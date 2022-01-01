Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Sunday's Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

2675 Nw 207 Street

Miami, FL 33056

Popular Items

Fried Ribs
Blue lemonade
T-Bone Steak

Take It 2 Da House

Each meal is served with one side and corn bread.
Baked Turkey Wings

Baked Turkey Wings

$16.95
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$14.95
Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.95
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$14.95
T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$16.95
Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$16.95
Catfish

Catfish

$16.95
Deep Fried Cornish Hen

Deep Fried Cornish Hen

$15.95
Snapper Fillet

Snapper Fillet

$17.95
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Grill shrimp

$15.95

Protein Only

Baked Turkey Wings ONLY

$9.58

Baked Chicken ONLY

$7.44

Fried Chicken Wings ONLY

$8.51

Pork Chops ONLY

$7.44

T-Bone Steak ONLY

$11.72

Fried Ribs ONLY

$8.51

Catfish ONLY

$9.58

Deep Fried Cornish Hen ONLY

$11.71

Snapper Fillet ONLY

$11.72

Fried Shrimp ONLY

$5.99

On The Side Shrimp ONLY

$5.99

Dinner Sides

Peas & Rice

Peas & Rice

$2.95
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.95
Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$5.95
String Beans

String Beans

$2.95
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$2.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.95
Corn

Corn

$2.95
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Gravy

$1.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Grab a Bite

Chicken Wings & Fries

$9.95

Pork Chops & Fries

$9.95

Ribs & Fries

$9.95

Shrimp & fries

$10.95

Snapper Fillet & Fries

$12.95

Catfish & Fries

$10.95

Desserts

Blue velvet Cake

Blue velvet Cake

$5.35

Cake Slice

$4.99

Pudding

$5.35

Blue pudding

$5.35

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.99
Freshed brewed Iced Tea

Freshed brewed Iced Tea

$3.99
Blue lemonade

Blue lemonade

$3.99

Large Fountain Drink

$4.99

Large Lemonade

$4.99

Large Sweet tea

$4.99

Large paradise

$4.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Take It 2 Da House

Each meal is served with one side and corn bread.
Baked Turkey Wings

Baked Turkey Wings

$22.04
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$19.44
Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$18.13
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$19.44
T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$22.04
Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$22.04
Catfish

Catfish

$22.04
Deep Fried Cornish Hen

Deep Fried Cornish Hen

$20.74
Snapper Fillet

Snapper Fillet

$23.34
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$22.04

Grill shrimp

$20.74

Protein Only

Baked Turkey Wings ONLY

$15.05

Baked Chicken ONLY

$12.27

Fried Chicken Wings ONLY

$13.66

Pork Chops ONLY

$12.27

T-Bone Steak ONLY

$17.84

Fried Ribs ONLY

$13.66

Catfish ONLY

$15.05

Deep Fried Cornish Hen ONLY

$17.82

Snapper Fillet ONLY

$17.84

Fried Shrimp ONLY

$15.05

Dinner Sides

Peas & Rice

Peas & Rice

$6.44
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$6.44
Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$9.09
String Beans

String Beans

$7.74
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$7.79
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.79
Corn

Corn

$6.44
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$7.79

Fries

$5.19

Gravy

$1.30

Grab a Bite

Chicken Wings & Fries

$15.54

Pork Chops & Fries

$15.54

Ribs & Fries

$15.54

Shrimp & fries

$16.84

Snapper Fillet & Fries

$19.44

Catfish & Fries

$16.84

Desserts

Blue velvet Cake

Blue velvet Cake

$9.56

Cake Slice

$9.09

Pudding

$9.09

Blue pudding

$9.09

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$6.49
Freshed brewed Iced Tea

Freshed brewed Iced Tea

$6.49
Blue lemonade

Blue lemonade

$6.49

Large Fountain Drink

$7.79

Large Lemonade

$7.79

Large Sweet tea

$7.79

Large paradise

$7.79

Bottled Water

$2.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are here to offer Good food and Good service at Sunday’s Eatery everyone is FAMILY

Location

2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami, FL 33056

Directions

Gallery
Sunday's Eatery image
Sunday's Eatery image
Sunday's Eatery image

