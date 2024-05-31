- Home
SUMO Japanese Steak House & Sushi - Moses Lake 933 North Stratford Road, Suite #A
933 North Stratford Road, Suite #A
Moses Lake, WA 98837
All Day Menu
Kitchen Appetizers
- Takoyaki$7.95
Recommended. Deep-fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus
- Chicken Wings$7.95
Recommended
- Pork Gyoza$6.95
Recommended. Grilled dumplings
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
- Fried Calamari$8.95
Recommended. Freshly cut calamari rings deep-fried with panko flour served with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Karaage$6.95
Recommended. Japanese style fried chicken
- Edamame$5.95
- Harumaki$6.95
Deep-fried vegetables spring rolls
- Vegetable Gyoza$6.95
Grilled vegetables dumplings
- Coconut Shrimp$8.95
Deep-fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut with sweet chili sauce
- Rock Shrimp$8.95
Recommended. Deep-fried shrimp in tempura flour, on top chef's special sauce
- Fried Oyster$9.95
Recommended. Deep-fried fresh oyster with panko flour with Japanese mayo
- Vegetable Tempura App$8.95
Vegetables lightly fried with tempura sauce. Recommended
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$9.95
Shrimp and vegetable lightly fried with tempura sauce
- Crispy softshell crab App$15.95
Deep Fried Two Pieces Soft Crab In Tempura Flour, On Top Chef Special Sauce
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Tuna Wrap Mango$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Thin sliced of seared peppered tuna, wrapped around fresh mango and avocado with chef's special sauce and scallion on top
- Naruto$8.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Cucumber rolled with crab meat, avocado, scallions and masago served with kimchi sauce
- Sumo Tako$9.95
Sumo tako 6 pieces sliced octopus with sliced lemon served over sliced cucumber with kimchi sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.95
Contains raw items. 6 pieces sliced yellow tail with sliced jalapeño with sriracha and ponzu sauce
- Mango Blossom$11.95
Fresh mango, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, crunch, red tobiko, with chef's special sauce
- Sushi Appetizer$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sushi
- Sashimi Appetizer$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sashimi
- Tuna Tataki$9.95
Contains raw items. Thin slices of seared, peppered tuna spicy mayo and wasabi sauce and tartar sauce
- Spicy Tuna Jalapeño$10.95
Contains raw items. Deep-fried spicy tuna inside jalapeño with three kinds of special sauce
- Spicy Ahi Poke$9.95
Contains raw items. Chopped tuna mixed with avocado and sriracha sauce, scallion, sesame oil, soy sauce and masago
Kitchen Entree
- Vegetables Tempura Entree$15.95
- Shrimp Tempura Entree$18.95
Shrimp with vegetables lightly battered & deep-fried
- Seafood Tempura Entree$21.95
Recommended. Shrimp, scallop, crabmeat and vegetables
- Katsu Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken with panko flour and katsu sauce
- Katsu Pork$18.95
Deep-fried pork with panko flour and katsu sauce
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$11.95
- Chicken Yaki Soba$12.95
- Salmon Yaki Soba$14.95
- Beef Yaki Soba$14.95
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$14.95
- Seafood Yaki Soba$16.95
- Chef's Yaki Soba$16.95
- Vegetables Fried Rice$11.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- Salmon Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$16.95
- Chef's Fried Rice$16.95
Sushi Entrees
- Rice Ball (3 Pieces)$15.95
Recommended. Contains raw items
- Unagi Don$22.95
- Maki Combo$19.95
- Chirashi Sushi$22.95
Contains raw items. 12 pieces assorted sashimi and sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$29.95
Contains raw items. 16 pieces assorted sashimi
- Poke Bowl$20.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and sesame seed with chef's special sauce on top seaweed salad and masago
- Spicy Combo$21.95
Contains raw items. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail
- Salmon Deluxe$23.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces salmon sashimi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, with salmon roll
- Sushi Deluxe$26.95
Contains raw items. 10 pieces assorted sushi with tuna roll
- Su Sa Combo$31.95
Contains raw items. 6 pieces sushi, 8 pieces sashimi, with tuna roll
- Sushi for 2$48.95
Contains raw items. 18 pieces of sushi with tuna roll and dragon roll
- Su & Sa for 2$59.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 9 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces sashimi with shrimp tempura roll, and a house special roll
- Special Love Boat$99.95
Contains raw items. 16 pieces sashimi, 11 pieces sushi & spicy tuna, eel roll, shrimp tempura roll, salmon roll, and choice of any 2 chef's special roll
- ALL YOU CAN EAT$36.95
Chef's Special Roll
- Andy Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Inside: spicy salmon, avocado, crabmeat and crunch. On top: scallop, yellowtail spicy mayo, eel sauce and black tobiko
- Angel Roll$15.50
Inside: shrimp tempura and mango. Top: cooked salmon mix with mayo, eel sauce, and crunch red tobiko
- Cowboy Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch topped with seared filet mignon & scallion, with eel sauce, spicy mayo & spicy sriracha sauce
- Crunch Roll$12.50
Inside: shrimp tempura and avocado rolled with crunch with eel sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.50
Recommended. BBQ eel & cucumber inside topped with fresh avocado and eel sauce
- Fresh Mango Roll$12.50
Recommended. Inside: crabmeat and avocado. On top: fresh mango and mango sauce with crunch
- Greatwall Roil$15.50
Contains raw items. Inside: crabmeat, avocado, and crunch. On top: toast, assorted fish, cream cheese sauce, eel sauce, and fish powder
- House Special Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Tuna, salmon, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, wrap soybean paper with eel sauce, spicy mayo and black tobiko on top
- Killer Shrimp Roll$14.50
Inside: avocado tempura shrimp. On top: avocado, shrimp, chef special sauce and red tobiko
- Las Vegas Roll$15.50
Recommended. Inside: tempura shrimp with avocado and cream cheese. On top: spicy Kari, cream cheese sauce and eel sauce
- Lion King Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. On top salmon and sour cream cheese sauce. Oven toasted with spicy mayo, eel sauce and bean sprouts
- Lobster Roll$15.50
Inside: shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with lobster salad with spicy mayo eel sauce
- Love of the Sea Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Inside: avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese. Top: yellowtail seaweed salad, spicy mayo eel sauce and crushed peanut
- Madison Roll$13.50
Recommended. Inside: jalapeño, cream cheese, and spicy crabmeat. On top shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and sweet chili sauce
- Ninja Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Deep-fried salmon, white tuna, avocado, kaní, and cream cheese with special sauce, masago and scallion
- Pirate Roll$15.50
Inside: shrimp tempura and crabmeat topped with deep-fried scallop, black tobiko, and crunch mixed with chef special sauce
- Rainbow Roll$13.50
Contains raw items. Tuna, salmon, and white fish masago over a California roll
- Rocky Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy salmon, crab, white tuna, steamed shrimp deep-fried. Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
- Samurai Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: smoked salmon, crab white fish and avocado cream cheese deep-fried. Top: spicy mayo and masago
- Seahawks Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Inside: eel, steamed shrimp, cucumber, and red tobiko. On top: seared salmon with eel sauce and sriracha
- Spicy Girl Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy tuna, spicy crab meat, avocado, and crunch. On top: toasted salmon with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and sriracha sauce
- Spider Man Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Deep-fried soft-shell crab, and avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna and spicy mayo
- Summer Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Sliced cucumber wrap and inside is salmon, yellowtail, and tuna. Along with masago, ponzu sauce and kimchi sauce
- Sumo Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Lobster salad, spicy tuna, crab meat, green tobiko, avocado, cucumber, wrap white soy paper, and steamed shrimp with sriracha sauce
- The 151 Roll$15.50
Contains raw items. Inside: tempura white tuna, cream cheese, and crabmeat. On top salmon, spicy mayo, eel and cream cheese sauce. Fire with Bacardi 151
- TNT Scallop Roll$15.50
Recommended. Inside: spicy crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese deep-fried on top grill scallop green onion, and masago with chef's special sauce
- Tokyo Roll$13.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crabmeat
- Volcano Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado topped with crunch spicy tuna, spicy mayo & gold tobiko
- Walla Walla Roll$14.50
Recommended. Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cream cheese topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
- Wenatchee Roll$15.50
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy tuna & avocado topped with seared pepper, white tuna, spicy mayo,eel sauce & cilantro
- Sunkissed$14.95
Sushi OR Sashimi
Roll or Hand Roll
- AAC Roll$6.95
Recommended. Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber
- Alaska Roll$8.95
Contains raw items. Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
- Avocado Roll$5.95
- Boston Roll$7.95
Contains raw items. Steamed shrimp, green lettuce, cucumber with mayo
- California Roll$7.95
- Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Deep-Fried Cali Roll$8.95
Recommended. Inside spicy crabmeat, avocado, on top spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seed
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.95
- King Crab Avocado Roll$13.95
- Mini Sumo Roll$7.95
Recommended. Inside spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, on top scallions crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
Contains raw items. Smoked salmon cream cheese & avocado
- Peanut Avocado Roll$7.95
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.95
- Salmon Roll$6.95
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.95
Toasted salmon skin, cucumber and scallion
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
- Spicy Yellowtail$7.95
- Spider Roll$11.95
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.95
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.95
- Tuna Roll$6.95
- Vegetarian Roll$9.95
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Hibachi Single KD
Hibachi Combo KD
- Chicken & Steak (D)$22.95
- Scallop & Shrimp (D)$26.95
- Chicken & Shrimp (D)$22.95
- Steak & Scallop (D)$26.95
- Filet & Shrimp (D)$28.95
- Chicken & Filet (D)$26.95
- Filet & Lobster (D)$35.95
- Chicken & Salmon (D)$22.95
- Steak & Shrimp (D)$23.95
- Chef's Special (D)$31.95
- Salmon & Shrimp (D)$23.95
- Seafood Deluxe (D)$39.95
- Sumo Deluxe (D)$42.95
- Salmon & Scallop (D)$26.95
- Salmon & Steak (D)$23.95
Side Order
- Steamed Rice$1.95
- Side Fried Rice$3.00
- Side Vegetables$6.95
- Side Noodle$5.95
- Side Chicken$9.95
Cooked with teriyaki sauce
- Side Shrimp$10.95
- Side Sukiyaki Steak$10.95
Contains raw items. Sliced New York steak cooked with scallion, onion cooked with teriyaki sauce
- Side Salmon$10.95
Cooked with teriyaki sauce
- Side NY Steak$10.95
- Side Filet Mignon$14.95
- Side Lobster Tail$19.95
- Side Scallop$14.95
Salads
- Chicken Karaage Salad$9.95
Recommended. Japanese style fried chicken over green salad with chef's special dressing on top
- Avocado Salad$6.95
Recommended. Green salad topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds with chef's special dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
Recommended
- Sumo Salad$11.95
Contains raw items. Green salad mixed with crab meat topped with sliced octopus, tuna, salmon and white fish with chef's special dressing
- Green Salad$3.95
Served with house ginger dressing
- Salmon Skin Salad$9.95
- Crab Meat Salad$6.95
Recommended. Imitation crabmeat with sliced cucumber and masago mixed with spicr or regular mayo
- Seared Tuna Salad$9.95
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:15 pm
933 North Stratford Road, Suite #A, Moses Lake, WA 98837