Sunday Breakfast Society 2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast and Brunch
Location
2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bento & Noodles Eastlake - 2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118
3.7 • 995
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake - 871 Showroom pl ste-102
No Reviews
871 Showroom Pl Ste#102 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurant
Homestyle hawaiian Chula Vista - 1558 E H Street
No Reviews
1558 E H Street Chula Vista, CA 91903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chula Vista
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurant