Summit House Restaurant & Bar

Home Cocktail Kits + Spirits

Includes 750ml High West Double Rye, 375ml Dolin Rouge Sweet Vermouth, 2oz Angostura bitters, 12 luxardo cherries. The following recipe is a very classic approach to the Manhattan, so feel free to adjust the ratio of whiskey to vermouth as you desire! 2oz: High West Double Rye 1oz: Dolin Rouge Vermouth 4 dashes: Angostura bitters Garnish: 1 Luxardo cherry Cocktail at Home Instructions: Take all ingredients and add to large glass. Fill with ice and stir until glass is frosty (10-15secs). Strain into martini stem or desired glassware. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy! Prefer your manhattan on the rocks? Strain into new glass over fresh ice.