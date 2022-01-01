Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Sunday in Brooklyn

15,247 Reviews

$$

348 Wythe Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Popular Items

Cheddar Scramble
Warm Grain Bowl
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Brunch

Sunday Pancake - Single

Sunday Pancake - Single

$17.00

One Sunday Pancake with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter

Sunday Pancakes - Double

Sunday Pancakes - Double

$21.00

A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter

Sunday Pancakes - Triple

Sunday Pancakes - Triple

$24.00

A Triple Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter

Mixed Berry Tartine

$15.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Calabrian Chili, Pipperas, Watercress, Toasted Sourdough

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$24.00

Acme Smoked Salmon, Scallion Crème, Sesame Seeds, Blue Poppy Seeds, Garden Pickles, Sourdough

Cheddar Scramble

Cheddar Scramble

$21.00

Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado

Don Ruben

$19.00

Mole, Goat Cheese, Maitake & Oyster Mushrooms, Side Salad

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

Cheddar Biscuits, Poached Eggs, Breakfast Sausage Gravy, Hot Sauce

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$46.00

Ribeye, Gremolata Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Long Island Home Fries, Multigrain Toast

Romaine Hearts

$14.00

Ceasar, Focaccia Croutons, Locatelli

Market Salad

Market Salad

$18.00

Grilled Veggies, Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons

Warm Grain Bowl

Warm Grain Bowl

$19.00

Brown & Wild Rice, Radishes, Cucumbers, Brussels Sprouts, Pepita Romesco, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Gochujang Aioli, Hash Brown, Cheddar, Brioche

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Chipotle, Lima Crema, B&B Pickles, Cilantro, Sesame Potato Bun

Sunday Burger

Sunday Burger

$19.00

Two Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Special Sauce, B&B Pickles, Sesame "Big Marties" Bun

Brunch Sides

Maple Cheddar Biscuit

Maple Cheddar Biscuit

$6.00

Chocolate Muffin

$8.00

Corn Muffin

$7.00

Maple Honey Butter

Home Fries

Home Fries

$9.00

Yukon gold potatoes cooked with the skin in oil, with green and red bell peppers, onion and seasoned with smoked paprika.

Bacon

Bacon

$9.00

Pork bacon, baked.

Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$9.00

Housemade. Pork.

Chicken Sausage

$9.00

Chicken and Apple (in vegetable casing)

Avocado Sd.

Avocado Sd.

$6.00

Side One Egg

$3.50

Side Two Eggs

$7.00
Sunday Fries

Sunday Fries

$9.00

Oregano, Tarragon, Garlic, Dijonaisse

Side Salad

$9.00

Italiano Dressing

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Fried Chicken

$9.00

Side Focaccia

$3.00

Hash Browns

$7.00

Juice / Soft Beverages

Orange Juice - 10oz

Orange Juice - 10oz

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

A refreshing summer classic made with Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice.

Iced Tea - Scarlet Glow

Iced Tea - Scarlet Glow

$5.00

In Pursuit Scarlet Glow blend Hibiscus Tea.

Iced Tea - Earl Grey

Iced Tea - Earl Grey

$5.00

In Pursuit Earl Grey Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

50/50 In Pursuit Earl Grey Iced Tea and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

Fever Tree Tonic Water

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.50

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cortado

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Flat White

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Hot Chai

$7.00Out of stock

Iced Chai

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Matcha

$6.00
Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$8.00

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$8.00

Hot Tea - Majorelle Mint

$6.00

Hot Tea - Darjeeling

$6.00

Serendipitea - Black Tea (caffeinated)

Hot Tea - Green Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Serendipitea - Green Tea (caffeinated)

Hot Tea - Nocturne

$6.00

Serendipitea - Herbal Tea (decaf)

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

*Side Steamed Milk for Espresso

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Brooklyn Bistro

Website

Location

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

