SUMO Japanese Steak House & Sushi - Yakima 111 East Yakima Avenue
111 East Yakima Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
Kitchen Appetizers
- Takoyaki$7.95
Recommended. Deep-fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus
- Chicken Wings$7.95
Recommended
- Pork Gyoza$6.95
Recommended. Grilled dumplings
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
- Fried Calamari$8.95
Recommended. Freshly cut calamari rings deep-fried with panko flour served with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Karaage$6.95
Recommended. Japanese style fried chicken
- Edamame$5.95
- Harumaki$6.95
Deep-fried vegetables spring rolls
- Vegetable Gyoza$6.95
Grilled vegetables dumplings
- Coconut Shrimp$8.95
Deep-fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut with sweet chili sauce
- Rock Shrimp$8.95
Recommended. Deep-fried shrimp in tempura flour, on top chef's special sauce
- Fried Oyster$9.95
Recommended. Deep-fried fresh oyster with panko flour with Japanese mayo
- Vegetable Tempura App$8.95
Vegetables lightly fried with tempura sauce. Recommended
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$9.95
Shrimp and vegetable lightly fried with tempura sauce
- Crispy softshell crab App$15.95
Deep Fried Two Pieces Soft Crab In Tempura Flour, On Top Chef Special Sauce
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Tuna Wrap Mango$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Thin sliced of seared peppered tuna, wrapped around fresh mango and avocado with chef's special sauce and scallion on top
- Naruto$8.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Cucumber rolled with crab meat, avocado, scallions and masago served with kimchi sauce
- Sumo Tako$9.95
Sumo tako 6 pieces sliced octopus with sliced lemon served over sliced cucumber with kimchi sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.95
Contains raw items. 6 pieces sliced yellow tail with sliced jalapeño with sriracha and ponzu sauce
- Mango Blossom$11.95
Fresh mango, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, crunch, red tobiko, with chef's special sauce
- Sushi Appetizer$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sushi
- Sashimi Appetizer$10.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sashimi
- Tuna Tataki$9.95
Contains raw items. Thin slices of seared, peppered tuna spicy mayo and wasabi sauce and tartar sauce
- Spicy Tuna Jalapeño$10.95
Contains raw items. Deep-fried spicy tuna inside jalapeño with three kinds of special sauce
- Spicy Ahi Poke$9.95
Contains raw items. Chopped tuna mixed with avocado and sriracha sauce, scallion, sesame oil, soy sauce and masago
Kitchen Entree
- Vegetables Tempura Entree$15.95
- Shrimp Tempura Entree$18.95
Shrimp with vegetables lightly battered & deep-fried
- Seafood Tempura Entree$21.95
Recommended. Shrimp, scallop, crabmeat and vegetables
- Katsu Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken with panko flour and katsu sauce
- Katsu Pork$18.95
Deep-fried pork with panko flour and katsu sauce
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$11.95
- Chicken Yaki Soba$12.95
- Salmon Yaki Soba$14.95
- Beef Yaki Soba$14.95
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$14.95
- Seafood Yaki Soba$16.95
- Chef's Yaki Soba$16.95
- Vegetables Fried Rice$11.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- Salmon Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$16.95
- Chef's Fried Rice$16.95
Sushi Entrees
- Rice Ball (3 Pieces)$15.95
Recommended. Contains raw items
- Unagi Don$22.95
- Maki Combo$19.95
- Chirashi Sushi$22.95
Contains raw items. 12 pieces assorted sashimi and sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$29.95
Contains raw items. 16 pieces assorted sashimi
- Poke Bowl$20.95
Recommended. Contains raw items. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and sesame seed with chef's special sauce on top seaweed salad and masago
- Spicy Combo$21.95
Contains raw items. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail
- Salmon Deluxe$23.95
Recommended. Contains raw