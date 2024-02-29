- Home
Sundae Fundae
1646 NE HWY 101
Lincoln City, OR 97367
Hot Dogs
- Spicy Dog$12.00
Smothered in our house made sauteed onion sauce and topped with candied jalapenos.
- Chili & Cheese Dog$12.00
Homemade chili with beans. Topped with shredded cheese, and chopped onions. Add candied jalapenos for a little kick!
- Porky Dog$15.00
Topped with our homemade pulled pork and homemade slaw. Add Candied Jalapenos for a little kick!
- BLT Dog$12.00
Topped with mayo, chopped applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Kraut Dog$10.00
A Classic; Sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.
- Just A Dog$8.00
Plain ol' hot dog to be built to your perfection!
- Vegan Vibe$12.00
A vegan dog topped with hotdog relish, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and onion.
- Corndog$6.00
Homemade honey batter made fresh daily fried to perfection!
- chili Dog Special$10.00
101 Favorites
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Applewood smoked pork loin with bacon and our special blend BBQ sauce served on a fresh bolillo roll and topped with our homemade slaw and Frenches fried onions served with our crispy fries. For a bit of spice request our homemade candied jalapeños
- Smothered Fries$12.00
Perfectly cooked pulled pork slathered over golden french fries topped with house made candied jalapenos, french fried onions, and a drizzle of bbq sauce over the top. Served with slaw on the side.
- Loaded Fries$12.00
- Finger Steaks$15.00
Tender breaded steak fried to a delicious golden brown, served over a bed of crisp delicious french fries. Served with your choice of Ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping.
- 4 Chicken Tenders$15.00
Cooked to perfection and served on a bed of crispy french fries. Choice of ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping
- 3 Breaded Cod$15.00
Our fillets are hand-breaded with a delicate panko crumb coating and cooked to a golden brown served with fries, homemade coleslaw, and tarter sauce
- Pound of Fries$4.00
Cooked to perfection! Choice of ranch, tarter, fry sauce
- Basket of Kettle Chips$3.00
Deli Sandwiches
Desserts
- Funnel Cake$8.00
Our homemade dough is crispy, golden, and oh-so-satisfying! Dusted with your choice of powdered sugar or cinnamon & sugar
- 2 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
Our homemade dough is battered and fried to perfection. Drizzled with your choice of sauce - sea salt caramel or chocolate. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- 3 Deep Fried Oreo's$8.00
Battered and cooked to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- Deep Dried Candy Bars$7.00
Options: 3 musketeers - almond joy - mounds - milkey way or snickers. Battered and deep fried to perfection, dusted with powdered sugar and a chocolate drizzle
- Churro$6.00
Our churro is filled with a sweet and tangy cream cheese filling and paired with a cinnamon sugar mixture. Served with warm chocolate sauce for dipping
- Cheesecake Bites$8.00
Our home made cheesecake battered and fried to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar. Choice of cherry or strawberry topping with a dollop of whip cream
- Deep Fried Twinkies$8.00
Dipped in our homemade batter and fried to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and garnished with white chocolate glaze. Served with a scoop of ice cream
Ice Cream & Milk Shakes
- 1 Scoop Bowl$5.00
- 2 Scoops Bowl$6.00
- 3 Scoops Bowl$7.00
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae$6.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 3 Scoops Ice Cream Sundae$8.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 1 Scoop Waffle Cone$6.00
- 2 Scoops Waffle Cone$7.00
- 3 Scoops Waffle Cone$8.00
- 1 Scoop Cake Cone$4.00
- 2 Scoops Cake Cone$5.00
- 1 Scoop Sugar Cone$4.00
- 2 Scoops Sugar Cone$5.00
- Kids Cake or Sugar Cone$3.00
- 16 Oz Milkshake$6.00
- 24 Oz Milkshake$8.00
- 16 Oz Milkshake Mocha$6.50
We take robust espresso shots freshly pulled from the machine and blend smoothly with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream for a nice refreshing treat served with whipping cream on top
- 24 Oz Milkshake Mocha$8.50
We take robust espresso shots freshly pulled from the machine and blend smoothly with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream for a nice refreshing treat served with whipping cream on top
- 16 Oz Espresso Milkshake$6.50
For the extreme coffee lover we take fresh espresso and blend with espresso ice cream for the ultimate cold silky drink with a kick served cold and topped with whipped cream
- 24 Oz Espresso Milkshake$8.50
For the extreme coffee lover we take fresh espresso and blend with espresso ice cream for the ultimate cold silky drink with a kick served cold and topped with whipped cream
- 16 Oz Ice Cream Floats$6.00
Delicious ice cream meets fizzy soda in a flavorful concoction of flavorful bliss. Try the classic rootbeer and vanilla or get creative and try your own add flavor and make a float a "Dirty float"
- 24 Oz Ice Cream Floats$7.00
Delicious ice cream meets fizzy soda in a flavorful concoction of flavorful bliss. Try the classic rootbeer and vanilla or get creative and try your own add flavor and make a float a "Dirty float"
Coffee
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Affogato$3.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Affogato$4.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Affogato$5.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Americano$2.75
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Americano$3.00
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Americano$4.00
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Latte Breve$4.75
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Latte Breve$5.25
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Latte Breve$6.25
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Cappuccino$3.50
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Cappuccino$4.00
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Cappuccino$5.00
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 12 Oz - Cold Brew$3.75
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 16 Oz - Cold Brew$4.25
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 24 Oz - Cold Brew$5.00
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 12 Oz - Chai Latte No Espresso$4.50
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 16 Oz - Chai Latte No Espresso$5.00
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 24 Oz - Chai Latte No Espresso$5.75
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 12 Oz - Drip$2.00
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 16 Oz - Drip$2.50
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 24 Oz - Drip$3.25
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Frappe$4.75
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Frappe$5.25
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Frappe$6.25
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Latte$4.00
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Latte$4.50
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Latte$5.50
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Macchiato$4.00
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Macchiato$4.50
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Macchiato$5.25
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Mexi Mocha$5.00
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Mexi Mocha$5.75
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Mexi Mocha$6.25
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Mocha$4.75
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Mocha$5.25
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Mocha$6.25
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 12 Oz - Steamer/Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
- 16 Oz - Steamer/Hot Chocolate$3.75
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
- 24 Oz -Steamer/Hot Chocolate$4.75
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
Infusions
- 12 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$4.75
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 16 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$5.25
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 24 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$6.25
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 32 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$7.50
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 12 Oz Infused Lemonade$3.25
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 16 Oz Infused Lemonade$3.75
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 24 Oz Infused Lemonade$4.50
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 32 Oz Infused Lemonade$5.25
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 12 Oz Lotus Energy$4.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 16 Oz Lotus Energy$5.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 24 Oz Lotus Energy$6.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 32 Oz Lotus Energy$7.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 16 Oz Smoothies$6.00
Fruity deliciousness blended to perfection and served up cold with creamy whipped cream on top choose from: mango, strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, lemon, and wildberry
- 24 Oz Smoothies$7.00
Fruity deliciousness blended to perfection and served up cold with creamy whipped cream on top choose from: mango, strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, lemon, and wildberry
- 16 Oz Italian Sodas$4.50
Soda water infused with your favorite flavor syrup and a little half and half then topped with whipped cream; for a creamy and refreshing fizzy drink
- 24 Oz Italian Sodas$5.25
Soda water infused with your favorite flavor syrup and a little half and half then topped with whipped cream; for a creamy and refreshing fizzy drink
- 16 Oz Infused Redbull$4.00
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
- 24 Oz Infused Redbull$5.25
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
- 32 Oz Infused Redbull$6.75
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
Bobalicious
- 16 Oz Boba Lemonade$7.50
We take delicious bursting boba or jellies of your choice and infuse lemonade and your choice of flavoring together to create a light refreshing and tasty drink with a flavorful twist
- 24 Oz Boba Lemonade$8.50
We take delicious bursting boba or jellies of your choice and infuse lemonade and your choice of flavoring together to create a light refreshing and tasty drink with a flavorful twist
- 16 Oz Boba Milk Tea$7.50
Classic boba tea meets sweetened milk for a beautiful and tasty beverage like none you have ever seen!
- 24 Oz Boba Milk Tea$8.50
Classic boba tea meets sweetened milk for a beautiful and tasty beverage like none you have ever seen!
- 16 Oz Boba Coffee$7.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 24 Oz Boba Coffee$8.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 16 Oz Boba Tea$7.50
Black boba pearls or honey bursting boba added to your favorite tea for a flavorful concoction that changes your tea into a fun and flavorful experience!
- 24 Oz Boba Tea$8.50
Black boba pearls or honey bursting boba added to your favorite tea for a flavorful concoction that changes your tea into a fun and flavorful experience!
- 16 Oz Boba Fruit Tea$7.50
Classic boba tea with a makeover pick from any of our boba pearls or jellies and then choose your flavor we infuse green tea with your favorite fruit flavor to bring you a crisp and flavorful tea with a twist of fruit and delicious pearl beads or jellies t
- 24 Oz Boba Fruit Tea$8.50
Classic boba tea with a makeover pick from any of our boba pearls or jellies and then choose your flavor we infuse green tea with your favorite fruit flavor to bring you a crisp and flavorful tea with a twist of fruit and delicious pearl beads or jellies t
- 16 Oz Boba Smoothie$7.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 24 Oz Boba Smoothie$8.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
Other Drinks
- Bottle of Water$2.00
- Jarritos$2.75
Delicious bottled Mexican carbonated fruit sodas cold, refreshing, and absolutely delicious
- 12 Oz Fountain Soda$2.00
- 16 Oz Fountain Soda$2.25
- 24 Oz Fountain Soda$2.75
- 32 Oz Fountain Soda$3.25
- 12 Oz Steeped Tea$2.00
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
- 16 Oz Steeped Tea$2.50
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
- 24 Oz Steeped Tea$4.00
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1646 NE HWY 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367