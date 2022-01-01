Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit Coffee Co. Asheville RAD

18 Reviews

$

4, Foundy St suite 20

Asheville, NC 28801

Coffee

Iced 16 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced 24 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75
Iced 16 oz Coffee

Iced 16 oz Coffee

$3.75

Iced 24 oz Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Iced 24 oz Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

12 oz Harvest Moon Drip

$3.25

16 oz Harvest Moon Drip

$4.00

12 oz Basecamp Drip

$3.00
16 oz Basecamp Drip

16 oz Basecamp Drip

$3.75

our house blend, this medium-dark roast balances rich chocolate with a cherry sweetness

12 oz Descent (Decaf) Drip

$3.00
16 oz Descent (Decaf) Drip

16 oz Descent (Decaf) Drip

$3.75

from Mexico, a single-origin decaf that drinks like a regular coffee with notes of apple and chocolate

12 oz Half Caf Drip

$3.00

16 oz Half Caf Drip

$3.75

1/2 Basecamp (house blend) and 1/2 Decent (decaf)

12 oz Au Lait

$4.00

16 oz Au Lait

$4.75

steamed milk atop our Basecamp coffee

Espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

4oz drink: espresso & steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

6oz drink: espresso & steamed milk

12 oz Latte

$5.00

16 oz Latte

$5.50

espresso & steamed milk

Iced 16 oz Latte

$5.50

espresso, milk, ice

Iced 24 oz Latte

$6.00

12 oz Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Mocha

$6.00

espresso, steamed milk, housemade chocolate syrup

Iced 16 oz Mocha

$6.00

espresso, milk, housemade chocolate syrup, ice

Iced 24 oz Mocha

$6.50

12 oz Americano

$3.25

16 oz Americano

$3.50

espresso & water

Iced 16 oz Americano

$3.25

espresso & ice water

Iced 24 oz Americano

$3.75

Sparkling Soda Water

$2.25

Iced 16 oz Espresso Soda

$3.50

Iced 24 oz Espresso Soda

$4.00

Winter 2022 Specials

12 oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

16 oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50

Iced 16 oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50

This classic fall drink is made with our pumpkin syrup and topped with spiced vanilla cold foam.

Iced 24 oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Iced 16 oz Maple Sea Salt Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced 24 oz Maple Sea Salt Iced Coffee

$5.50

Iced 16 oz Orange Cardamom Soda

$3.25

Iced 24 oz Orange Cardamom Soda

$3.75Out of stock

12 oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

16 oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

Iced 16 oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

Iced 24 oz Peppermint Mocha

$7.00Out of stock

Not Coffee

Sparkling Soda Water

$2.25

Iced 16 oz Tea

$3.75

Iced 24 oz Tea

$4.50

Hot 12 oz Tea

$3.00

Hot 16 oz Tea

$3.75

12 oz Tea Au Lait

$4.00

16 oz Tea Au Lait

$4.75

tea + steamed milk

12 oz Chai Latte

$5.25

16 oz Chai Latte

$5.75

Iced 16 oz Chai Latte

$5.75

Iced 24 oz Chai Latte

$6.50

12 oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.75

Iced 16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.75

Iced 24 oz Matcha Latte

$6.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sparkling Soda Water

$2.25

Iced 16 oz Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

A fan favorite, the matcha lemonade is made by combining matcha, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water. Refreshing and sweet, this is the perfect drink for summer. Only available 16 oz iced.

Iced 24 oz Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Iced 16 oz Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus Berry iced tea and lemon juice sweetened with simple syrup. Only available 16 oz iced.

Iced 24 oz Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.50
Frozen 16 oz Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

Frozen 16 oz Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

A decaf slushee made with hibiscus berry tea, lemon juice, and sweetened with simple syrup - 16oz

Frozen 24 oz Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.50

6 oz Steamer

$3.00

12 oz Steamer

$3.75

16 oz Steamer

$4.25

Outpost Baked Goods

Granola

$2.00

Oats, pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, cinnamon, allspice, salt, honey, brown sugar, vegetable oil

New Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Birthday Cake Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Trail Runner Breakfast Bar

$3.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Breakfast Bar

$3.50

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Breakfast Bar

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50

Lemon Lavender Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Energy Bar

$2.50

Contains Gluten Free Oats, Vegan chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, dates, vanilla extract, maple syrup, peanut butter, cinnamon, salt

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Overnight Oats

$5.50Out of stock
Bag of Granola

Bag of Granola

$10.99

5 Cups of our housemade granola! Contains - Oats, pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, cinnamon, allspice, salt, honey, brown sugar, vegetable oil

AVL Baked Goods

Pastries from Rise Above and Kelsianne

Banana Bread Slice

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$5.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Pop Tart

$5.50

Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Vegan Energy Bar

$2.50

Contains Gluten Free Oats, Vegan chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, dates, vanilla extract, maple syrup, peanut butter, cinnamon, salt

Cobblin

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Cookie

$3.50

Brownie/Bar

$3.50

Biscuits

$3.50

Buns

$4.50

Toasts

Avocado Toast x1

$4.00

Avocado + Olive Oil + Salt + Light Red Pepper | 1 Slice

Avocado Toast x2

$7.00

Avocado + Olive Oil + Salt + Light Red Pepper | 2 Slices

Almond Butter & Jam Toast x1

$4.00

Big Spoon Roasters Cashew Butter + Housemade Strawberry Jam | 1 Slice

Almond Butter & Jam Toast x2

$7.00

Big Spoon Roasters Cashew Butter + Housemade Strawberry Jam | 2 Slices

Toast with Butter x2

$5.00

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Grab & Go Drinks

Horizon Milk - Lowfat

Horizon Milk - Lowfat

$3.00
Horizon Milk - Chocolate

Horizon Milk - Chocolate

$3.00
Just Water

Just Water

$2.50

Open Water Bottled Water

$2.50

Devils Foot Cans

$2.00

La Croix - Lime

$1.50

La Croix - Passionfruit

$1.50

La Croix - Lemon

$1.50

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$1.50

Orange Blossom Kombucha

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Kombucha

$5.00

Blueberry Lavender Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Lemongrass Kombucha

$5.00

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Spindrift - Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.50

Lenny Boy Ginger Kombucha Bottle

$5.00

Lenny Boy Lavenderaid Kombucha Bottle

$5.00

Lenny Boy Strawberry Limeade Kombucha Bottle

$5.00

Lenny Boy Wake Up Call Kombucha Bottle

$5.00

Grab & Go Snacks

Vegan Energy Bar

$2.50

Contains Gluten Free Oats, Vegan chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, dates, vanilla extract, maple syrup, peanut butter, cinnamon, salt

Chobani Yogurt

$2.00

Gogo Squeeze Applesauce

$1.50
Bag of Granola

Bag of Granola

$10.99

5 Cups of our housemade granola! Contains - Oats, pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, cinnamon, allspice, salt, honey, brown sugar, vegetable oil

check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Our Asheville café is located in the heart of the River Arts District. Built on the site of what once was the world’s largest leather tannery, our Asheville store is one of the most beautiful you’ll ever step foot in. A 360-degree bar in the middle of the café, which also boasts lofted ceilings and a second-story mezzanine, provides a remarkable customer experience matched only by the barista hospitality.

4, Foundy St suite 20, Asheville, NC 28801

