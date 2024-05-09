Sunday Best To Go
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sunday Best is a re-imagined fried chicken joint for the 21st century. This location is our Takeout/Delivery and Catering kitchen. Inspired by roadside staples and family suppers. Classic recipes met with contemporary execution - new and nostalgic at once. We are inspired by the belief that life is better when we eat together.
Location
2360 Hampton Avenue, The Hill Food Co., St. Louis, MO 63139
