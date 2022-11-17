- Home
Sundae Drive Cafe
468 Highway 35 South
Port Lavaca, TX 77979
Plates
Smothered Biscuits & Gravy
Two freshly made biscuits sliced in half, covered in a homemade sausage cream gravy, Two eggs your way & shredded cheddar cheese
Apple BBQ Chicken Biscuit
Hand breaded chicken tenders on a homemade biscuit, slathered in our signature apple BBQ jelly, served with a side of home fries
Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit
House made Biscuit topped with chicken fried steak, sausage gravy egg and cheese
Smoked Turkey Hash
Turkey breast smoked in-house, saute'ed with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, home fries & shredded cheddar
Corned Beef Hash
Slow cooked corned beef, garlic, onions, bell peppers and home fries, topped with two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast, and a side of Russian dressing
Chorrizo Burrito
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, home fries, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, with spicy green chili sauce and shredded cheddar on top
Yogurt Parfait
Fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries served over a creamy vanilla yogurt and topped with house made granola
Country Breakfast
3 eggs any style, choice of sausage, bacon or ham. Served with home fries and your choice of Pancakes, Toast or Biscuit.
Build Your Own Omelet
First 4 items are free. Additional items $.75 each
Stuffed French Toast
Our house made honey wheat bread, soaked in our French Toast batter and grilled golden brown, stuffed with cream cheese and mixed berries (or plain)
Stuffed French Toast Mixed Berry
Our house made honey wheat bread, soaked in our French Toast batter and grilled golden brown, stuffed with cream cheese and mixed berries
Pancake Plate
3 Pancakes stacked high, Served with your choice of bacon or sausage and home fries.
Funnel Cakes
Salted Caramel Apple Funnel Cake
Topped with apples, caramel & nuts
PB&J Funnel Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake
Elvis Funnel Cake
Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon
Peaches & Cream Funnel Cake
Peach topping
Banana Split Funnel Cake
A banana split on top of a plain Jane Funnel Cake