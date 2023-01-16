Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sumo Shack

review star

No reviews yet

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 102

Mooresville, NC 28117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SMASH BURGER

0G SMASH

$7.00

CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, KETCHUP & MUSTARD

GARDEN SMASH

$7.00

CHEESE, LETTUCE, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATO, PICKLES YUM YUM SAUCE

BLT SMASH

$8.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

PIMENTO SMASH

$9.00

SMOKED PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, PICKLES, SPICY MAYO

RACE CITY SMASH

$9.00

CHILI, SOUTHERN SLAW, MUSTARD, DICED ONIONS

ALOHA SMASH

$9.00

SWEET GLAZE, AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, LETTUCE, GRILLED ONIONS

MAC & CHEESE SMASH

$9.00

MAC & CHEESE, BACON CRUMBLES

ANGRY SMASH

$10.00

SPICY KO BBQ PATTY. CHEESE. CARAMELIZED KIMCHI & ONIONS, CHOPPED JALAPENOS, BACON, SPICY MAYO, RED PEPPER RANCH

SUMO SMASH

$10.00

DOUBLE CHEESE. PORK BELLY. LETTUCE, PICKLES. REGULAR OR SPICY KO BBQ SAUCE. WASABI MAYO

PLAIN SMASH

$6.00

CHEESE & MEAT

GRILLED CHEESE MELT

$5.00

BACON GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

PATTY MELT

$7.00

2 SUMO SLIDERS W LETTUCE AND TOMATO AND CHILI YUMYUM SAUCE ON BED OF FRIES

$10.00

PHILLIES

O.G PHILLY

$10.00+

SEASONED RIBEYE. ONIONS, CHEESE

CHICKEN PHILLY

$8.00+

SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST. ONIONS. CHEESE

CHICKEN LAKEWAY PHILLY

$9.00+

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, SWEET PEPPERS, BANANA PEPPERS, AND THREE CHEESES (AMERICAN, PROVOLONE. & CHEESE SAUCE]

RIBEYE LAKEWAY PHILLY

$12.00+

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, SWEET PEPPERS, BANANA PEPPERS, AND THREE CHEESES (AMERICAN, PROVOLONE. & CHEESE SAUCE]

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$9.00+

SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST, CHOPPED BACON. SALTED SWEET $ 4 GRILLED ONIONS & RANCH, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

BULGOLGI PHILLY

$12.00+

REGULAR OR SPICY BULGOLGI RIBEYE, KIMCHI. CHEESE SAUCE, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET PEPPERS, SCALLIONS, SOUR CREAM, FURIKAKE, TWO CHEESES

SUMO PHILLY

$13.00+

REGULAR OR SPICY KO BBQ RIBEYE, FRIES, FRIES CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND KIMCHI CHOPPED CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, BACON, SCALLIONS SESAME SEEDS. THREE BACON, SOUR CREAM, CHEESES (PROVOLONE, HAVARTI, CHEESE SAUCE]

GOURMET HOTDOGS

HOUSE DOG

$3.00

KETCHUP. MUSTARD

BACON DOG

$6.00

DEEP-FRIED BACON WRAPPED HOTDOG, TWO TOPPINGS

CHILI DOG

$6.00

CHILI, DICED ONIONS, MUSTARD, CHEESE SAUCE, CRUSHED FRITOS

MAC & CHEESE DOG

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE, BACON CRUMBLES

BLT DOG

$7.00

BACON-WRAPPED DOG, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, MAYO, POPPY SEED BUN

NEW YORK DOG

$7.00

BROWN MUSTARD, KRAUT, GRILLED ONIONS, POPPY SEED BUN

CAROLINA DOG

$8.00

CHILI, SOUTHERN SLAW, DICED ONIONS, MUSTARD

CHICAGO DOG

$8.00

MUSTARD, DICED ONIONS, SWEET RELISH, DILL PICKLES, SPORT PEPPER, TOMATO SLICES POPPY SEED BUN

ANGRY DOG

$9.00

SPICY KO BBQ. CHOPPED JALAPENOS, SPICY RANCH, SRIRACHA, POPPY SEED BUN

UMAMI DOG

$10.00

REGULAR OR SPICY BULGOGI RIBEYE, CHOPPED KIMCHI, SCALLIONS, FURIKAKE CRUNCH

SUMO DOG

$12.00Out of stock

TWO HOTDOGS WITH SPICY PULLED PORK, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES CHEESE SAUCE SCALLIONS ON A 12" PHILLY ROLL

FRIES

SALTED FRIES

$3.00

SALTED TOTS

$3.00

SALTED SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

CHEESE SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, BACON, SCALLIONS

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, BACON, SOUR CREAM, SCALLIONS

PHILLY FRIES WITH CHICKEN

$6.00

CHEESE SAUCE, GRILLED ONIONS & PEPPERS

PHILLY FRIES WITH RIBEYE

$8.00

CHEESE SAUCE, GRILLED ONIONS & PEPPERS

SUMO FRIES

$8.00

REGULAR OR SPICY, CRISPY PORK BELLY, GRILLED ONIONS. & PEPPERS, CHEESE SAUCE, YUM YUM SAUCE, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS

CHICKEN

OG CHICKEN

$6.00

HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$7.00

ANGRY CHICKEN

$7.00

KIMCHI CHICKEN

$7.00

SUMO CHICKEN

$8.00

NUGGS

SIDES

FRIED PICKLES

$3.00

FRIED ONION RINGS

$3.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

Philly Eggrolls

$7.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

KALE SALAD

$3.00

KIMCHI KALE SALAD

$4.00

SUMO SALAD

$6.00

TOFU WALDORF SALAD

$8.00

SMOKEHOUSE

Wings (5pc)

$7.00

PULLED PORK SAND

$8.00Out of stock

KOREALINE BBQ PHILLY

$13.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! WAGYU Smash Burgers, Gourmet Hotdogs and Philly Cheesesteaks and a full Bar

Website

Location

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 102, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

