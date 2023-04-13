Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sun Chong

review star

No reviews yet

240 Decatur Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Small Plates

Edamame

$10.00

Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Sun Chong Chicken

$15.00

Seaweed Taco

$18.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Pork Baco

$17.00

Beef Baco

$18.00

Korean Salad

$14.00

Kimchi Dumpling

$12.00

Veggie Dumpling

$12.00

Shrimp Baco

$18.00

Big Plates

Bibimbap Rice Bowl

$19.00

Korean Fried Chicken

$20.00

Citrus Cochjang Hen

$26.00

Yum Yum Fried Ribs

$26.00

Spicy & Sweet Pork

$28.00

Bulgogi [Korean BBQ Beef]

$32.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Wonton

$14.00Out of stock

Matcha Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Red Bean Ice Cream

$14.00

Sides

Crawfish Fried Rice

$22.00

Fried Rice - Veggie

$16.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Fries

$7.00Out of stock

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$10.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$10.00

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Flavors

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

Canebrake

$6.00

Abita Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sapporo Japanese Beer

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

COCKTAILS

I Love You

$17.00

Seoul - Margarita

$17.00

Neno - Old Fashioned

$18.00

Red Dragon

$22.00

Sunny-side Up

$17.00

Long Island

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$17.00

LIQUOR

House Vodka

$11.00+

Tito's

$13.00+

Ketel One

$14.00+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ciroc Peach

$14.00+

Ciroc Apple

$14.00+

Ciroc Watermelon

$14.00+

House Gin

$11.00+

Bombay

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$13.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

House Rum

$11.00+

Bacardi

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$14.00+

Malibu

$13.00+

Angel's Envy

$15.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00+

Bulleit

$13.00+

Bulleit Rye

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Crown Royal - Apple

$13.00+

House Whiskey

$11.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Jack Daniel's

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$15.00+

Dewar's

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00+

Dusse

$14.00+

Hennessey

$14.00+

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

House Tequila

$11.00+

Teremana Blanco

$13.00+

Teremana Reposado

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00+

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

WINE BTG

Chardonnay (House)

$11.00

Pinot Grigio (House)

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc (House)

$11.00

Pinot Noir (House)

$12.00

Cabernet (House)

$11.00

Brut (House)

$11.00

Brut Rose (House)

$11.00

WINE BTB

Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Ace of Spade

$750.00

SAKE

Junmai Ginjo

$8.00

Kamoizumi Komekome

$7.00

SOJU BOTTLES

Original Soju

$16.00

Lychee Soju

$16.00

Strawberry Soju

$16.00

Watermelon Soju

$16.00

Peach Soju

$16.00

SOJU SHOTS

Soju Original

$7.00

Soju Strawberry

$7.00

Soju Lychee

$7.00

Soju Watermelon

$7.00

Soju Peach

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
orange star4.3 • 1,087
204 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Felipe's - French Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
301 North Peters Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Justine
orange star4.0 • 116
225 Chartres Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
orange star5.0 • 1
217 Chartres St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center
orange star4.6 • 1,241
Ste. 109 New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
orange star4.2 • 4,515
121 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston