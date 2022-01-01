  • Home
Captain Pete's Boathouse 18200 Lakepoint Cove

No reviews yet

18200 Lakepoint Cove

Point Venture, TX 78645

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CEVICHE

$13.95

Pico de gallo & tortilla chips

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

Ranch dressing

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$14.95

Sweet& Spicy creamy dipping sauce

PEEL N EAT SHRIMP

$17.95

Cocktail Sauce

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.95

Ranch & celery sticks

GARLIC/LEMON WINGS

$12.95

Ranch & celery sticks

RIBS

$14.95

Asian BBQ Sauce

Special

$14.95

HATCH GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS ROASTED HATCH CHILIES GREEN CHILI QUESO PICKLED JALAPENOS PICO DE GALLO SOUR CREAM

SALADS

SIDE CAESAR

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$7.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, carrot, garlic croutons.

SALMON SALAD

$17.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, carrot, mandarin orange, feta cheese, toasted almonds, blackened salmon and raspberry vinaigrette

BUFFALO SALAD

$15.95

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, carrot, celery, Blue cheese, garlic croutons, crispy buffalo chicken & ranch dressing

SHRIMP CAESAR

$17.95

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, fried popcorn shrimp & Caesar dressing

CHICKEN SUMMER

$15.95

Mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, dry cranberries, feta cheese, spiced pecans, grilled chicken breast & apple cider vinaigrette

TACOS & HOTDOGS

FISH TACO

$14.95

Topped with Cole slaw & tropical salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in apple cider vinaigrette

SHRIMP TACO

$15.95

Topped with Cole slaw & bang bang sauce served with mixed greens tossed in apple cider vinaigrette

BEEF TACO

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico de gallo served with mixed greens tossed in apple cider vinaigrette

FENWAY FRANK

$12.95

Diced onion, yellow mustard, sweet relish served with hand cut fries

CHICAGO DOG

$13.95

Yellow mustard, sweet relish, tomato, onion, kosher pickle, sport peppers, celery salt served with hand cut fries

GERMAN DOG

$13.95

Sauerkraut, onion, spicy mustard served with hand cut fries

CHILI DOG

$13.95

Cheddar jack cheese, onion, jalapeno served with hand cut fries

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

CHEESEBURGER

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion served with hand cut fries

BBQ BURGER

$13.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, grilled onion, BBQ sauce served with hand cut fries

BOATHOUSE BURGER

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, grilled onion, sliced pickles, captain sauce served with hand cut fries

FRIED CHIX SAND

$12.95

Chicken fried chicken breast, sliced pickle, mayo served with hand cut fries

GRILLED CHIX SAND

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, captain sauce served with hand cut fries

FISH SANDWICH

$13.95

Cloe slaw, tomato, sliced pickle served with hand cut fries

Kitchen Meal

$10.00

HAMBURGER

$10.95

ENTREES

SHRIMP BASKET

$17.95

Tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon, hush puppies, cole slaw and hand cut fries

CATFISH BASKET

$15.95

Tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon hush puppies, cole slaw and hand cut fries

JERK CHICKEN

$15.95

tropical fruit salsa, hush puppies, cole slaw, and hand cut fries

BLACKENED SALMON

$17.95

white wine mustard sauce, hush puppies, cole slaw and hand cut fries

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$12.95

Spiced walnuts and caramel sauce

PIE

$8.95

Sweet vanilla cream and raspberry sauce

CHURROS

$10.95

Chocolate and raspberry sauces

SIDES & ADD ON'S

Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Add catfish

$8.00

Add LG Shrimp

$10.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Burger Patty

$7.00

Add Cheeseburger Patty

$8.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Popcorn shrimp

$10.00

KID MENU

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

Cheeseburger, no veggies unless asked for, served with fries

KID HAMBURGER

$6.95

Hamburger, no veggies unless asked for, served with fries

KID TACOS

$6.95

meat only, can add cheese, lettuce, tomato

KID DOG

$6.95

All beef, all natural, dog only, ask for condiments

KID FINGERS

$6.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

GRILLED CHEESE ON HAMBURGER BUN WITH FRIES

Retail

EMP T SHIRT

$12.00

EMP LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$15.99

Boat Drinks

Lake Travis Tea

$9.95

Deep Eddy Sweet tea vodka, peach schnapps and lemonade

LT thunder storm

$8.95

Boqueron Rum and ginger beer

Painkiller

$9.95

Pusser's British Navy Rum with tropical fruit juices and nutmeg

Paloma

$9.95

"Z" Blanco Tequila with grapefruit soda, salt and lime

Texas Lemon Drop

$8.95

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka and Paula's Texas Lemon with a sugar rim

Texas Mule

$8.95

Goodnight Loving Vodka and ginger beer with lime

Texas Flip Flop

$9.95

Goodnight Loving Vodka with grapefruit soda and lime

IRON OLD WOLF FASHIONED

$8.50

Iron wolf 1.25 oz .75 simple syrup. Orange bitters

CANNED Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Bud 0.0

$6.00

Infamous IPA

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

WHITE CLAW LIME

$6.00

white claw BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Iron Wolf Bourbon

$5.75

Iron Wolf Hotsctoch

$5.75

Makers Mark

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Crown Royal.

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$5.25

KNOB CREEK RYE

$7.50

Cordials

Paula's Lemon

$4.00

Paula's Orange

$4.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

Tuaca

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$6.50

BAILEYS

$6.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00Out of stock

Iron Wolf Gin

$5.25

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.25

Margaritas

Frozen

$7.95

Classic Margarita

$9.95

Two step Margarita

$10.95

Pineapple Jal Rita

$11.95

N/A Bev

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pep

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.75

Water

Lemon up

$3.75

KID DRINK

Virgin Pain Killer

$6.50

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Rum

Pusser's British Navy

$6.00

Boqueron Silver

$5.50

Boqueron Coconut

$6.00

Bocueron SPICED RUM

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00Out of stock

Bacardi Silver

$5.75

Well Rum

$5.25

Cruzon Coconu Rum

$5.50

Scotch / Irish

Jameson Irish

$6.00

Jonny Walker Black

$5.00Out of stock

Jonny Walker Blue

$25.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Macallan 20

$25.00Out of stock

Oban 14

$12.00Out of stock

Dewars

$6.50

Glenlivet

$8.75

Tequilas

Cazadorez

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$20.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$10.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida Pinneapple-Jalpeno

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Patron Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.25

Z Pepe Anejo

$6.25

Z Pepe Blanco

$5.25

Z Pepe Extra Anejo

$7.75

Z Pepe Repo

$5.75

ESPOLON

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

GIDDY UP MARY

$9.25

Goodnight Lovin

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Iron Wolf Giddy Up

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Well vodka

$5.25

Rose & Sparkling Glass

Bieler Rose

$9.00

Studio Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Paul Chevalier

$9.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

Lunetta Rose Prosecco

$11.00

White Glass

1895

$8.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

Capasaldo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

P. Yealands Sav Blanc

$9.00

Silvergate chard

$8.00

Red Glass

Honoror Vera Granacho

$9.00

Mon Frere Pinot Noir

$9.00

Murphy Good Melot

$10.00

Cheteau de Fontenille

$14.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Neyers Zinfandel

$15.00

Rose & Sparkling BTL

PAUL CHEVALIER

$35.00

Mumm Cuvee

$56.00

Delamotte Brut Blanc de Blanc

$135.00

studio Rose Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Clos Pegas Rose BTL

$52.00

Daou Rose BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Red Wine BTL

Mon Frere PN BTL

$36.00

Boen PN BTL

$52.00

Walt PN BTL

$100.00

Domaine Tallot PN BTL

$120.00

Murphy Good Merlot BTL

$40.00

Chateau de Fontenille BTL

$56.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$105.00

Neyers Zin BTL

$60.00

Seghesio old vine Zin BTL

$100.00

Robert Hall Cab BTL

$48.00

Clos Pegas Cab BTL

$105.00

Daou Reserve Cab BTL

$135.00

Roccato Cab BTL

$144.00

Caymus BTL

$168.00

Honoro Vera Grranacho BTL

$40.00

Finca Nueva Rioja Riserva BTL

$64.00

Alto Moncayo BTL

$140.00

Luca Malbec

$64.00

White Wine BTL

1895 bottle

$32.00

Trinity oaks chard BTL

$32.00Out of stock

La Crema Chard BTL

$48.00

Clos Pegas Chard BTL

$52.00

Diora Chard BTL

$52.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$65.00

P YEALANDS SAUV BTL

$36.00

Capasaldo Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Pierre Sparr Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Clos Pegas Sauv Blanc BTL

$45.00

Graggy Range Sauv Blanc BTL

$64.00

Silvergate chard

$32.00

Appetizers

CORNBREAD

$11.00

TUNA APP

$21.00

BEEF TIPS

$23.00

CRAB CAKES

$22.00

Side Salads

WH CAESER SALAD

$10.00

WH SUMMER SALAD

$10.00

WH SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

WH SIDE SALAD

$8.00

Sides

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$5.00

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$5.00

CAJUN GREEN BEANS

$5.00

ONION POTATOES

$5.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

THAI NOODLES

$6.00

Entree

STUFFED SHRIMP

$33.00

CEDAR PLANKED SALMON

$31.00

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$21.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus in a lemon sage brown butter sauce

NEW YORK

$43.00

caramelized onion mashed potatoes, crispy green beans, and a bacon brown sugar bourbon sauce

SESAME TUNA

$32.00

Desserts

WH CARROT CAKE

$13.00

WH KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

WH MOLTEN

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Iron Wolf

$5.25

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$6.50

Goodnight Lovin

$6.00

Iron Wolf Vodka

$6.00

Iron Wolf Giddy Up

$6.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddie Ruby

$6.00

Deep Eddie Tea

$6.00

Chopin Potato

$8.00

Whiskey

Iron Wolf Bourbon

$5.75

Iron Wolf Hotsctoch

$5.75

Makers Mark

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Knob Creek Rye

$6.50

Jameson Irish

$6.00

Dewars

$6.50

Glenlivet

$8.75

Macallen 12

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Balvenie 12

$27.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Garrison Bros

$24.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$12.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$83.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$15.00

Blantons

$19.00

Rum

Pusser's

$6.00

Boqueron Silver

$5.50

Boqueron Spiced

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.75

Boqueron Coconut

$5.50

Kraken Spiced

$6.00

Mt Gay

$7.50

Tequilas

Cazadorez

$6.50

Clasa Azul Repo

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$51.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$9.00

Espolon

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Z Pepe Anejo

$6.25

Z Pepe Extra Anejo

$7.75

Z Pepe Repo

$5.75

Z Pepe Silver

$5.25

Signature Drinks

Top Shelf Marg.

$18.00

Mojito

$10.00

Eagle Rare Old Fashion

$15.00

Anejo Old Fashion

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini

$20.00

Chopin Cosmo

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$13.00

KID MENU

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

GRILLED CHEESE ON HAMBURGER BUN WITH FRIES

KID DRINK

KID FINGERS

$6.95

KID HAMBURGER

$6.95

Hamburger, no veggies unless asked for, served with fries

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

Cheeseburger, no veggies unless asked for, served with fries

KID TACOS

$6.95

meat only, can add cheese, lettuce, tomato

KID DOG

$6.95

All beef, all natural, dog only, ask for condiments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
