Caterers

Summit One Vanderbilt

review star

No reviews yet

1 Vanderbilt Avenue

59th Fl

New York, NY 10017

Order Again

Snacks

Kettle Chips with Sea Salt

$4.00

Tossed in herb seasoning

Parmesan Truffle Wonton

$5.00

Fried Wontons tossed in parmesan truffle seasoning Contains: Soy, Wheat, Dairy

Rosemary Spiced Nuts

$6.00

Contains: Nuts

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$5.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Après Café

Lobster Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Maine lobster salad, little gem lettuce,chili thread, crispy quinoa. Contains: Shellfish, Egg, Soy, Wheat

Grilled Three Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Cheddar, Fontina and Provolone. Contains: Dairy, Wheat

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey breast, havarti cheese, brussel sprout remoulade. Contains: Egg, Soy, Wheat

Three Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzrerela, provolone, parmesan. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Mushroom & Fontina Pizza

$14.00

Roasted maitake mushrooms, fontina cheese, bechamel, balsamic glaze, crispy rosemary. Contains: Soy, Wheat, Dairy

Baby Kale and Broccoli Caesar Salad

$9.00

Roasted broccoli, baby kale, spinach, marinated chickpeas, parmesean. Contains: dairy, soy, shellfish*

Fried Chicken Lettuce Cups

$14.00

Chicken bites tossed in hot fry oil, served with bibb lettuce, pickles and Nasturium Ranch. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Stuffing fries

$9.00

Stuffing sticks breaded and fried, served with Sage gravy and cheese curds. Contains: Egg, Soy, Wheat

Apres Breakfast

Croissant

$6.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$8.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Almond Monkey Bread

$6.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Nuts

Pumpkin Danish

$6.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Egg, Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin. Contains: Egg, Dairy, Wheat

Cocktails

Sunset Margarita

Sunset Margarita

$18.00

Tres Agaves Tequila, Patron Citronage, Blue Agave, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice

Summit Pear-Tini

Summit Pear-Tini

$18.00

Grey Goose Pear, St Germain, Fresh Lemon, Pear Juice

Après Espresso Martini

Après Espresso Martini

$18.00

Bourbon, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso

Green Central Station

$18.00

Gin, Cucumber, Fresh Lime, White Cranberry, Pimms

Passionfruit Cosmo

Passionfruit Cosmo

$18.00

Tito's Vodka, Cointreau, Passion fruit, White Cranberry, Lime

Flying in Space

Flying in Space

$18.00

Empress Gin, Fever Tree Tonic, Blackberry

Floating on Clouds

Floating on Clouds

$18.00

Bacardi Rum, Rockey's Botanical Liquor, Cointreau, Blue Curacao, Lime

Falling in Love in NY

Falling in Love in NY

$18.00

Tito's Vodka, Pumpkin Spice, Lemon, Cinnamon Sugar

Autumn Leaves

Autumn Leaves

$18.00

Earl Grey Infused Gin, Cynar, Lilet, Orange

PaNoma

$14.00

Seedlip Spice 94, Lime Juice, Grapefruit

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$18.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$18.00

Beer

Ommegang Witte

Ommegang Witte

$10.00

Wheat Ale, Cooperstown, Contains: Gluten

Barrier Money

Barrier Money

$10.00

IPA, Long Island, Contains: Gluten

Bronx Brewery Well Earned

Bronx Brewery Well Earned

$10.00

Pilsner, Bronx, Contains: Gluten

Leaf Pile

$10.00

Pumplin Ale, Greenport, Contains: Gluten

Wine

Sancerre

$18.00Out of stock

Isla, Grand Reserve, 2020, Loire

Sauv Blanc

Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Unsorted, 2019, CA

Prosecco

Prosecco

$14.00

La Gioiosa, Treviso, IT

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Coast Barrerl, 2020, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

The Atom, 2020, CA

Super Tuscan

Super Tuscan

$18.00Out of stock

Greppicante, Bolgheri, 2019, IT

Whispering Angel Rose

Whispering Angel Rose

$18.00

Whispering Angel, 2021, FR

Moet Brut

Moet Brut

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot, Reims, FR

Moet Rose

Moet Rose

$28.00

Moet Chandon, FR

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Espresso

Espresso

$6.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Latte

Latte

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Contains: Dairy, Soy

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Just Bubbles Sparkling

Just Bubbles Sparkling

$6.00
Just Water Still

Just Water Still

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pick up with order number at the bar. Must be 21 or older and present a valid photo ID to pick up alcoholic beverages. 2 alcoholic drinks per ID.

Location

1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 59th Fl, New York, NY 10017

Directions

