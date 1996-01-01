Sunday Press - Garden Oaks 3315 ELLA BLVD
3315 ELLA BLVD
Houston, TX 77018
Popular Items
Acai, Chia & Oats
Berry Acai Bowl
acai topped with strawberries, blueberries, house berry jam, house granola and a honey drizzle
Peanut Butter Banana Acai Bowl
acai topped with cacao nibs, peanut butter, sliced banana, house granola and honey drizzle
Tropical Acai Bowl
acai topped with toasted coconut, pineapple compote, kiwi, and house granola
Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding
coconut milk, taro, chia, maple syrup, blackberries, pineapple compote, toasted coconut, granola
Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding
whole milk, yogurt, chia, matcha, vanilla extract, honey, strawberry compote, strawberries, granola
Vanilla Chia Pudding
whole milk, blueberries, strawberries, yogurt, vanilla extract, honey, granola
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, hemp, oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon apple compote, granola
PBJ Overnight Oats
oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, hemp, oat milk, brown sugar, peanut butter, berry compote, granola
Bowls
Breakfast
Bacon Taco
Chorizo & Potato Taco
Veggie Taco
Chorizo Green Chili Frittata Bites
Meat Lovers Frittata Bites
Spinach Feta Frittata Bites
Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich
Chorizo Green Chili Breakfast Sandwich
Spinach Feta Breakfast Sandwich
Cinnamon Sugar Waffles
Kids
Salads
Cassie's Signature Salad
romaine, cabbage, parsley, cucumber, red onion, dates, sweet peppers, cherry tomato, candied pecans, sumac vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
romaine, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, bacon, house ranch
Lemon Kale Caeser
romaine, kale, parmesan shavings, lemon wedge, salt, pepper, house caesar
Pesto Pasta Salad
pasta, romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella pearls, house pesto
Sandwiches
Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich
roasted chicken, gruyere, basil pesto, and sun dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
Cubano Sandwich
house marinated roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard on panini bread
Roasted Veggie & Motz Sandwich
zucchini, squash, red pepper, red onion, mushroom, basil pesto, sun dried tomato pesto, and mozzarella on ciabatta
Hot Italian Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad, granny smith apples, celery, onion, milk bread
Tamago Sando Sandwich
japanese egg salad, milk bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
tuna salad, craisins, celery, onions, milk bread
Sides
Broccoli Bacon Salad
Colorful Quinoa Salad
Mediterranean Couscous
Fruit Cup
Herb Roasted Potatoes (Brunch)
Miso Sweet Potatoes (Brunch)
Fruit 3oz (Brunch)
Egg (Brunch)
Bacon 2 pcs (Brunch)
Turkey Sausage Patty (Brunch)
Champagne Toast 1 pc (Brunch)
Salsa Verde (Brunch)
Salmon 2.5oz (Brunch)
Toast
Avocado Toast
avocado spread, avocado, soft-boiled egg, arugula, everything seasoning
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
goat cheese, roasted beet coins, everything seasoning, arugula, pine nuts, olive oil
Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast
vanilla creme fraiche, honey, strawberry jam, strawberries, mint
Hummus & Rainbow Quinoa
hummus, quinoa, cucumber, red onion,cherry tomato, feta, chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, mint
Signature Drinks
Almond Mocha
Almond syrup, mocha, espresso, milk
Blushin Berry Drink
green or black tea, strawberry syrup, chopped strawberries, coconut milk
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
brown sugar cinnamon syrup, espresso, milk of choice
Butterfly Pea Tea Latte
butterfly powder, water, elderflower syrup, espresso, milk of choice
Caramel Macchiato
Charcoal Latte
charcoal, hot water, simple syrup, milk of choice
Honey Lavender Latte
honey lavender syrup, espresso, milk of choice
Honey Lavender London Fog
honey lavender syrup, earl gray tea, milk of choice
Honey Sea Salt Latte
honey sea salt syrup, espresso, milk of choice
Midnight Mocha
chocolate syrup, charcoal, espresso, milk of choice
Raspberry Mocha
Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha
Sunday Shakerato
Vanilla London Fog
White Mocha Latte
Vanilla Matcha Latte
Coffee
Tea & Lemonade
Matcha Latte
Iced Green Tea
Iced Black Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Butterfly Pea Lemonade
butterfly powder, hot water, elderflower syrup, lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Earl Grey Hot Tea
Chamomile Hot Tea
Jade Cloud Green Tea
Peppermint Sage Hot Tea
Blueberry Hibiscus Tea
Cold Press Juices
Aloe You Vera Much
Watermelon, Orange, Lime, Ginger, Aloe
Celery-bratory Drink
Lime, Orange, Celery, Cilantro, Cayenne
Oh Kale Yeah!
Ginger, Kale, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber
Orange You Happy
Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mint
The Pearsuit of Happiness
Pear, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Turmeric
You Make My Heart Beet
Carrot, Apple, Beet, Spinach, Lemon