Sun Chong
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
240 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
4.3 • 1,087
204 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant