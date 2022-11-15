- Home
Sunbliss Cafe
343 Reviews
$$
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115
Anaheim, CA 92808
Fall/Winter
Cloudy Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
Our best selling fall drink ~ Caramel Cold Brew topped with a pumpkin cloud! Highly recommended.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A delicious mix of fall spices: nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon
Hazelnut Mocha
Nutty, toasty taste of hazelnut with 100% rich, creamy and interesting cacao flavors
Caramel Apple Chai
Our authentic chai is made from scratch. Pure taste of fall with refreshing apple, sweet caramel, fragrant spices and rich creamy chai.
Cloudy Candy Cane Cold Brew
housemade peppermint syrup & smooth cold brew. topped with a creamy velvet cloud & crushed peppermint candy. *contains dairy & coconut*
Banana Bread Latte
espresso, milk, sweet banana & warm cozy spiced flavors of fall. topped with sweet cinnamon sugar.
White Chocolate Mocha
real white chocolate & housemade vanilla syrup with espresso and your choice of milk.
*PRE-ORDER* 64oz Housemade Apple Cider
Pre-order is now open! Pre-order window ends on November 15th. Your apple cider will be available for pick-up anytime between Nov 18-27. Our housemade apple cider is brewed lovingly for hours from scratch using whole, hand ground spices and fresh pressed granny smith apples. Only limited quantities are available!
Specialty Lattes
Honey Almond Latte
House-made almond milk, local Anaheim honey, light spices.
Black Lava Mocha
100% dutch chocolate, agave, black lava sea salt.
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon
Toffee Latte
Sweet & creamy, topped with English toffee bits
Tres Leches Latte
Creamy combo of 3 kinds of milk & espresso *milk cannot be substituted*
Mac-Nut Latte
Sweet, rich & nutty macadamia
Mint Mocha Latte
Real Andes mint chocolates melted with espresso
Caramel Macchiato
Sweet & rich, velvety caramel, house-made vanilla
Vanilla Latte
House-made vanilla syrup.
Golden Milk Immunity
Turmeric, MCT, Performance Mushrooms, Vanilla
Cold Brews
Cold Brew
Smooth 100% Organic Hawaiian Kona Blend. Brewed for 24 hours with alkaline Kangen Water®
Kyoto Cold Brew
A slow drip cold brew technique that originated in Japan during the 1600s. Highlights the lighter coffee notes of dried mango & sweet cacao.
Cloudy Coconut Cold Brew
lightly sweet cold brew topped with a coconut cloud and shredded coconut flakes. made with real coconut puree.
Cloudy Caramel Cold Brew
sweet caramel cold brew topped with a caramel cloud & caramel drizzle.
Cloudy Mocha Roca
Almond Roca in a cup!
Joe's Refresher
housemade lemonade, cold brew, mint.
Lavender Honey Cold Brew
housemade lavender syrup, local anaheim honey, cold brew, milk.
Vanilla Cold Brew
housemade vanilla syrup, cold brew & your choice of milk.
Hot Coffee & Classics
100% Kona Pour-Over
100% Organic Hawaiian Kona Beans, ground and brewed to order using the pour-over method to highlight their smooth, delicious notes.
Drip House Coffee
Flavor notes include the bitterness of dark chocolate, creamy almonds, and dried fruit. 100% Kona coffee.
Americano
Espresso & filtered alkaline water.
Cappuccino
Hot only. Espresso and frothed milk foam.
Latte
Espresso and your choice of milk.
Double Shot Espresso
2 shots of espresso, straight up.
Hot Chocolate
100% dutch chocolate & your choice of steamed milk. sweetened with agave.
Chocolate Milk
100% dutch chocolate & your choice of milk. sweetened with agave.
96oz Coffee Traveler
96oz of our House Blend Drip Coffee. Medium Roast Profile. Serves about 10 people.
Lemonade
Tea
Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, lightly sweetened with 100% pure cane syrup.
Strawberry Matcha
Ceremonial Grade Organic Matcha, real strawberries, lightly sweetened.
Mystic Matcha
housemade lavender honey syrup & topped with bee pollen. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.
Coconut Matcha
sweet & creamy with real coconut puree, topped with coconut flakes. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.
Caramel Matcha
velvety caramel stripes & housemade vanilla syrup. 100% organic ceremonial grade matcha.
Chai Latte
House-made chai tea, made with real spices- cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, traditional indian black tea, fresh cut ginger and house made vanilla. Every cup of chai cups with a special Parle G cookie.
Iced Tea
your choice of tea, brewed to order. over ice.
Hot Tea
your choice of tea, brewed to order.
Peach Black Tea
Smooth black tea and sweet peach syrup.
Cold-Pressed Juice
Wellness Juice SHOTS
cold-pressed in house. 2oz of nature's medicine.
Perfect Start
Apple · Cucumber · Mint · Pineapple - A powerful ally to your immune system. Deeply hydrating and rich in antioxidants and vitamins A & C. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Super Juice
Green Apple • Pineapple • Celery Spinach • Kale • Ginger - Antioxidant rich and ~super~ energizing! ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Green Glow
Cucumber · Kale · Spinach · Ginger · Lemon - Highlight your natural glow. Superior hydration. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Radiance
Pear · Cucumber · Kale · Ginger · Lemon · Mint -The perfect juice to prepare you for a busy day. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Turmeric Tonic
Green Apple · Turmeric · Ginger · Coconut Water · Black Pepper | The perfect remedy to daily stress, muscle soreness and pain, and fatigue. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Metabolize
Carrots · Apples · Celery · Lemon - A great start to your mornings. Best to give you an extra boost during workout recovery. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Immunity
Beets · Turmeric · Kiwi · Celery · Green Apple - Great support when you are feeling low. Great preventive measure in case we are exposed to illnesses. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
The Root
Green Apple · Carrot · Beets · Ginger - The best blend that brings vitality to your every cell. Helps in promoting healthy blood flow and reducing high blood pressure. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Celery Juice
100% Organic Celery - Heavy Metal and Toxic Cleanse. Best choice for rehydrating after a workout. #1 choice for detoxing the digestive system. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Orange Juice - Sunbliss Style
Oranges · Green Apples · Carrots · Lemon - 100% cold-pressed oranges with a twist. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ For delivery apps, sometimes our fresh-pressed juices sell out quickly. We may have to replace it with something else. Thank you for your understanding and please enjoy all the beautiful benefits of your juice.
Acai & Smoothie Bowls
Sunbliss Bowl
Our classic acai bowl, made properly with 100% pure acai and no added sugar. BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberry, blueberries, agave, local anaheim honey.
Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
Chocolate Lava
The healthiest way to enjoy a delicious chocolate treat. BASE: acai, banana, strawberries, 100% pure cacao oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, ground flax seeds, agave, local Anaheim honey.
Ocean Bowl
A beautiful blue base, tropical bliss! BASE: mango, pineapple, banana, blue algae. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, blueberries, kiwi, coconut, chia seeds, local Anaheim honey.
Dragon Bowl
Vibrant dragon fruit & extremely refreshing! BASE: dragon fruit, mango, pineapple, strawberries. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, blueberries, coconut, local Anaheim honey.
Groovy Greens Bowl
Get your greens & a natural energy boost! BASE: banana, strawberry, spinach, pineapple, ceremonial grade matcha, green spirulina. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, blueberries, coconut, chia seeds, local Anaheim honey.
Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
Thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pepper, pickled radish.
Chutney Avocado Toast
*SPICY* thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, house-made cilantro chutney, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pickled radish.
Togarashi Avocado Toast
Thick-cut local bread, sliced avocado, house-made spicy aioli, seaweed, sesame seeds, balsamic glaze, lemon, garlic salt, pickled radish.
Mediterranean Toast
Thick-cut local bread, house-made creamy garlic spread, zaatar, cucumber.
Elvis Toast
Thick-cut local bread, sliced banana, peanut butter, cookie butter, honey, chia seeds.
Triple Threat Avocado Toast
A mix of all three toasts chutney spicy aioli and house-made garlic
Oatmeal
Bagels, Waffles & Beignets
Plain Bagel
Toasted cream cheese included (on the side). try it with our house-made chutney cream cheese - a spicy cilantro/garlic spread!
Everything Bagel
Toasted cream cheese included (on the side). try it with our house-made chutney cream cheese - a spicy cilantro/garlic spread!
Belgian Waffle
(2) Beignets
filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread.
Smoothies
Almond Dream
House-made almond milk, almond butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, maca powder.
Sunbliss Blend
100% pure acai, oat milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, sea salt.
Tropical Greens
Pineapple, mango, banana, spinach, kale.
Maui Breeze
Coconut milk, banana, peach, mango, blue algae.
Dragon Dreams
Dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, pineapple.
Very Verde
Pineapple, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds.
Chocolate Banana
whole milk, banana, chocolate, peanut butter, cinnamon.
Strawberry Shake
strawberries, oat milk, agave, sea salt..
CB&J
whole milk, cookie butter, banana, strawberries, blueberries.
Quick Grabs
Alkaline Water - 16oz
Cold Brew - 16oz
Cold Brew - 64oz
Trio Holiday Instant Latte Shots
trio holiday instant latte shots - just add 1 cup of HOT milk :) enjoy!
Enamel Pin - Sunbliss
SUNBLISS BEER CAN GLASS 16oz
LID & GLASS STRAW
12oz Coffee Beans Bag
our medium/dark house blend of organic hawaiian coffee beans. we will gladly grind it for you upon request, please specify in comments what type of grind you would like.
Red Holiday Camp Mug
Holiday Gift Box - Mug, Beans, Shot Trio
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunbliss is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies. Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what Sunbliss is all about: life is beautiful.
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim, CA 92808