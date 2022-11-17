Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sundae Drive Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

468 Highway 35 South

Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Smothered Biscuits & Gravy

Smothered Biscuits & Gravy

$5.75

Two freshly made biscuits sliced in half, covered in a homemade sausage cream gravy, Two eggs your way & shredded cheddar cheese

Apple BBQ Chicken Biscuit

Apple BBQ Chicken Biscuit

$5.75

Hand breaded chicken tenders on a homemade biscuit, slathered in our signature apple BBQ jelly, served with a side of home fries

Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit

Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit

$6.25

House made Biscuit topped with chicken fried steak, sausage gravy egg and cheese

Smoked Turkey Hash

Smoked Turkey Hash

$6.00

Turkey breast smoked in-house, saute'ed with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, home fries & shredded cheddar

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Slow cooked corned beef, garlic, onions, bell peppers and home fries, topped with two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast, and a side of Russian dressing

Chorrizo Burrito

Chorrizo Burrito

$6.25

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, home fries, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, with spicy green chili sauce and shredded cheddar on top

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries served over a creamy vanilla yogurt and topped with house made granola

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$6.25

3 eggs any style, choice of sausage, bacon or ham. Served with home fries and your choice of Pancakes, Toast or Biscuit.

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$6.25

First 4 items are free. Additional items $.75 each

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$4.75

Our house made honey wheat bread, soaked in our French Toast batter and grilled golden brown, stuffed with cream cheese and mixed berries (or plain)

Stuffed French Toast Mixed Berry

Stuffed French Toast Mixed Berry

$4.75

Our house made honey wheat bread, soaked in our French Toast batter and grilled golden brown, stuffed with cream cheese and mixed berries

Pancake Plate

Pancake Plate

$4.75

3 Pancakes stacked high, Served with your choice of bacon or sausage and home fries.

Funnel Cakes

Made with our own secret funnel cake recipe, deep fried and loaded with your favorite toppings. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream.
Salted Caramel Apple Funnel Cake

Salted Caramel Apple Funnel Cake

$6.00

Topped with apples, caramel & nuts

PB&J Funnel Cake

PB&J Funnel Cake

$5.75
Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake

$6.00
Elvis Funnel Cake

Elvis Funnel Cake

$5.75

Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon

Peaches & Cream Funnel Cake

Peaches & Cream Funnel Cake

$5.75

Peach topping

Banana Split Funnel Cake

Banana Split Funnel Cake

$6.00

A banana split on top of a plain Jane Funnel Cake

Maple Bacon Funnel Cake

Maple Bacon Funnel Cake

$6.00
Plain Jane Funnel Cake

Plain Jane Funnel Cake

$5.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$1.25
Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$1.50
Side Biscuits & Gravy

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$2.50
Side Blueberry Muffin

Side Blueberry Muffin

$2.25
Side Ciabatta Toast

Side Ciabatta Toast

$1.25

Side Fruit Cup

$2.25
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$2.00
Side Ham

Side Ham

$1.25
Side Homefries

Side Homefries

$2.00
Side Honey Wheat Toast

Side Honey Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$1.25
Side Muffin of the Week

Side Muffin of the Week

Side Pancake

Side Pancake

$1.50
Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$1.25
Side Sausage Gravy

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00