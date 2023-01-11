Summit 204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100

Restaurant info

Small locally owned restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner ALL DAY! We focus on quality food cooked to order. We accept reservations and walk-ins. We have a large dining room to host groups or family reunions on a reservation basis, but our actual seating capacity is much smaller for day-to-day operations. When dining with us, you can expect a relaxed atmosphere, great service, and food prepared just the way you like it! Our entrance is on the north side of the building (not the front) under the 'Summit' logo. Although we have only been open since the summer, we have quickly become a local favorite and a hidden gem in the Ozarks mountains... you just have to give us a try!