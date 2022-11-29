Caterers
Summit One Vanderbilt
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Pick up with order number at the bar. Must be 21 or older and present a valid photo ID to pick up alcoholic beverages. 2 alcoholic drinks per ID.
Location
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 59th Fl, New York, NY 10017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
No Reviews
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 New York, NY 10018
View restaurant
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
No Reviews
99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant