Bars & Lounges
Summit Seltzer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2215 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
No Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant