American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sunday in Brooklyn
15,247 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Brooklyn Bistro
Location
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Castillo de Jagua 2 - 521 Grand Street
No Reviews
521 Grand Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant