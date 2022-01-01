- Home
Sumo Japanese Restaurant Newbury Park
1,328 Reviews
$$
1714 Newbury Rd
Ste C
Newbury Park, CA 91320
Popular Items
Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Shiro Maguro
Bean Curd Sushi
Inari
Egg Sushi
Tamago
Flying Fish Egg Sushi
Tobiko
Japanese Scallop Sushi
Hotate
Crab Sushi
Kani
Mackerel Sushi
Saba
Octopus Sushi
Tako
Salmon Egg Sushi
Ikura
Salmon Sushi
Sake
Sea Urchin Sushi
Uni
Seared Garlic Tuna Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Ebi
Smelt Egg Sushi
Masago
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Spicy Albacore Sushi
Squid Sushi
Ika
Surf Clam Sushi
Hokkigai
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Ama-Ebi
Tuna Sushi
Maguro
Unagi Sushi
Unagi
Yellowtail Sushi
Hamachi
Sashimi
Carpaccio
Albacore Carpaccio
Albacore sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and ponzu.
Jalapeno Garlic Albacore Carpaccio
Jalapeño, Grilled Garlic, Black Tobiko, Ponzu
Japanese Scallop Carpaccio
Japanese scallop sashimi, lychee mayo, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Octopus Carpaccio
Octopus sashimi, kizami wasabi, sea salt, chive oil, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Salmon Avocado Carpaccio
Avocado, Red Onion, Black Tobiko, Jalapeño & Avocado Sauce
Salmon Carpaccio
Salmon sashimi, lychee mayo, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Seared Garlic Tuna Carpaccio
Seared garlic tuna sashimi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Spicy Albacore with Crispy Onion
Deep Fried Onion, Red & Black Tobiko, Garlic Ponzu
Tuna Carpaccio
Tuna sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellowtail sashimi, truffle oil, jalapeno, sesame seeds, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Izakaya
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried organic tofu with house tempura sauce.
Broiled Mussel
Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.
Cajun French Fries
Fried Potato with Cajun Seasoning
Calamari Ring
Deep Fried Calamari
Edamame
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Gyoza
Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy tuna, cream cheese with sriracha aioli and eel sauce.
Mozzarella Tempura
Lightly Fried Mozzarella Cheese in Wonton Skin Served with Ranch Dressing
Octopus Sunomono
Sliced octopus with thinly sliced marinated cucumbers.
Organic Cold Tofu
Served with Bonito Flakes, Green Onion & Yuzu Citrus, and Quail Egg
Pork Cutlet
Salmon Kama
Broiled salmon collar served with ponzu.
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds.
Sesame Chicken
Chicken Marinated in Sesame, Ginger, Soy Sauce & Deep Fried
Shishito Peppers
Sauteed Japanese shishito peppers with garlic sauce, topped with shaved bonito.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Fried shrimp and vegetable served with tempura sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Sweet Potato Served with Spicy Mayo and Ketchup
Yellowtail Kama
Broiled yellowtail collar served with ponzu.
Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Walnut, Tangerine and Fried Eggroll Skin on Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Baby Mixed Greens with Yuzu Dressing
Cucumber Salad - NP
Thinly Sliced Cucumbers Marinated in Rice Vinegar Dressing.
House Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes served with house dressing.
Octopus Salad
Octopus with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy Salmon Skin with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
Sashimi Salad
Assorted Sashimi with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
Seared Albacore Salad
Seared Albacore with Baby Mixed Greens Tossed in Garlic Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna with baby mixed greens served with house ponzu and sweet mustard dressing.
Tofu Salad
Fried Organic Tofu with Fresh Iceberg Lettuce. Served with House Dressing.
Entree
Chef's Sushi Plate
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi(Fresh Water Eel), Smelt Egg, Tamago(Egg) & Spicy Tuna Roll.
Chirashi
Assortment of Chef Selected Sashimi Served with Seasoned Sushi Rice.
Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Traditional Japanese Udon Soup Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura on the side.
Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese Udon Soup with Shrimp Tempura, Chicken & Egg.
Chicken Hibachi
Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables
Beef Hibachi
Grilled Beef with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables
Seafood Hibachi
Grilled Shrimp, Scallop & Calamari with Sautéed Mushroom, Bean Sprouts & Vegetables
Chicken Yaki Soba
Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Chicken
Beef Yaki Soba
Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Beef
Seafood Yaki Soba
Stir Fried Japanese Soft Noodles with Cabbage, Onion with Seafood
Unagi Donburi
Grilled Eel on a Bed of Sushi Rice
Bento
Basic Rolls
Premium Rolls
911 Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado
Alaskan
Krabmeat, Avocado, and Baked Salmon.
Albacore Lover
Spicy tuna, Cucumber, Albacore, and Fried Onion.
Angrytail
Spicy tuna, cucumber yellowtail, and jalapeno.
Asparagus & Krab Roll
Big Bang
Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Spicy Krabmeat, Sushi Ebi, Avocado, Crunch Flakes.
Black Dragon
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fresh water eel.
Caterpillar
Krabmeat, water eel, and cucumber avocado.
Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salmon, and fresh water eel.
Crunch Roll
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Dynamite Roll
Krabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Baked Scallop, and Red onion.
Green Monster
Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Avocado
Heart Attack
Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno crunch flakes.
HOT Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado jalapeno, and fried jalapeno.
House Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, and sushi ebi.
Kara Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked with salmon, and spicy tuna.
Kevin Special
Asparagus, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, tuna, shrimp, and avocado.
King Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Seared Garlic Tuna, Spicy Krabmeat, Crunch Flakes, Scallop, Avocado
Lakers Roll
Jalapeno popper, albacore, and fried onions.
Lion King
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, and shredded spicy krabmeat.
Mexican
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
Monkey Fry
Spicy Tuna, Shiso Leaf, Deep Fried in Tempura Batter
Mt. Roll
Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber salmon, spicy tuna, and green onion.
Newbury Roll
Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy salmon, Salmon Tempura
Oh Yeah Baby
Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura fresh water eel, avocado, and fried onion.
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Red Dragon
Spicy tuna, cucumber tuna, and avocado.
Roller Coaster
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura spicy albacore, and fried onion.
Rose Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.
Salmon Crunch
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, crunch flakes, and fried onion.
Sashimi Roll
Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, albacore, asparagus, avocado, kaiware soy paper, and tobiko.
Scream Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, spicy tuna, jalapeno, and cream cheese.
Sensual Pleasure
Spicy scallop, cucumber spicy tuna, and fried onion.
Snow Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked tilapia, and red onion.
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Krabmeat, Deep Fried
Spider Roll
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, soft shell crab, kaiware, gobo, and smelt egg.
Steak Roll
Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with sauteed steak, onion, and mushroom.
Sumo Roll
Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber, and avocado.
Tempura Cali
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fried seaweed.
Tempura Roll
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.
Tiger Roll
Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber fresh water eel, and salmon.
Ultimate Albacore
Shrimp Tempura, Spring Mix, Spicy Albacore, Sliced Red Onion
Ultimate Salmon
Krabmeat, asparagus, avocado salmon.
Vegas Roll
Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and fresh water eel tempura.
Washington
Spicy tuna, asparagus salmon, and sushi ebi.
Yammy Skinny
Krabmeat, tuna, avocado, kaiware, and gobo cucumber wrap.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1714 Newbury Rd, Ste C, Newbury Park, CA 91320