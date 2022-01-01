Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit House Restaurant & Bar

395 Springfield Avenue

Summit, NJ 07901

Popular Items

Side: Burrata
Side: Roasted Broccoli
Crispy Chicken Tenders

Sides + Soup

Side: Burrata

$12.00

Burrata with Toy Box Tomatoes, Red Pearl Onions, Shishitos and Wild Arugula (Gluten-Free)

Side: Roasted Broccoli

$15.00

Roasted Broccoli with Caramelized Cippolini Onions, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and Toasted Panko

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.00

with House-made Honey Mustard

Home Cocktail Kits + Spirits

Includes 750ml High West Double Rye, 375ml Dolin Rouge Sweet Vermouth, 2oz Angostura bitters, 12 luxardo cherries. The following recipe is a very classic approach to the Manhattan, so feel free to adjust the ratio of whiskey to vermouth as you desire! 2oz: High West Double Rye 1oz: Dolin Rouge Vermouth 4 dashes: Angostura bitters Garnish: 1 Luxardo cherry Cocktail at Home Instructions: Take all ingredients and add to large glass. Fill with ice and stir until glass is frosty (10-15secs). Strain into martini stem or desired glassware. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy! Prefer your manhattan on the rocks? Strain into new glass over fresh ice.
Mexican Daisy To Go

Mexican Daisy To Go

$16.00

(2 servings) no more shaking or measuring. Grab your favorite Summit House Cocktail made with bartenders choice, Cimarron Blanco Tequila, house made hibiscus syrup, and fresh lime juice. Just twist open and enjoy! Cheers! *Does not include Daisy Salt*

Daisy Salt

Daisy Salt

$7.00

By popular demand. 8oz of our house made sweet and spicy salt garnish. specifically for our Mexican Daisy's, but used to dress up Margaritas, Gimlets, or drinks of your choosing!

Old Fashioned To Go

Old Fashioned To Go

$18.00

(2+ servings) Joining the R2D ranks, by popular demand, is our Old Fashioned. No more mixing, dashing, or stirring! Stop on by and grab our OF mixed with Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange bitters!

Old Woody To Go

Old Woody To Go

$20.00

(2+ servings) This Summit House OG cocktail is now available via our ready to drink offerings. Featuring Evan Williams Single Barrel, Lunazul Anejo Tequila, Chartreuse Yellow, a house made spiced maple syrup, cherry vanilla bark bitters, and angostura bitters. A single bottle contains 1.5 servings.

Negroni To Go

Negroni To Go

$18.00

(2+ servings) A long time classic and popular drink at Summit House, The Negroni, is now available ready to drink! This current iteration is made with Perry's Tot Navy Strength Gin, Campari Milano, and Dolin Rouge Vermouth. A single bottle contains 2 servings.

Cosmopolitan To Go

Cosmopolitan To Go

$18.00

(2 servings) Now available in our R2D line is the Cosmopolitan. Using Prairie’s Organic Vodka and infusing it with citrus in house, adding Cointreau, cranberry and fresh lime juice you have the perfect cosmo!

Le Spritz Kit (Yields 6 Cocktails)

Le Spritz Kit (Yields 6 Cocktails)

$55.00

Your favorite Summit House warm weather cocktail is back! Le Spritz is now available -- including the ERA Prosecco we carry, for the real McCoy! The package will include Le Spritz mix and a bottle of ERA Prosecco that will yield you 6 of these sip-able delights!

Le Spritz Mix (Does not include Prosecco)

Le Spritz Mix (Does not include Prosecco)

$30.00

Your favorite Summit House warm weather cocktail is back, just add Prosecco! *Prosecco not included* Enough for 6 cocktails.

Wines by The Bottle

Jieo Prosecco Spumante Extra Dry to go

Jieo Prosecco Spumante Extra Dry to go

$26.00
Domaine du Carrou Sancerre 2019 to go

Domaine du Carrou Sancerre 2019 to go

$34.00

Tolosa Winery Estate, Pinot Noir, Edna Valley, 2017

$32.00

Trousse-Chemise, Rosé of Pinot Noir, Oregon, 2020

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy Summit House at home. Order today for convenient curbside pickup tomorrow from 4pm - 5:30pm. Meals are served cold and are meant to be reheated. Detailed heating instructions are provided.

Location

395 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901

Directions

