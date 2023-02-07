Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunday in Saigon 682 N St Asaph St

review star

No reviews yet

682 N St Asaph St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Intro/Rolls

Cha Gio Chay (Crispy Vegetarian Roll)

Cha Gio Chay (Crispy Vegetarian Roll)

$9.50

taro, sweet potato, tofu, carrot, cellophane noodle, wood ear mushroom. sweet lime soy sauce dip.

Cha Ram (Shrimp, Pork, crab meat Fried Roll)

Cha Ram (Shrimp, Pork, crab meat Fried Roll)

$12.00

crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, crab meat and cellophane noodle. sweet lime fish sauce dip.

Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll)

Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll)

$9.50

prawns, lettuce, pickled radish, asparagus, mint, mayo, peanut chili dip

Nem Nuong (Fresh Sausage Rice Paper Roll)

$10.00

Viet grilled pork sausage, lettuce, thai basil, crispy rice paper, star fruit, sweet rice chili dip.

Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)

Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)

$9.50+

jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip

Banh Bao Ba Roi (Pork belly Bun)

Banh Bao Ba Roi (Pork belly Bun)

$15.00

Glazed BBQ pork belly, egg, papaya and carrot pickle, cucumber, peanut and BBQ sauce

Banh Khot (Mini Vietnamese Crepe)

Banh Khot (Mini Vietnamese Crepe)

$11.00

Viet mini crepes, with ground pork and shrimp, sweet chili sauce dip

Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce Glazed Chicken Wings)

$12.00Out of stock

Sugar, garlic, lemon juice and chili turn fish sauce into a delicious sticky glaze with the thinnest crunchy coating.

Grilled Baby Pork Ribs

$12.00

Xien Que Nuong (Skewers)

$7.00+

Ca Tim Chien Gion (Crispy Eggplant w/ crispy quinoa)

$7.00Out of stock
Muc Chien (Fried Calamari)

Muc Chien (Fried Calamari)

$12.00

tempura fried calamari, ginger, onion, garlic. sweet and sour chili sauce

Sa Te Hoanh Thanh (Wonton in Spicy Sate Sauce)

Sa Te Hoanh Thanh (Wonton in Spicy Sate Sauce)

$9.00

pork & shrimp wonton, hot chili oil, crispy noodle

Ha Cao (Pork and Shrimp Dumpling)

$6.00+

Chem chep ca ri (Green Mussel Curry)

$14.00Out of stock

Banh Mi

8" Viet baguette with pickle radish, cucumber, house made garlic mayo, cilantro, green onion

Banh Mi Chay (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Banh Mi Ga Roti (Chicken)

$10.00

Banh Mi Heo Quay (Roasted Pork)

$11.00

Greens

Nom Du Du Hoan Kiem (Papaya Salad)

Nom Du Du Hoan Kiem (Papaya Salad)

$12.00+

green papaya, carrot, Thai basil, peanut, garlic vinaigrette and caramelized jerky sauce

Goi Dau Co Ve (Green Bean Shrimp Salad)

Goi Dau Co Ve (Green Bean Shrimp Salad)

$14.00

mix spring, green bean, shrimps, onion, cashew, house coconut peanut vinaigrette and basil oil

Goi Ga (Chicken Salad)

Goi Ga (Chicken Salad)

$14.00

chicken, cabbage, white onion, pickled radish & carrot, fried onion, viet coriander, fish sauce chili vinaigrette

Xa Lach Tron (Napa Cabbage Salad)

Xa Lach Tron (Napa Cabbage Salad)

$10.00

mix spring, carrot, napa cabbage, orange slices, crispy bean curd, orange soy vinaigrette

Noodles Soup

Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef)

Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef)

$18.00

rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout

Pho Chay (Vegetarian)

Pho Chay (Vegetarian)

$16.00

rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable

Pho Ga (Chicken)

Pho Ga (Chicken)

$16.00

rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, white meat chicken, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef)

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef)

$17.00

thick rice noodle, spicy lemongrass beef, pork hock, viet bologna, onion, viet coriander, cilantro

Banh Canh (Vietnamese Udon Soup)

$16.00

viet udon noodle, baby pork rib, pork & shrimp, cilantro, pork broth

Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)

Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)

$18.00

egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth

Bun (Rice Noodle)

Bun Cha Ha Noi(vermicelli Ha Noi Style)

Bun Cha Ha Noi(vermicelli Ha Noi Style)

$16.00

vermicelli, pork patty, pork belly slices, picked papaya and carrot, sweet chili lime sauce

Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak)

Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak)

$18.00

vermicelli, stir fried lemongrass flank steak, white onion, crushed peanut, sweet lime fish sauce

Bun Heo Quay (roasted pork belly)

Bun Heo Quay (roasted pork belly)

$18.00

vermicelli, crispy roasted pork belly, white onion, green onion, crispy shallot, sweet lime fish sauce

Bun Ga Nuong (coconut braised chicken)

Bun Ga Nuong (coconut braised chicken)

$15.00

vermicelli, grilled coconut braised chicken thigh, sweet lime fish sauce

Bun Chay (lemongrass tofu)

$15.00

vermicelli, lemongrass tofu, seitan, soy lime sauce

Banh Hoi Tom Nuong (grilled jumbo prawns)

Banh Hoi Tom Nuong (grilled jumbo prawns)

$28.00

woven vermicelli, grilled jumbo prawns, sweet chili lime fish sauce

Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)

Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)

$18.00+

Viet crepe, onion, bean sprout

Rice

Com Chien (Fried Rice)

Com Chien (Fried Rice)

$15.00

fried rice, onion, garlic, egg

Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)

Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)

$28.00

Angus steak tenderloin cubes, white onion, potato, watercress salad, and garlic rice

Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)

Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)

$20.00

flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot

Ga Kho Gung (Boneless Ginger Chicken)

$15.00

caramelized chicken thigh ginger, onion, garlic

Thit Heo Kho Tieu (Salt & Pepper Pork)

Thit Heo Kho Tieu (Salt & Pepper Pork)

$15.00

caramelized pork shoulder, black pepper, onion

Tom Bo Toi (Garlic-Butter Prawns)

Tom Bo Toi (Garlic-Butter Prawns)

$24.00

Saucy and savory garlic-butter pan-fried prawns with nice crispy shells

Tom Ram (caramelized coconut prawn)

$20.00

caramelized prawn, tamarin and coconut juice

Tom Rang Muoi (Salt and Pepper Prawns)

$20.00

Tom Cang Ca ri (jumbo prawn curry)

$20.00

jumbo prawn, lemongrass yellow curry, coconut milk

Ca Kho (Caramelized fish fillet)

$16.00+

caramelized salmon, scallion

Ca Ri Chay (Vegan Curry)

$14.00

yellow vegan curry with tofu, vegetable

Nam Rom Kho Dau Hu (caramelized tofu)

$14.00

caramelized soy sauce, tofu, straw mushroom

Stir Fried

Hu tieu xao (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)

Hu tieu xao (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)

$16.00+

stir fried mixed vegetable, with choice of soft or crispy noodle

Mi xao (Stir Fried Egg Noodle)

Mi xao (Stir Fried Egg Noodle)

$16.00+

stir fried mixed vegetable, with choice of soft or crispy noodle

Mien Tom (Stir Fried Cellophane Noodle with Jumbo Prawns)

$20.00

jumbo prawns, cellophane noodle, onion

Rau xao (Stir Fried Vegetable)

$12.00+

Sautee vegetable of choice with garlic, onion and homemade sauce

Ca Tim (Eggplant)

Ca Tim (Eggplant)

$15.00

grilled eggplant, with ground pork and minced shrimp, white onion

Ca Chien (Fried Red Snapper)

Ca Chien (Fried Red Snapper)

$55.00Out of stock

2 lbs whole fried red snapper

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Garlic Butter Rice

$4.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Vermicelli

$3.00

Banh Mi (Just Bread)

$3.00

Pho Broth

$7.00

Desserts

Mango Rainbow Sticky Rice (Xoi Ngu Sac Nuoc Dua)

Mango Rainbow Sticky Rice (Xoi Ngu Sac Nuoc Dua)

$9.00

Rainbow Mango Sticky Rice

Vietnamese's Sweet Corn Pudding with Coconut Milk (Che Bap)

$6.00
Pineapple Creme Brulee

Pineapple Creme Brulee

$15.00

White Wines

Santa Cris Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Sauv Blanc (Seaside - Marlborough, New Zealand)

$10.00+

Stinson White Blend

$9.00

Senda Verde Albarino BTB

$31.00

Pieropan Soave

$8.00+

Pesquie Viogner

$11.00+

Shine Gewürztraminer

$12.00+

Smoke Tree Chardonnay (Sonoma, CA)

$12.00+

Moscato D' Asti (Saracco, Piemont, IT)

$24.00+

Red Wines

Dark Horse Red Blend

$8.00+

Silver Peak Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Point North Pinot Noir

$35.00

Tiamo Barbera BTB

$36.00

Espelt Garnacha BTB

$35.00

Haut La Pereye Bordeaux

$15.00+

Izadi Tempranillo

$12.00+

Villadora Nebbiolo

$9.00+

Voodoo Moon Malbec

$11.00+

Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$14.00+

True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Acient Vine Zinfandel

$14.00+

Rosé Wines

Prophecy Rose (South of France)

$9.00+

Elouan Pinot Noir Rose (Willamette, OR)

$11.00+

Grenache Rose _ Magali (Provence, FR)

$12.00+

Sparkling Wines

Ronin Prosecco

$9.00+

Pol Clément Brut Rosé BTB

$45.00

Bottled Beers

Asahi Lager (5% ABV)

$9.00

Port City Oktoberfest - Marzen Styles Lager (5.5% ABV)

$7.00

Chinese Imported

Saigon Lager (4.9% ABV)

$9.00

Sapporo Lager (4.9% ABV)

$9.00

Singha Lager (5% ABV)

$9.00

Chang (5% ABV)

$8.00

Beer Laos Dark

$9.00

Solace Beach Bob - Watermelon wit (5.7% ABV)

$8.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer (5% ABV)

$7.00

Milk

Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

Green Milk tea

$5.50+

Pandan Milk Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Thai Tea

$5.50+

Black Sugar Matcha Boba

$5.95+

Black Sugar Milk Boba

$5.95+

Viet Coffee w/ creme cheese foam

$6.50+

Dalgona Coffee

$6.00+

Lavender Dream

$5.50+

Stawberry Milk

$5.50+

Taro Milk

$5.50+

Tea Brewed

Night Fall

$5.75+

Passion Fruit

$5.75+

Blueberry Bliss

$5.75+

Raspberry Mojito

$5.75+

Peach Mojito

$5.75+

Icy Blended

Mangonada

$6.75+

Lavender Lemonade

$5.75+

Cherry Lemonade

$5.75+

Lychee Kiwi

$5.75+

Mango

$5.75+

Caphe Sua

$6.50+

Taro

$5.75+

Matcha

$5.75+

Passionfruit

$5.75+

Gelato shake

Chocolate

$8.99+

Pistachio

$8.99+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Macchiato

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.75+

Fresh Brewed

Coffee

$2.75+

Caphe Sua (Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk)

$5.75+

Caphe Phin (Black Vietnamese coffee)

$5.50+

Pour Over

$5.75+

Special

Sakura Latte

$6.50+

Pandan Latte

$5.75+

Dalgona Cafe

$5.75+

Cafe Egg Cream

$6.50+

Cafe Tiramisu

$6.50+

Cafe Coconut Cream

$6.50+

Cafe Orange

$6.50+

Loose Leaf

English Breakfast

$3.45+

Jasmine Pearl

$3.45+

Matcha Premium Grade

$20.00

Oolong Green Tea

$3.45+

Raspberry Mojito

$3.45+

Ruby Spice Cider

$3.45+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.45+

Wild Orange Blossom

$3.45+

Youthberry White Tea

$3.45+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

682 N St Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
orange starNo Reviews
682 N Saint Asaph St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
T.J. Stone’s
orange star4.1 • 1,843
608 Montgomery Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Hank's Oyster Bar--Old Town
orange starNo Reviews
818 N St Asaph St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
A La Lucia
orange starNo Reviews
315 Madison St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
orange star4.2 • 50
529 Montgomery St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
orange starNo Reviews
814 N Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (443 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston