.99

Toast to Charlotte 16 oz Cans

$12.99

Berry Blaze 16 oz Cans

$12.99

Open Sky Strawberry Lime 16 Oz Cans

$12.99

1 Can Berry Blaze

1 Can Berry Blaze

$6.00

1 Can Toast

$7.00

$10 Holiday 4 Packs

$10.00

Zeltzer 4 Packs

$14.99

Lulu's Lemonade 16 oz Cans

$14.99Out of stock
Chasing Sunsets 16 oz Cans

Chasing Sunsets 16 oz Cans

$14.99Out of stock

Case Of Toast

$62.00

Cheer Dont Whine Case

$62.00

Open Sky Case

$62.00

Cheer Don't Whine

$12.99

Crowler

$10 Holiday Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
Chasing Sunsets (32 oz)

Chasing Sunsets (32 oz)

$15.00
Toast to Charlotte (32 oz)

Toast to Charlotte (32 oz)

$15.00
Pinknetic (32 oz)

Pinknetic (32 oz)

$12.00

No Shoes Allowed 32 Oz

$12.00Out of stock
No Cap (32 oz)

No Cap (32 oz)

$12.00

LuLu's Lemonade (32 Oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Cheer (32oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Berry Blaze 32 oz

$12.00

Black Diamond (32 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

SkipRocks (32 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Small Batch (32 Oz)

$15.00

Cocktail

$20.00

Base Camp 1 (32 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy To Summit (32 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Cool As A.. (32 Oz)

$12.00

Peach Rangz (32 Oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Bootz

$12.00

Black T-Shirt

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Grey Ladies Tank

XS

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

Pink Ladies Tank

XS

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

Pink Bitches Shirt

XS

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Red T-Shirt

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Teal T-Shirt

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Hat

Ladies

Ladies

$25.00Out of stock
Men's Trucker

Men's Trucker

$25.00Out of stock

Hoodies

XS Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

S Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

M Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

L Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

XXL Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

Koozies

Koozies

$2.00

Stickers and Candles

Summit

$1.00

Spicy CLT

$2.00

Candle Wax Melts

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2215 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery
Summit Seltzer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
1320 south church street charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Queen City Bites & Crafts
orange star4.5 • 236
135 Brevard Ct CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
orange star4.1 • 204
601 S. Cedar St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Westend Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston