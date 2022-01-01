Soul Food
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Sunday's Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are here to offer Good food and Good service at Sunday’s Eatery everyone is FAMILY
Location
2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami, FL 33056
