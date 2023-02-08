  • Home
Sunday Breakfast Society 2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130

No reviews yet

2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130

Chula Vista, CA 91914

Drinks

Orange Juice

$8.00

Fresh Organic Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Fresh Organic Juice

Apple Juice

$8.00

Fresh Organic Juice

Cafe De Olla

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Golden Milk

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

White Mocha

$6.00

Spiced Chai Latte

$6.00

Food

Breakfast Basket

$6.00

Sunday Cereal

$13.00

French Toast

$14.00

Souffle Pancakes

$14.00

Royal Toast

$9.00

Morning Parfait

$9.00

Sunday Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken And Waffles

$14.00

Birriaquiles

$15.00

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Veganquiles

$12.00

Chick'n Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Any Style Egg

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sunday Fries

$6.00

2 Slices Of Toast

$3.00

Waffle

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Breakfast and Brunch

Location

2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130, Chula Vista, CA 91914

