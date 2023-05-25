Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk, LLC 400 John F Kennedy Way Unit 100

  • Home
Popular Items

Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Boneless Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Curry Chicken

$11.99

Breakfast

Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Egg & Bacon

$4.99

Food

Ackee & Saltfish

$15.99

Callaloo & Saltfish

$11.99

Butter Bean & Saltfish

$11.99

Okra & Saltfish

$11.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$11.99

Curry Chicken

$11.99

Porridge

Cornmeal Porridge

$5.00

Tea/Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Sandwiches & Burgers

Hamburger

$4.49

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Cheese Steak

$5.99

Crispy Chicken S/W

$6.59

Jerk Chicken S/W

$6.99

Add Fries

$1.99

Taco's & Burritos

Taco & Burrito Bowls

Soft Taco

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Burrito Bowls

$11.00

Patties

Beef patty

$2.90

Chicken patty

$2.90

Vegetable patty

$2.90

Jerk Chicken Patty

$2.90

Coco bread

$2.50

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Chicken Meals

Boneless Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Boneless Curry Chicken

$11.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$11.99

Curry Chicken

$11.99

Fried Chicken

$11.99

Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Soup SMALL

$6.00

Chicken Soup LARGE

$10.00

Meat Meals

Curry Goat

$16.99

Jerk Pork

$11.99

Oxtails

$20.99

Stew Beef

$11.99

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

Seafood Meals

Curry Conch

$20.99

Curry Shrimp

$16.00

Brown Stew King Fish

$14.99

Lobster

$24.99

Branzino

$18.00

Salmon

$15.99

Snapper

$22.00

whiting

$11.99

Salads & Soups

Soups

Chicken

$6.00

Red Peas

$6.00

Manish Water

$10.00

Salads

Cesar Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Cesar Salad

$6.00

Vegetarian/Vegan

Vegan

Ital Stew

$15.99

Ital Stew/ Ackee

$19.99

Ackee

$14.99

Callaloo

$10.99

Chickpeas

$10.99

Vegetable Patty

$3.00

Beverages

Drinks

Arizona

$1.25

Boom

$3.00

Pepsi Sodas

$2.50

Trang Back

$6.00

Water

$1.00

WATA

$2.50

5 ltr Soda

$5.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Magnum

$12.00

Essential Water

$2.00

Lucozade

$3.00

Ginger Beer Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Creme Soda

$3.00

Pink Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Mango Madness

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

TR Sorrel Ginger

$3.00

TR Pineapple Ginger

$3.00

TR Reggae Medley

$3.00

TR Mango Carrot

$3.00

Natural Juices

Sun Island Juice

Pineapple Passion w/Ginger

$6.00

Sorrel w/Ginger

$6.00

Beet Root w/Ginger

$6.00

Powerdrill

$6.00

Sour Sop w/Ginger

$6.00

Desserts

Jamaican Rum Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Sides

Bammy Slices

$6.00

Callaloo

$6.00

Candied Yams

$3.00

Coco Bread

$2.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Fried Dumplings

$1.00

Fried Breadfruit

$6.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Fried Codfish Fritters

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Steamed Cabbage

$3.00

White Rice

$4.00

Beef/ Chicken Patty

$3.00

Vegetable Patty

$3.00

Wings

Hennessey Wings

$12.00

Honey Jerk

$12.00

Barbeque

$12.00

Buffalo

$12.00

BBQ Jerk

$12.00

Fries

$1.99

Fried Chicken & Tenders

Tenders

3pcs Tenders

$5.00

5pcs Tenders

$8.00

Add Fries

$1.99

Fried Chicken

2pcs Dark

$4.25

3pcs Dark

$6.25

6pcs Mixed

$11.99

10pcs Mixed

$17.99

15pcs Mixed

$24.99

Fries M

$1.99

Bakery

Bread

$4.50

Spice Bun

$3.50

Coco Bread

$2.00

To Go

1/4 Jerk Chicken

$6.00

1/4 Jerk Pork

$6.00

Escovitch Fish ONLY

$15.00

Chicken Kebab

$6.00

Shrimp Kebab

$8.00

Whole Chicken

$20.00

Fries M

$1.99

Fries L

$3.99

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Bag

$0.25

whole wings

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, taste, and family

Location

400 John F Kennedy Way Unit 100, Willingboro, NJ 08046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

