Sunday Supper Pop-Up Odd Fellows Hall

review star

No reviews yet

112 Haven Road

Eastsound, WA 98245

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Pho
Kids Noodle Soup
Nordy Bar Cookie

Traditional Pho

all noodle soups are served with: peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried shallot house made rice noodles
Big Noodle Beef

Big Noodle Beef

$19.00Out of stock

6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth Painted Hills Chuck & Oxtail house made rice noodles all noodle soups are served with: peppers, shaved red onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot

Chicken

Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Pho broth, delicate and clear Osprey Hill braised chicken house made rice noodles all noodle soups are served with: peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot

Lamb Meatball

Lamb Meatball

$17.50Out of stock

**we are dedicated to keeping local product on the menu, this $1.00 price increase is a reflection of the rising cost in the meat processing industry. 6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth Chef's Lum Farm Lamb Meatballs- Ginger, Scallion, & Lemongrass House Made Rice Noodles all noodle soups are served with: peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot

Veggie Pho

$16.00

Veggie Broth Cascadia mushrooms, Springtime Farm braised cabbage, leek, & fresh or fried tofu house made rice noodles all noodle soups are served with: peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot

Kids Noodle Soup

$8.00

Chicken or Local Vegetable of the Day Chicken or Vegetable Broth house made rice noodles

Big Noodle Spicy Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle Salad

All Rice Noodles Salads are Served With: West Beach Mixed Greens, Pickled Carrot & Cucumber, Cilantro, Spring Onion, Lime, Peanuts & Fish Sauce Dressing.
Pork Shoulder-Bun Thit Nuong

Pork Shoulder-Bun Thit Nuong

$15.00Out of stock

Painted Hills marinated pork shoulder, thinly sliced & skewered Cooked over an open flame Served with: House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, peanuts, lime & fish sauce dressing

Vegetable Bun Chay

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh or fried tofu Cascadia mushrooms Springtime Farm braised cabbage & leek house made rice noodles Served with: House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, peanuts, lime & WishSauce* dressing (house-made, vegan)

5 Spice Fried Chicken Wing Salad-Bun Ga Nuong

5 Spice Fried Chicken Wing Salad-Bun Ga Nuong

$15.00Out of stock

Oak Meadows chicken wings Marinated overnight, deep fried to perfection Wings tossed in sweet roasted red pepper fish sauce glaze, finished with crispy fried garlic Served with: House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, lime, & fish sauce dressing

Sandwhiches-Banh Mi

Our house made gluten free baguettes have a light crisp exterior. With a perfect balance of chewy and crusty, providing the perfect bite!

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Overnight Cured and Crispy Pork Belly from Lum Farm Chicken Liver Mousse & Spicy and Sweet Gochujang Sauce Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Crispy Shallot Herbs, Peppers & Cucumber Served on a House Made Gluten Free Baguette. Our baguettes have a light crisp exterior. With a perfect balance of chewy and crusty, providing the perfect bite!

Tofu bahn mi

$15.50Out of stock

Seared Marinated Tofu & Roasted Northbeach Mushrooms Pickled Carrot & Crispy Shallot Herbs, Peppers & Cucumber Sunflower Microgreens Served with Cilantro Sauce on a House Made Gluten Free Baguette. Our baguettes have a light crisp exterior. With a perfect balance of chewy and crusty, providing the perfect bite!

Rice Bowls

Short Rib Rice Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

Braised Skagit Valley Short Rib pickled carrot, veggies Cilantro, peppers, scallion, & crispy shallot Served with Chef's cilantro sauce on bed of pipping hot jasmine rice

NAB-BAR *non-alcoholic beverages bar*

House Made Sweet beverage flavored by the root bark of Sassafras, Sarsaparilla Root and Herbs.

New Fashioned Root Beer

$5.00

Sweet beverage flavored by the root bark of sassafras, sarsaparilla root, juniper berries, star anise & herbs. Made in house, served over ice.

Martinellis Apple Juice

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Martinellis Apple Bomb. Served Chilled.

Frizz Coffee

Frizz Coffee

$5.00

Frizz Coffee is the original sweet, bubbly, espresso that is produced in southern Italy. This small-batch sparkling espresso has simple ingredients, yet offers complex and rich flavors that will tantalize the taste buds. Served over Ice with a Splash of Half and Half.

Hoppy Refresher

Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Sparkling Hop Water- Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing. This sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops. Chock-full of Citra, Equinox, and Centennial hops, for a big splash of flavor that’s surprisingly fruity.

Honey Kombucha

Honey Kombucha

$5.00

16oz Honey Champagne Kombucha from Shey Zen Tea (n/a)

Coco Rico

Coco Rico

$5.00Out of stock

The Cream Soda of Coconut Soda-Pops. Sweet, creamy & reeefreshing

Choice Goods

Kimkraut

Kimkraut

$8.99

Local Cabbage & roasted shallot, ginger, jalapeno & pear. 8oz

Chicken Liver Mousse

$12.00

Draper Farm Chicken Livers, Shallot, Cognac, Asian Pear, Coriander. Wonderful on fresh bread, on a Charcuterie & Cheese Board, or just on a spoon!

Pho Spoon

$3.00

Claim one for yourself & even a friend. Ties the whole soup experience together.

Chopsticks

$2.00Out of stock

Pho Broth -32 oz

Beef Broth

$9.00

32oz 6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth Seasoned to perfection *gf *df

Chicken Broth

$8.00Out of stock

32oz Osprey Farm Chicken Pho Broth Delicate & Clear Seasoned to perfection *gf *df

Veggie Broth

$7.00

32oz Local vegetables Savory & bright Seasoned to Perfection suitable for vegan diet *gf *df

Online

Mezcal Ganache Truffles

Mezcal Ganache Truffles

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Truffles with Mezcal Ganache Filling. Lime, Smoke, Salty & Sweet. 5 per order

Hazelnut Brittle

$6.00Out of stock

Local Holmquist hazelnuts brittle San Juan Smoked Sea Salt.

Nordy Bar Cookie

$4.00

This is Sunday Suppers' version of the famous Nordy Bar recipe served at the Nordstrom Cafe back in the 80’s. The bars are a rich mix of chocolate, butterscotch, marshmallow and pecans. Simple, Toasty, & Moms' Favorite.

All hours
Sunday1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
temporarily closed, we'll be in touch!

Location

112 Haven Road, Eastsound, WA 98245

Sunday Supper Pop-Up image
Sunday Supper Pop-Up image

