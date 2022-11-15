Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Sunbliss Cafe

343 Reviews

$$

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115

Anaheim, CA 92808

Order Again

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Bliss
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sunbliss Bowl

Fall/Winter

Cloudy Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Cloudy Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$5.50+

Our best selling fall drink ~ Caramel Cold Brew topped with a pumpkin cloud! Highly recommended.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.65+

A delicious mix of fall spices: nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon

Hazelnut Mocha

Hazelnut Mocha

$5.65+

Nutty, toasty taste of hazelnut with 100% rich, creamy and interesting cacao flavors

Caramel Apple Chai

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.65+

Our authentic chai is made from scratch. Pure taste of fall with refreshing apple, sweet caramel, fragrant spices and rich creamy chai.

Cloudy Candy Cane Cold Brew

Cloudy Candy Cane Cold Brew

$5.78+

housemade peppermint syrup & smooth cold brew. topped with a creamy velvet cloud & crushed peppermint candy. *contains dairy & coconut*

Banana Bread Latte

Banana Bread Latte

$5.65+

espresso, milk, sweet banana & warm cozy spiced flavors of fall. topped with sweet cinnamon sugar.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.67+

real white chocolate & housemade vanilla syrup with espresso and your choice of milk.

*PRE-ORDER* 64oz Housemade Apple Cider

*PRE-ORDER* 64oz Housemade Apple Cider

$22.00

Pre-order is now open! Pre-order window ends on November 15th. Your apple cider will be available for pick-up anytime between Nov 18-27. Our housemade apple cider is brewed lovingly for hours from scratch using whole, hand ground spices and fresh pressed granny smith apples. Only limited quantities are available!

Specialty Lattes

All of our lattes are made with 100% organic Hawaiian espresso.
Honey Almond Latte

Honey Almond Latte

$5.35+

House-made almond milk, local Anaheim honey, light spices.

Black Lava Mocha

Black Lava Mocha

$5.35+

100% dutch chocolate, agave, black lava sea salt.

Kepania (Spanish Latte)

Kepania (Spanish Latte)

$5.35+

Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon

Toffee Latte

Toffee Latte

$5.35+

Sweet & creamy, topped with English toffee bits

Tres Leches Latte

Tres Leches Latte

$5.35+

Creamy combo of 3 kinds of milk & espresso *milk cannot be substituted*

Mac-Nut Latte

Mac-Nut Latte

$5.35+

Sweet, rich & nutty macadamia

Mint Mocha Latte

Mint Mocha Latte

$5.35+

Real Andes mint chocolates melted with espresso

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.35+

Sweet & rich, velvety caramel, house-made vanilla

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.35+

House-made vanilla syrup.

Golden Milk Immunity

Golden Milk Immunity

$5.35+

Turmeric, MCT, Performance Mushrooms, Vanilla

Cold Brews

Smooth 100% Organic Hawaiian Kona Blend. Brewed for 24 hours with alkaline Kangen Water®
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.35+

Smooth 100% Organic Hawaiian Kona Blend. Brewed for 24 hours with alkaline Kangen Water®

Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.50+

A slow drip cold brew technique that originated in Japan during the 1600s. Highlights the lighter coffee notes of dried mango & sweet cacao.

Cloudy Coconut Cold Brew

Cloudy Coconut Cold Brew

$5.50+

lightly sweet cold brew topped with a coconut cloud and shredded coconut flakes. made with real coconut puree.

Cloudy Caramel Cold Brew

Cloudy Caramel Cold Brew

$5.50+

sweet caramel cold brew topped with a caramel cloud & caramel drizzle.

Cloudy Mocha Roca

Cloudy Mocha Roca

$5.50+

Almond Roca in a cup!

Joe's Refresher

Joe's Refresher

$5.50+

housemade lemonade, cold brew, mint.

Lavender Honey Cold Brew

Lavender Honey Cold Brew

$5.50+

housemade lavender syrup, local anaheim honey, cold brew, milk.

Vanilla Cold Brew

$5.50+

housemade vanilla syrup, cold brew & your choice of milk.

Hot Coffee & Classics

100% Kona Pour-Over

100% Kona Pour-Over

$8.95

100% Organic Hawaiian Kona Beans, ground and brewed to order using the pour-over method to highlight their smooth, delicious notes.

Drip House Coffee

Drip House Coffee

$3.10+Out of stock

Flavor notes include the bitterness of dark chocolate, creamy almonds, and dried fruit. 100% Kona coffee.

Americano

Americano

$4.85+

Espresso & filtered alkaline water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.15+

Hot only. Espresso and frothed milk foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso and your choice of milk.

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

2 shots of espresso, straight up.

Hot Chocolate

$4.85+

100% dutch chocolate & your choice of steamed milk. sweetened with agave.

Chocolate Milk

$4.50+

100% dutch chocolate & your choice of milk. sweetened with agave.

96oz Coffee Traveler

$23.00

96oz of our House Blend Drip Coffee. Medium Roast Profile. Serves about 10 people.

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25+

House-made lemonade, house-made strawberry puree, agave.

Blueberry Chia Lemonade

Blueberry Chia Lemonade

$5.25+

House-made lemonade, chia seeds, real blueberries, agave.

Lemonade

$5.25+

housemade lemonade, sweetened with agave.

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

ceremonial grade matcha, lightly sweetened with 100% pure cane syrup.

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50+

Ceremonial Grade Organic Matcha, real strawberries, lightly sweetened.

Mystic Matcha

$5.50+

housemade lavender honey syrup & topped with bee pollen. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.

Coconut Matcha

$5.50+

sweet & creamy with real coconut puree, topped with coconut flakes. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.

Caramel Matcha

$5.50+

velvety caramel stripes & housemade vanilla syrup. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+

House-made chai tea, made with real spices- cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, traditional indian black tea, fresh cut ginger and house made vanilla. Every cup of chai cups with a special Parle G cookie.

Iced Tea

$4.45+

your choice of tea, brewed to order. over ice.

Hot Tea

$3.40+

your choice of tea, brewed to order.

Peach Black Tea

Peach Black Tea

$3.95+

Smooth black tea and sweet peach syrup.

Cold-Pressed Juice

⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice. 100% Organic Celery | Heavy Metal and Toxic Cleanse | Best choice for rehydrating after a workout. #1 choice for detoxing the digestive system.

Wellness Juice SHOTS

$4.25

cold-pressed in house. 2oz of nature's medicine.

Perfect Start

Perfect Start

$9.50Out of stock

Apple · Cucumber · Mint · Pineapple - A powerful ally to your immune system. Deeply hydrating and rich in antioxidants and vitamins A & C. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Super Juice

Super Juice

$9.50

Green Apple • Pineapple • Celery Spinach • Kale • Ginger - Antioxidant rich and ~super~ energizing! ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Green Glow

Green Glow

$9.50

Cucumber · Kale · Spinach · Ginger · Lemon - Highlight your natural glow. Superior hydration. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Radiance

Radiance

$9.50

Pear · Cucumber · Kale · Ginger · Lemon · Mint -The perfect juice to prepare you for a busy day. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric Tonic

$9.50

Green Apple · Turmeric · Ginger · Coconut Water · Black Pepper | The perfect remedy to daily stress, muscle soreness and pain, and fatigue. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Metabolize

Metabolize

$9.50

Carrots · Apples · Celery · Lemon - A great start to your mornings. Best to give you an extra boost during workout recovery. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Immunity

Immunity

$9.50

Beets · Turmeric · Kiwi · Celery · Green Apple - Great support when you are feeling low. Great preventive measure in case we are exposed to illnesses. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

The Root

The Root

$9.50

Green Apple · Carrot · Beets · Ginger - The best blend that brings vitality to your every cell. Helps in promoting healthy blood flow and reducing high blood pressure. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.50Out of stock

100% Organic Celery - Heavy Metal and Toxic Cleanse. Best choice for rehydrating after a workout. #1 choice for detoxing the digestive system. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Orange Juice - Sunbliss Style

Orange Juice - Sunbliss Style

$9.50

Oranges · Green Apples · Carrots · Lemon - 100% cold-pressed oranges with a twist. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.

Acai & Smoothie Bowls

Sunbliss Bowl

Sunbliss Bowl

$7.25

Our classic acai bowl, made properly with 100% pure acai and no added sugar. BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberry, blueberries, agave, local anaheim honey.

Peanut Butter Bliss

Peanut Butter Bliss

$7.25

A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.

Chocolate Lava

Chocolate Lava

$7.25

The healthiest way to enjoy a delicious chocolate treat. BASE: acai, banana, strawberries, 100% pure cacao oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, ground flax seeds, agave, local Anaheim honey.

Ocean Bowl

Ocean Bowl

$7.25

A beautiful blue base, tropical bliss! BASE: mango, pineapple, banana, blue algae. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, blueberries, kiwi, coconut, chia seeds, local Anaheim honey.

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$7.25Out of stock

Vibrant dragon fruit & extremely refreshing! BASE: dragon fruit, mango, pineapple, strawberries. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, blueberries, coconut, local Anaheim honey.

Groovy Greens Bowl

Groovy Greens Bowl

$7.25

Get your greens & a natural energy boost! BASE: banana, strawberry, spinach, pineapple, ceremonial grade matcha, green spirulina. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, blueberries, coconut, chia seeds, local Anaheim honey.

Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$10.65

Thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pepper, pickled radish.

Chutney Avocado Toast

Chutney Avocado Toast

$10.95

*SPICY* thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, house-made cilantro chutney, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pickled radish.

Togarashi Avocado Toast

Togarashi Avocado Toast

$10.95

Thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, house-made spicy aioli, seaweed, sesame seeds, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pickled radish.

Mediterranean Toast

Mediterranean Toast

$10.25

Thick-cut local bread, house-made creamy garlic spread, zaatar, cucumber.

Elvis Toast

Elvis Toast

$10.25

Thick-cut local bread, sliced banana, peanut butter, cookie butter, honey, chia seeds.

Triple Threat Avocado Toast

$12.25

A mix of all three toasts chutney spicy aioli and house-made garlic

Oatmeal

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$7.75

Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.

Nutty Butter Bowl

Nutty Butter Bowl

$7.75

Warm oatmeal, peanut butter, banana, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.

Bagels, Waffles & Beignets

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.65

Toasted cream cheese included (on the side). try it with our house-made chutney cream cheese - a spicy cilantro/garlic spread!

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.65

Toasted cream cheese included (on the side). try it with our house-made chutney cream cheese - a spicy cilantro/garlic spread!

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

(2) Beignets

$3.60

filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Smoothies

Almond Dream

Almond Dream

$7.85+

House-made almond milk, almond butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, maca powder.

Sunbliss Blend

Sunbliss Blend

$7.85+

100% pure acai, oat milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, sea salt.

Tropical Greens

Tropical Greens

$7.85+

Pineapple, mango, banana, spinach, kale.

Maui Breeze

Maui Breeze

$7.85+

Coconut milk, banana, peach, mango, blue algae.

Dragon Dreams

Dragon Dreams

$7.85+

Dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, pineapple.

Very Verde

Very Verde

$7.85+

Pineapple, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds.

Chocolate Banana

$7.85+

whole milk, banana, chocolate, peanut butter, cinnamon.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.85+

strawberries, oat milk, agave, sea salt..

CB&J

$7.85+

whole milk, cookie butter, banana, strawberries, blueberries.

Quick Grabs

(2) Beignets

$3.60

filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Wellness Juice SHOTS

$4.25

cold-pressed in house. 2oz of nature's medicine.

Alkaline Water - 16oz

$3.25

Cold Brew - 16oz

$6.25

Cold Brew - 64oz

$24.00
Trio Holiday Instant Latte Shots

Trio Holiday Instant Latte Shots

$14.00

trio holiday instant latte shots - just add 1 cup of HOT milk :) enjoy!

Enamel Pin - Sunbliss

Enamel Pin - Sunbliss

$8.00
SUNBLISS BEER CAN GLASS 16oz

SUNBLISS BEER CAN GLASS 16oz

$16.00

LID & GLASS STRAW

$6.00
12oz Coffee Beans Bag

12oz Coffee Beans Bag

$18.50

our medium/dark house blend of organic hawaiian coffee beans. we will gladly grind it for you upon request, please specify in comments what type of grind you would like.

Red Holiday Camp Mug

Red Holiday Camp Mug

$18.00

Holiday Gift Box - Mug, Beans, Shot Trio

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sunbliss is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies. Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what Sunbliss is all about: life is beautiful.

Website

Location

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim, CA 92808

Directions

