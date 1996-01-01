Sunday Press - Garden Oaks 3315 ELLA BLVD

  • Home
Order Again

Acai, Chia & Oats

Berry Acai Bowl

Berry Acai Bowl

$9.50

acai topped with strawberries, blueberries, house berry jam, house granola and a honey drizzle

Peanut Butter Banana Acai Bowl

Peanut Butter Banana Acai Bowl

$9.50

acai topped with cacao nibs, peanut butter, sliced banana, house granola and honey drizzle

Tropical Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

$9.50

acai topped with toasted coconut, pineapple compote, kiwi, and house granola

Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding

Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding

$7.95

coconut milk, taro, chia, maple syrup, blackberries, pineapple compote, toasted coconut, granola

Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding

Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding

$7.95

whole milk, yogurt, chia, matcha, vanilla extract, honey, strawberry compote, strawberries, granola

Vanilla Chia Pudding

Vanilla Chia Pudding

$7.95

whole milk, blueberries, strawberries, yogurt, vanilla extract, honey, granola

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$6.00

oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, hemp, oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon apple compote, granola

PBJ Overnight Oats

PBJ Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, hemp, oat milk, brown sugar, peanut butter, berry compote, granola

Bowls

Mediterranean Greens Bowl

Mediterranean Greens Bowl

$9.95

kale, arugula, spinach, couscous, hummus, red pepper pesto, roasted veggie blend, cucumber tzatziki, pita chips

Asian Grains Bowl

Asian Grains Bowl

$9.95

Ancient grains, quinoa, miso sweet potatoes, roasted veggie blend, mushroom, snap peas, avocado, pesto

Breakfast

Bacon Taco

Bacon Taco

$3.50
Chorizo & Potato Taco

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.50
Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.50
Chorizo Green Chili Frittata Bites

Chorizo Green Chili Frittata Bites

$5.25
Meat Lovers Frittata Bites

Meat Lovers Frittata Bites

$5.25
Spinach Feta Frittata Bites

Spinach Feta Frittata Bites

$5.25
Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich

Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50
Chorizo Green Chili Breakfast Sandwich

Chorizo Green Chili Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50
Spinach Feta Breakfast Sandwich

Spinach Feta Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50
Cinnamon Sugar Waffles

Cinnamon Sugar Waffles

$4.25Out of stock

Kids

Happiest Meal: PB & J

Happiest Meal: PB & J

$5.75
Happiest Meal: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich

Happiest Meal: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich

$6.25
Happiest Meal: Cheese Pizza Hot Pocket

Happiest Meal: Cheese Pizza Hot Pocket

$6.50Out of stock
Happiest Meal: Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pocket

Happiest Meal: Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pocket

$7.75Out of stock

Salads

Cassie's Signature Salad

Cassie's Signature Salad

$10.75

romaine, cabbage, parsley, cucumber, red onion, dates, sweet peppers, cherry tomato, candied pecans, sumac vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.75

romaine, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, bacon, house ranch

Lemon Kale Caeser

Lemon Kale Caeser

$9.95

romaine, kale, parmesan shavings, lemon wedge, salt, pepper, house caesar

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.25

pasta, romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella pearls, house pesto

Sandwiches

Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich

$8.95

roasted chicken, gruyere, basil pesto, and sun dried tomato pesto on ciabatta

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$9.25

house marinated roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard on panini bread

Roasted Veggie & Motz Sandwich

Roasted Veggie & Motz Sandwich

$7.95

zucchini, squash, red pepper, red onion, mushroom, basil pesto, sun dried tomato pesto, and mozzarella on ciabatta

Hot Italian Sandwich

$8.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

chicken salad, granny smith apples, celery, onion, milk bread

Tamago Sando Sandwich

Tamago Sando Sandwich

$7.00

japanese egg salad, milk bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.25

tuna salad, craisins, celery, onions, milk bread

Sides

Broccoli Bacon Salad

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$4.50
Colorful Quinoa Salad

Colorful Quinoa Salad

$4.50
Mediterranean Couscous

Mediterranean Couscous

$4.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.75

Herb Roasted Potatoes (Brunch)

$2.50Out of stock

Miso Sweet Potatoes (Brunch)

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit 3oz (Brunch)

$3.25Out of stock

Egg (Brunch)

$2.00Out of stock

Bacon 2 pcs (Brunch)

$3.25Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Patty (Brunch)

$2.00Out of stock

Champagne Toast 1 pc (Brunch)

$1.50Out of stock

Salsa Verde (Brunch)

$0.50Out of stock

Salmon 2.5oz (Brunch)

$4.25Out of stock

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

avocado spread, avocado, soft-boiled egg, arugula, everything seasoning

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

$8.95

goat cheese, roasted beet coins, everything seasoning, arugula, pine nuts, olive oil

Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast

Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast

$7.95

vanilla creme fraiche, honey, strawberry jam, strawberries, mint

Hummus & Rainbow Quinoa

Hummus & Rainbow Quinoa

$8.95

hummus, quinoa, cucumber, red onion,cherry tomato, feta, chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, mint

Signature Drinks

Almond Mocha

Almond Mocha

$5.25+

Almond syrup, mocha, espresso, milk

Blushin Berry Drink

Blushin Berry Drink

$5.25+

green or black tea, strawberry syrup, chopped strawberries, coconut milk

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

brown sugar cinnamon syrup, espresso, milk of choice

Butterfly Pea Tea Latte

Butterfly Pea Tea Latte

$5.00+

butterfly powder, water, elderflower syrup, espresso, milk of choice

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+
Charcoal Latte

Charcoal Latte

$5.50+

charcoal, hot water, simple syrup, milk of choice

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50+

honey lavender syrup, espresso, milk of choice

Honey Lavender London Fog

Honey Lavender London Fog

$6.00

honey lavender syrup, earl gray tea, milk of choice

Honey Sea Salt Latte

Honey Sea Salt Latte

$5.50+

honey sea salt syrup, espresso, milk of choice

Midnight Mocha

Midnight Mocha

$6.00+

chocolate syrup, charcoal, espresso, milk of choice

Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.00+
Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Sunday Shakerato

$5.75

Vanilla London Fog

$5.75

White Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$3.75+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Babyccino

Babyccino

$2.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$3.00
Flat White

Flat White

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.50+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.75+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+
Puppuccino

Puppuccino

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.25
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

96oz Drip Coffee

$30.00

Tea & Lemonade

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$4.00

butterfly powder, hot water, elderflower syrup, lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.75

Jade Cloud Green Tea

$3.75

Peppermint Sage Hot Tea

$3.75

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

Cold Press Juices

Aloe You Vera Much

Aloe You Vera Much

$7.00Out of stock

Watermelon, Orange, Lime, Ginger, Aloe

Celery-bratory Drink

Celery-bratory Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Lime, Orange, Celery, Cilantro, Cayenne

Oh Kale Yeah!

Oh Kale Yeah!

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger, Kale, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber

Orange You Happy

Orange You Happy

$7.00Out of stock

Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mint

The Pearsuit of Happiness

The Pearsuit of Happiness

$7.00Out of stock

Pear, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Turmeric

You Make My Heart Beet

You Make My Heart Beet

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Beet, Spinach, Lemon

Granita

Frose

$9.00Out of stock

Frozen Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water - Sunday Press

Bottled Water - Sunday Press

$3.50Out of stock

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Horizon Milk

Horizon Milk

$2.00
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Sparkling Botanicals

$4.50
Olipop-Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop-Strawberry Vanilla

$4.25
Olipop - Ginger Lemon

Olipop - Ginger Lemon

$4.25

Recess - Blackberry Chai

$6.00
Recess - Blood Orange

Recess - Blood Orange

$6.00
Recess - Coconut Lime

Recess - Coconut Lime

$6.00

Misc Drinks

Iced Water

$0.25

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Seasonal Promotional Drinks

Frankenstein Matcha Lemonade

$6.25

matcha, charcoal, lemonade

Peach Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Houston Honey Tea

$5.75

peppermint sage tea, blueberry hibiscus tea, steamed lemonade and a drizzle of honey

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Spicy Watermelon Refresher

$5.50+Out of stock

Chips

Bare Apple

$2.95

Bare Coconut

$2.95

Bare Banana

$2.95

Zapp's

$1.95

Cold Sandwiches

Tamago Sando Sandwich

Tamago Sando Sandwich

$7.00

japanese egg salad, milk bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.25

tuna salad, craisins, celery, onions, milk bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

chicken salad, granny smith apples, celery, onion, milk bread

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Side of Chicken

Chicken

$3.95

Fine Pastries

Tiramisu Cup

$7.25

Loaves

Banana Loaf

Banana Loaf

$5.00
Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$5.00
Lemon Olive Oil Loaf (GF)

Lemon Olive Oil Loaf (GF)

$5.00
Morning Glory Loaf

Morning Glory Loaf

$5.00

Loaf Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Dulce de Leche Croissant

$5.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.95Out of stock
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Cookies/Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.75
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.75
White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.75
GF & Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

GF & Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.75

Brownie Bag

$5.25

5-pk Mini Reese's Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

Macarons

11- Macaron Box

$28.00

5 - Macaron Box

$13.00
Almond Macaron

Almond Macaron

$3.00
Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Cookies & Cream Macaron

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.00
Lavender

Lavender

$3.00
Lemon

Lemon

$3.00
Pistachio Macaron/matcha

Pistachio Macaron/matcha

$3.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.00Out of stock
Rose

Rose

$3.00

Sea Salt Caramel Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Coffee Cake Muffin (GF)

$3.75Out of stock
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Scone

$3.90Out of stock

Fine Pastries

Chocolate Raspberry Mouse Cake

$8.75

Cranberry Oatmeal Bar

$5.75

Fruit Tart

$6.25

Key Lime Tart

$6.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.25Out of stock

Tiramisu Cup

$7.25

Full Loaf

Lemon Blueberry

$25.00

Lemon Olive Oil

$25.00

Morning Glory

$25.00

Banana

$25.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$25.00

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75Out of stock

Retail Coffee Bag

Jumping Mouse Coffee Bag

$10.00

Velvet Espresso Bag

$10.00

Cafe de Olla Bag

$13.00

Bayou Blend Bag

$10.00

Misc Coffee Bag

$10.00

Baby Food

Apple, Carrot & Squash

$4.25Out of stock

Apple, Pea & Spinach

$4.25Out of stock

Banana, Mango, Broccoli & Kale

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Banana

$4.25Out of stock

Banana, Mango & Orange

$4.28Out of stock

Chips

Bare - Apple Chips

$2.25

Bare - Banana Chips

$2.25

Bare - Coconut Chips

$2.25

Zapp's

$1.95

Hippeas

$2.75

Fruit Leathers

Apple Fruit Leather

$0.75

Cherry Fruit Leather

$0.75

Grape Fruit Leather

$0.75

Raspberry Fruit Leather

$0.75

Strawberry Fruit Leather

$0.75

Apricot Fruit Leather

$0.75

Mama Van Beef Jerky

Mama Van - Original Spicy Garlic Pho

$14.00

Mama Van - Fire

$14.00

Mama Van - Garlic

$14.00

Mama Van - Pho

$14.00

Mama Vann's Beef Jerky Thai Basil

$9.00

Nut Packs

Classic Fruit + Nut

$3.25

Honey Almonds Glazed Mix

$3.25

Maple Pecans Glazed Mix

$3.25

RX Bar

Blueberry - Rx Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Sea Salt - Rx Bar

$3.25

Kids Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Protein Bars

88 Acres Triple Berry

$2.75

88 Acres Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.75

88 Acres Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.75

88 Acres Apple Ginger Crisp

$2.75

Candy

Simply Mints

$4.00

KIND Bars

Dark Chocolate Cocoa

$4.25

Skinnydipped

Dark Chocolate Cocoa

$2.00Out of stock

Super Dark Sea Salt

$2.00

Dark Chocolate PB

$2.00Out of stock