Sushi & Japanese

Sumo Japanese Restaurant Newbury Park

1,328 Reviews

$$

1714 Newbury Rd

Ste C

Newbury Park, CA 91320

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Salmon Sushi
Bento

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$4.50

Shiro Maguro

Bean Curd Sushi

Bean Curd Sushi

$2.99

Inari

Egg Sushi

Egg Sushi

$3.50

Tamago

Flying Fish Egg Sushi

Flying Fish Egg Sushi

$4.75

Tobiko

Japanese Scallop Sushi

Japanese Scallop Sushi

$5.25

Hotate

Crab Sushi

Crab Sushi

$3.75

Kani

Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$4.25

Saba

Octopus Sushi

Octopus Sushi

$4.50

Tako

Salmon Egg Sushi

Salmon Egg Sushi

$4.99

Ikura

Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Sake

Sea Urchin Sushi

Sea Urchin Sushi

$12.99

Uni

Seared Garlic Tuna Sushi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sushi

$4.50
Shrimp Sushi

Shrimp Sushi

$4.25

Ebi

Smelt Egg Sushi

Smelt Egg Sushi

$4.25

Masago

Smoked Salmon Sushi

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$3.99
Spicy Albacore Sushi

Spicy Albacore Sushi

$3.99
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$4.25

Ika

Surf Clam Sushi

Surf Clam Sushi

$3.99

Hokkigai

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$8.99

Ama-Ebi

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$4.50

Maguro

Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$5.50

Unagi

Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$4.25

Hamachi

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.99

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

Mackerel Sashimi

Mackerel Sashimi

$11.95

Saba Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$16.99

Tako Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$15.99

Sake Sashimi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sashimi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$13.95
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$15.99

Maguro Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.99

Hamachi Sashimi

Carpaccio

Albacore Carpaccio

Albacore Carpaccio

$11.99

Albacore sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and ponzu.

Jalapeno Garlic Albacore Carpaccio

Jalapeno Garlic Albacore Carpaccio

$11.99

Jalapeño, Grilled Garlic, Black Tobiko, Ponzu

Japanese Scallop Carpaccio

Japanese Scallop Carpaccio

$11.99

Japanese scallop sashimi, lychee mayo, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$11.99

Octopus sashimi, kizami wasabi, sea salt, chive oil, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Salmon Avocado Carpaccio

Salmon Avocado Carpaccio

$11.99

Avocado, Red Onion, Black Tobiko, Jalapeño & Avocado Sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$11.99

Salmon sashimi, lychee mayo, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Seared Garlic Tuna Carpaccio

Seared Garlic Tuna Carpaccio

$11.99

Seared garlic tuna sashimi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Spicy Albacore with Crispy Onion

Spicy Albacore with Crispy Onion

$11.99

Deep Fried Onion, Red & Black Tobiko, Garlic Ponzu

Tuna Carpaccio

Tuna Carpaccio

$11.99

Tuna sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$11.99

Yellowtail sashimi, truffle oil, jalapeno, sesame seeds, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Izakaya

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.99

Lightly fried organic tofu with house tempura sauce.

Broiled Mussel

Broiled Mussel

$9.99

Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.

Cajun French Fries

Cajun French Fries

$4.99

Fried Potato with Cajun Seasoning

Calamari Ring

Calamari Ring

$10.99

Deep Fried Calamari

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed soybeans with sea salt.

Garlic Chili Edamame

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.99

Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.99

Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Spicy tuna, cream cheese with sriracha aioli and eel sauce.

Mozzarella Tempura

Mozzarella Tempura

$8.99

Lightly Fried Mozzarella Cheese in Wonton Skin Served with Ranch Dressing

Octopus Sunomono

Octopus Sunomono

$6.95

Sliced octopus with thinly sliced marinated cucumbers.

Organic Cold Tofu

Organic Cold Tofu

$8.99

Served with Bonito Flakes, Green Onion & Yuzu Citrus, and Quail Egg

Pork Cutlet

$8.99
Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$8.99

Broiled salmon collar served with ponzu.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Marinated in Sesame, Ginger, Soy Sauce & Deep Fried

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.99

Sauteed Japanese shishito peppers with garlic sauce, topped with shaved bonito.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$8.99

Fried shrimp and vegetable served with tempura sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

Deep fried soft shell crab.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$8.99

Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fried Sweet Potato Served with Spicy Mayo and Ketchup

Yellowtail Kama

Yellowtail Kama

$9.99

Broiled yellowtail collar served with ponzu.

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Walnut, Tangerine and Fried Eggroll Skin on Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Baby Mixed Greens with Yuzu Dressing

Cucumber Salad - NP

Cucumber Salad - NP

$5.99

Thinly Sliced Cucumbers Marinated in Rice Vinegar Dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes served with house dressing.

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$10.95

Octopus with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.95

Crispy Salmon Skin with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Assorted Sashimi with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Seared Albacore Salad

Seared Albacore Salad

$10.95

Seared Albacore with Baby Mixed Greens Tossed in Garlic Ponzu Sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.95

Spicy tuna with baby mixed greens served with house ponzu and sweet mustard dressing.

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$8.95

Fried Organic Tofu with Fresh Iceberg Lettuce. Served with House Dressing.

Entree

Chef's Sushi Plate

Chef's Sushi Plate

$18.99

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi(Fresh Water Eel), Smelt Egg, Tamago(Egg) & Spicy Tuna Roll.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$18.99

Assortment of Chef Selected Sashimi Served with Seasoned Sushi Rice.

Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$14.99

Traditional Japanese Udon Soup Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura on the side.

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$12.99

Japanese Udon Soup with Shrimp Tempura, Chicken & Egg.

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$15.99

Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables

Beef Hibachi

Beef Hibachi

$16.99

Grilled Beef with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables

Seafood Hibachi

Seafood Hibachi

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp, Scallop & Calamari with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables

Chicken Yaki Soba

Chicken Yaki Soba

$13.99

Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Chicken

Beef Yaki Soba

Beef Yaki Soba

$14.99

Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Beef

Seafood Yaki Soba

Seafood Yaki Soba

$14.95

Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Seafood

Unagi Donburi

Unagi Donburi

$16.95

Grilled Eel on a Bed of Sushi Rice

Bento

Bento

Bento

$18.99

Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.

Basic Rolls

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$3.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.99
California Roll

California Roll

$5.50

Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.25
Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.50
Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.50
Scallop Roll

Scallop Roll

$5.99
Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$5.99
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$5.50
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$4.99
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$5.99

Premium Rolls

911 Roll

911 Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado

Alaskan

Alaskan

$11.99

Krabmeat, Avocado, and Baked Salmon.

Albacore Lover

Albacore Lover

$12.99

Spicy tuna, Cucumber, Albacore, and Fried Onion.

Angrytail

Angrytail

$14.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber yellowtail, and jalapeno.

Asparagus & Krab Roll

Asparagus & Krab Roll

$7.99
Big Bang

Big Bang

$14.99

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Spicy Krabmeat, Sushi Ebi, Avocado, Crunch Flakes.

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$13.99

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fresh water eel.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$13.99

Krabmeat, water eel, and cucumber avocado.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

$14.99

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salmon, and fresh water eel.

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$9.99

Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$12.99

Krabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Baked Scallop, and Red onion.

Green Monster

Green Monster

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Avocado

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$7.99

Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno crunch flakes.

HOT Roll

HOT Roll

$9.99

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado jalapeno, and fried jalapeno.

House Roll

House Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, and sushi ebi.

Kara Roll

Kara Roll

$13.99

Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked with salmon, and spicy tuna.

Kevin Special

Kevin Special

$14.99

Asparagus, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, tuna, shrimp, and avocado.

King Roll

King Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Seared Garlic Tuna, Spicy Krabmeat, Crunch Flakes, Scallop, Avocado

Lakers Roll

Lakers Roll

$13.99

Jalapeno popper, albacore, and fried onions.

Lion King

Lion King

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, and shredded spicy krabmeat.

Mexican

Mexican

$7.99

Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.

Monkey Fry

Monkey Fry

$7.99

Spicy Tuna, Shiso Leaf, Deep Fried in Tempura Batter

Mt. Roll

Mt. Roll

$13.99

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber salmon, spicy tuna, and green onion.

Newbury Roll

Newbury Roll

$14.99

Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy salmon, Salmon Tempura

Oh Yeah Baby

Oh Yeah Baby

$14.99

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura fresh water eel, avocado, and fried onion.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$6.99

Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$12.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber tuna, and avocado.

Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster

$13.99

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura spicy albacore, and fried onion.

Rose Roll

Rose Roll

$9.99

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

Salmon Crunch

Salmon Crunch

$13.99

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, crunch flakes, and fried onion.

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$14.99

Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, albacore, asparagus, avocado, kaiware soy paper, and tobiko.

Scream Roll

Scream Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, spicy tuna, jalapeno, and cream cheese.

Sensual Pleasure

Sensual Pleasure

$12.99

Spicy scallop, cucumber spicy tuna, and fried onion.

Snow Roll

Snow Roll

$10.99

Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked tilapia, and red onion.

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Krabmeat, Deep Fried

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.99

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, soft shell crab, kaiware, gobo, and smelt egg.

Steak Roll

Steak Roll

$14.99

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with sauteed steak, onion, and mushroom.

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$10.99

Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber, and avocado.

Tempura Cali

Tempura Cali

$8.99

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fried seaweed.

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$8.99

Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.99

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber fresh water eel, and salmon.

Ultimate Albacore

Ultimate Albacore

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura, Spring Mix, Spicy Albacore, Sliced Red Onion

Ultimate Salmon

Ultimate Salmon

$13.99

Krabmeat, asparagus, avocado salmon.

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$13.99

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and fresh water eel tempura.

Washington

Washington

$13.99

Spicy tuna, asparagus salmon, and sushi ebi.

Yammy Skinny

Yammy Skinny

$13.99

Krabmeat, tuna, avocado, kaiware, and gobo cucumber wrap.

Extra

Extra Sauce

Miso Soup

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1714 Newbury Rd, Ste C, Newbury Park, CA 91320

Directions

Gallery
Sumo Japanese Restaurant image
Sumo Japanese Restaurant image

