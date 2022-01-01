Sundown imageView gallery
American

Sundown Forest Hills Shopping Center

323 Reviews

$

3416 Atlanta Highway

Montgomery, AL 36109

Order Again

A Whole Bunch Of Eggs

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Cam's Country Breakfast

$8.50

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Breakfast Cass.

$7.99

Garrett's Big Breakfast 4 Eggs

$10.50

Gideon's Good Ole Country Breakfast

$8.99

Grant's Biscuit, Gravy and Eggs

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Jack's Flapjack Omelet

$10.50

Sausage & Pepper Jack Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Shelby's Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Tucker's Breakfast Special

$7.50

Corned Beef Hash with Eggs

$8.99

8 oz. Steak & Eggs

$19.99

Raisin Shine Breakfast

$9.00

AMERICAN CHEESE

SPINACH

$0.50

SWISS CHEESE

$0.50

Pancakes and Waffles

Stack of Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.99

ONE (1) Pancake

$2.50

Waffles

$4.99

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

French Toast

$5.99

Biscuits

Sausage and Biscuit (1)

$3.50

Ham and Cheese Toast Sandwich

$5.50

Biscuit and Gravy (1)

$1.99

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$3.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Texas Toast

$5.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Sides

1 Egg

$0.99

Bacon (3)

$2.99

Biscuit (1)

$1.00

Biscuits (2)

$2.00

Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Country Ham

$4.50

Grits

$1.99

Hash Browns

$2.25

Home Fries

$2.50

Jalapeño

$0.75

Sausage Gravy (4oz)

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.49

Toast

$0.75

Wheat Toast

$0.75

Concecuh Sausage

$3.50

Beverages

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Small Juice

$1.50

Milk

$0.99

Lg Milk

$2.50

Lg Juice

$3.25

Med. Juice

$2.25

Breakfast Dessert

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Lunch

Chicken Breast

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99Out of stock

Hamburger Steak With 1 Side

$11.99

Hamburger Steak With 2 Sides

$12.99

Country Fried Steaks

$12.99Out of stock

Pork Chops

$12.99

Roastbeef

$12.99

Turkey

$12.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Catfish

$12.99Out of stock

VEGGIE PLATE

Veggie Plate 3

$7.99

Veggie Plate 4

$8.99

Meat &2

Chicken Breast

$11.99

Pork Chops

$11.99

Roast Beef

$11.99

STEAK & Shrimp

SIRLOIN 8 oz

$20.99

NEW YORK STRIP 12 OZ

$23.99Out of stock

1/4 # Crab Claws

$12.95Out of stock

RIBEYE 12 oz

$27.99

SIRLOIN Steak & 6 Butterfly Shrimp

$21.99Out of stock

Sirloin Steak Tips

$17.99Out of stock

Butter Fly Shrimp 12/ HUSH PUP 3 & 1 side

$13.99Out of stock

POP SHRIMP 1/2 LB/ HUSH PUP 3 & 1 side

$12.99Out of stock

Popcorn shrimp 1/4 LB only

$6.50Out of stock

Butter Fly Shrimp 6 only

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 # Crab Claws

$20.95Out of stock

Prime Rib 8 OZ

$22.99Out of stock

1# Crab Claws

$34.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich On Texas Toast

$7.99

6 oz. Huck's Burger

$10.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Deluxe Club Sandwich with one side

$9.99

Dawson's Cheeseburger

$10.99

Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast

$6.50

4 oz. Huck's Burger

$9.99

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak with 1 Side

$8.99Out of stock

French Bread Smash Burger

$11.99

8 oz. Huck's Burger

$11.99

Huck's Roast Beef

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99

Appetizers

Chicken Bites

$6.99

Tuna Dip

$5.99

Fried Okra small bowl

$1.99

KIDS Chicken Tenders - 2

$6.99Out of stock

Onion Rings - 12

$7.99

Steak Fingers - 6 -Monterey Jack & Gravy

$8.99

Pork Baked Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Wings 1/2 Dozen

$9.99Out of stock

Wings Dozen

$14.99Out of stock

Homemade Fried Pickles

$4.99

Loaded French Fries--Cheese & Bacon

$6.99

Kid’s Meals

KIDS Chicken Fingers & One Side

$4.99

Hamberger 4 Oz

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & One Side

$4.99

PBJ & One Side

$4.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

DR. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Salads and Soups

BROCCOLI & CHEESE BOWL

$6.99Out of stock

BROCCOLI & CHEESE CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$7.99

Brunswick Stew Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Chef Salad BEEF

$11.99Out of stock

Chef Salad PORK/BEEF

$11.99Out of stock

Chef Salad Reg

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken/Dumplings/CORN BREAD LARGE

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken/Dumplings/CORN BREAD SMALL

$4.50Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Chili Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.99

Lg Sundown Salad

$6.99

Loaded Potato Soup Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

POT ROAST & VEGGIE BOWL

$8.99Out of stock

POT ROAST & VEGGIE CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.99

Turnip Green Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Veggies (Deep Copy)

Pinto Beans

$1.99

Blackeye Peas

$1.99

Grape Salad

$1.99

Butter peas

$1.99Out of stock

Cheese Grits

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Collards

$1.99

Corn Bread

$0.75

Cream Corn

$1.99

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$1.99

Dressing

$1.99

Dressing UPCHARGE

$0.99Out of stock

EXTRA PLATE CHARGE

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato up charge

$0.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$2.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Gravy EXTRA

$0.50

Green Beans

$1.99

Hash brown Casserole

$2.99Out of stock

Honey Glazed Carrots

$1.99

Hush puppies (5)

$2.50

Lima Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Green Bean Cassrole

$1.99Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

New Potatoes

$1.99Out of stock

Onion Rings Up-charge (6)

$1.99

Orange Creamsicle Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Pineapple Casserole

$2.99

Red Beans And Rice

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Rice & Gravy

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Salad upcharge

$0.99

Sidewinder Fries

$1.50

Sidewinder Fries upcharge

Sliced Tomato

$0.50

Squash Casserole

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed Cabbage

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Casserole

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet potato casserole UPCHARGE

$0.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato FRIES UPCHARGE

$1.99Out of stock

Toast

$0.75

Watergate Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Creamy Vegetable Medley

$1.99Out of stock

Rice

$1.99

Pinto Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$1.99Out of stock

Salad Dressing (Copy)

1000 Island

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Apple Vinaigrette

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Family Packs

The BIRD Bag

$40.00

The Pork Pick UP

$40.00

The Big BEEF

$45.00

The Fishing Hole

$45.00

EXTRA MEAT

ONE Extra RIB Bone

$2.00

TWO extra RIB Bones

$4.00

THREE extra RIB Bones

$6.00

Double Meat on Hamburger/Hamburger Steak

$4.99
Sundown image

