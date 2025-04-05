Sun Up Cafe imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Sun Up Cafe

115 Reviews

$$

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107

Mooresville, NC 28117

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Breakfast
Sun-Up BLT
Breakfast Quesadilla

Starters

Scotch Eggs

$7.25

Doughnut Holes

$7.50

Hot Cocoa Bomb W/ Milk

$6.50

Lunch Special

$14.99

Famous 3 Egg Omelet

Just Cheese Omelet

$9.50

Western Omelet

$11.50

Greek Omelet

$11.50

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$14.25

Meat Lovers

$12.50

Veggie Lovers Omelet

$11.50

Everything Lovers Omelet

$13.25

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.50

Southern Omelet

$11.50

Classics & Favorites

Traditional Breakfast

$10.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Parfait

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.50

Chicken and Waffles

$12.60

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.50

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.25

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Bendict

$11.50

Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Florentine

$11.75

Southern Benedict

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Griddle

Griddle

French Toast

Breakfast Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.99

Pork Sausage Patties

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Links

$3.50

Smoked Ham

$3.50

Country Fried Potatoes

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Greek Yogurt

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Avocado

$1.99

Side of Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Corn Beef Hash

$3.99

Single Egg

$1.99

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.50

Single Pancake

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.50

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$3.25

Bagel

$2.99

Side Sauce Hollie

$0.75

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Grits

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Granola

$3.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Single Pancake

$2.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Single Waffle

$3.99

Fresh Berries

$3.99

Side French Toast

$2.99

Banana

$1.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Side Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.50

Pure Maple Syrup

$1.50

Croissant

$1.99

Side Of Blueberries

$2.50

Side Of Chicken

$3.99

Side Of 3 Eggs

$4.75

Side Salmon

$9.99

Entree Salads

Greek Salad

$10.25

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Sandwiches

Sun-Up BLT

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Classic Reuben

$11.50

Langtree Club Sandwich

$11.50

Sun-Up Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Black Bean Burger

$10.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.50

Barbecue Turkey Croissant

$11.50

Lunch Side Items

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

House Cut Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Potato Chips

$2.50

House Salad

$3.99

Soup Du Jour

Beverages

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Water

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Oat Milk Bakery

$0.75

Apple Cider

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Pancake Roll

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Mini Country Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Kiddie Parfait

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Deli Sandwich

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

1 Egg Breakfast With Bacon

$5.99

1 Egg Breakfast W/ Sausage

$5.99

Easter Menu

Lamb Hash

$17.99

Crab Benedict

$14.99

Prime Rib

$23.99

Easter Salad

$10.99

Easter Ham

$13.99

Corn and Crab bisque bowl

$5.99

Corn and crab bisque cup

$4.25

Dessert Trio

$6.99

Add chicken to salad

$2.95

Add shrimp to salad

$4.95

Traditional Benedict

$9.99

French Dip Sandwich

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Sun Up Cafe image

