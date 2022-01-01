Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Sun Dawg Cafe

859 Reviews

$

37 North Main St

Greensburg, PA 15601

Popular Items

Quinoa Bowl
Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl
GBG Scramble

Daily Features

Elvis Toast

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Breakfast

Locos Mexicanos

$12.00

2 Flour Tortillas served with Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Scrambled Eggs, Pico, Cheddar, and Chorizo

Iron Man Fritatta

$8.00

with Spinach, Mushroom, and Feta

Huevos Rancheros Fritatta

$8.50

with Chorizo, Black Beans, Cheddar, and Pico

GBG Scramble

$9.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, Home Fries, and a choice of Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, or Vegetarian Chorizo

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Eggs your way, with Pico, Cheddar, Quinoa, and Jasmine Rice

Breakfast Tacos

$7.50

2 Tacos on Soft Flour Tortillas with Scrambled Eggs, Pico, Cheddar

Frittata Your Way

$7.00

with your choice of Extras

The Standard

$9.00

Bagel Sandwich with a Scrambled Egg, Bacon, White American, and Guacamole

Avocado Toast

$11.50

2 Pieces of Toast with Avocado Spread, 2 Over Easy Eggs, and Tomato

Alaskan Cowboy

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel

$10.00

Rum Raisin French Toast

$7.50

Oatmeal Pancakes

Double Stack of Pancakes

Single Oatmeal Pancake

$2.50

Eggs Your Way

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

Gluten Free Toast

$5.50

Homefries

$3.50

Authentic Greek Yogurt

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel

$2.50

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.00

Marinated Carne Asada with Pico, Fresh Jalapeno, Feta, & Chipotle Sour Cream

Carnitas Tacos

$8.50

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Al Pastor Pulled Pork with Charred Pineapple Salsa & Feta

Shrimp Tacos

$10.50

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Grilled Shrimp, Mango Salsa, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Chicken Chorizo Tacos

$10.50

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Chorizo Tacos

$8.00

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Vegetarian Chorizo Taco

$8.00

Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream

Bowls

Thai Curry

$12.00

Quinoa Bowl

$11.50

Quinoa, Jasmine, Rice, Pico, Cheddar, and Guacamole

Rasta Bowl

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Grilled Broccoli, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Fried Chickpeas, and Curry Basil Poblano Sauce

Poke Bowl du Jour

$16.00

Weekly Ingredients (Ask your sever for details or reference our Facebook Page for our Weekly Bowl)

Cheesesteaks

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Pulled Pork Cheesesteak

$10.00

Pulled Pork Cheese Steak with Spinach Added

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Peppers & Cheddar Served with Choice of Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Peppers & Cheddar Served with Choice of Dressing

Caribbean Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens with Mango Salsa, Candied Plantains, Jasmine Rice, & Black Beans Served with Honey Pomegranate Dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Pico, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Beet & Bleu Salad

$14.00

Asian Chopped Salad

$15.00

Lunch Sides

Candied Plantains

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Quinoa Salad with Pico & Feta

$5.00

Beans & Rice

$2.50

Soup Du Jour

$4.00

House Made Chips Bag

$2.00

House Made Chips Basket

$6.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Steel Cup Whiskey Barrel Aged Americano

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Latte

Espresso shot with Milk

Mocha

Dark Chocolate with Espresso Shot and Milk

White Mocha

White Chocolate with Espresso Shot and Milk

Cappuccino

Espresso Shot with Steamed Foamy Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Half Drip Coffee and Half Steamed Milk

Shot in the Dark

Drip Coffee with a Shot of Espresso

Tea

Black Mango Iced Tea

Black Mango Iced Tea Sweetened Lightly with Raw Sugar

Hot Tea

Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Chai Latte with a Shot of Espresso

Matcha Latte

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea Sweetened with Sweetened Condensed Milk

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juices

Juice Of The Day

$4.50Out of stock

Misc Beverages

20 oz Soda

$2.50

12 oz Juice

$2.00

12 oz Milk

$1.25

12 oz Choc Milk

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

Out of stock

Smoothie

$4.00

Protein Shake

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jarritos Bottle

$2.90

Mexi Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Local Brewery Beer

Bella Terra Cider

$6.50

Hunker, PA - ABV 6.5%

Specialty Beer

Buffalo Bill Orange Blossom Cream Ale

$2.00

JK Scrumpy's Cider

$6.00

Kasteel Rogue

$6.50

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$4.00

Troegs Nugget Nectar 16 oz

$8.00

Left Hand Nitro St 13.65

$7.00

Ellicottville Maple Pancake Wheat

$4.50

Ever Grain Joose Juicy NE IPA 16 oz

$7.50

Sloop Juice Bomb NE IPA

$4.75

Cigar City Good Gourd

$6.25

Cigar City Fancy Papers

$4.50

Rogue Pumpkin Patch

$9.50

North Country Back Pack Stash

$6.25

Southern Tier Pumpking Nitro

$10.00

Domestic Beers

Miller Lite

$3.25

Yuengling Lager

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Lite Six Pack

$14.00

Yuengling Six Pack

$14.00

Coors Banquet Six Pack

$14.00

Bud Light 6 Pack

$14.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

On Draft

Dragon

$6.00

Springhouse

$8.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Victory Prima Pils

$6.00

Pumpking

$6.00

Beer Flight

$10.00

El Hefe

$6.00

Wine

Quart Sangria

$20.00Out of stock

Howling Pinot Noir

$7.00

Medium Bodied, Fruity Pinot with a Tad Bit of Sweetness

Heavyweight Cab Sauv

$7.00

Very concentrated and fruity, this medium-bodied wine practically explodes with black-cherry aromas and bright berry flavors. It has very little tannin, which is unusual for the varietal.

Papi Demi Sec

$7.00

his red blend is the perfect union of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, and Syrah grapes. Rich berry taste, with just the right amount of acidity, and medium dryness. Papi Red Blend pairs perfectly with beef dishes of all kinds

Cotes du Rhone

$7.00

Howling Pinot Bottle

$25.00

Heavyweight Cab Sauv Bottle

$25.00

Papi Demi Sec Bottle

$25.00

Mulled Wine

$7.50

Gen 5 Chardonnay

$7.00

This full-bodied wine matches buttery, toasty overtones with plenty of juicy ripe pear and apple flavors. Aged on the lees for 10 months, the texture is smooth and layered, and there's a good hint of acidity to balance the wine's richness

Conti Pinot Grigio

$7.00

An excellent Pinot Grigio with great structure. Packed with typical character from the grapes, straw yellow in colour, ample fruit and floral in the bouquet, crisp and dry with a long lasting finish.

Bridgeview Riesling

$7.00

Oregon- Aromas of honeysuckle, apple, and stonefruit. On the palate, this wine shows lively and focused acidity which balances the rich upfront flavors of grapefruit, honey, and apricots.

Blanc De Blanc

$7.00

Gen 5 Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Conti Pinot Bottle

$25.00

Bridgeview Riesling Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Blanc De Blanc Liter

$14.00

Maison Idiart Rose

$7.00

Bella Terra Rose Wine Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Mixed Drinks

Vanilla Whipped Coffee

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

Golden Cider Margarita

$8.00

Vampire Kisses

$9.00

Harvest Mule

$8.00

Vanilla Chai Old Fashion

$10.00

Cider Car

$10.00

Autumn Leaves

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Margarita

$6.50

Dark 'n Stormy

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Juice du Jour

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Traditional Old Fashioned

$9.00

Martini

$7.00

Mojito

$6.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Traditional Marg Quart

$34.00

White Russian

$6.50

Single Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Carafe

$23.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$6.00

Single Bloody Mary

$5.00

16 Oz Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary Carafe

$22.00Out of stock

Liquor

Bulleit

$6.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Makers' Mark 46

$7.25

Jefferson's

$6.50

DBL Bulleit

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$9.50

DBL Maker's 46

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Beefeater

$4.50

Hendricks

$7.00

Crooked Creek

$4.00

River Boat

$4.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.75

Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's

$5.50

Black Sambuca

$6.50

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$6.50

Cointreau

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Limoncello

$5.00

Pimms

$5.00

Porto

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Bacardi 8 Yr Old

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Cruzan Black Cherry

$4.00

Cruzan Coconut

$4.00

Cruzan Mango

$4.00

Cruzan White

$4.00

Goslings

$4.00

Plantation 5 yr

$6.00

Plantation 20 yr

$9.00

Brugal Anejo

$5.00

Cruzan 5 YO Dark Rum

$4.50

Cruzan Black Strap

$4.50

DBL Bacardi 8 Yr Old

$9.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Cruzan Blk Cherry

$7.00

DBL Cruzan Coconut

$7.00

DBL Cruzan Mango

$7.00

DBL Cruzan White

$7.00

DBL Goslings

$7.00

DBL Plantation 5 YR

$9.00

DBL Brugal Anejo

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.50

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Patron

$8.50

Altos Plata

$4.50

Hussong's Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos

$8.50

1800 Silver

$6.00

1800 Reposado

$6.00

Espolon Anejo

$7.00

Altos Reposado

$4.50

Altos Anejo

$5.50

Oyster Shooter

$6.50

Casamigos Reposado

$8.50

Sauza

$4.50

Vida Mezcal

$6.50

DBL Espolon Blanco

$9.50

DBL Espolon Reposado

$9.00

DBL Patron

$11.50

DBL Sauza Silver

$7.50

DBL Hussong's

$9.50

DBL Casamigos

$10.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Crooked Creek

$4.00

Titos

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$5.00Out of stock

Stoli

$4.50

Stoli Vanil

$5.00

Stoli Blueberry

$5.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.50

DBL Sobieski

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$8.50

DBL Deep Eddy

$8.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

DBL Crooked Creek

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tin Cup

$6.25Out of stock

Dewars Scotch

$4.50

Monkey Shoulder

$6.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$5.50

Rebel Yell Ginger Whiskey

$5.00

Ezra Brooks Rye

$4.00

DBL Crown Royal

$7.00

DBL Fireball

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.25

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Tin Cup

$8.25

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

DBL Dewar's

$6.50

Corkage Fee

Beer Corkage Fee

$5.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast & Lunch Orders 8-3:30 Dinner Orders 4-8:30

Website

Location

37 North Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

Gallery
Sun Dawg Cafe image
Sun Dawg Cafe image
Sun Dawg Cafe image
Sun Dawg Cafe image

