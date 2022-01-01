Sundown Lodge imageView gallery

Sundown Lodge

11 Reviews

$

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Savannah, GA 31410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Banana Peppers

$7.00

Clam Strips

$14.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Sandfly BBQ Chips

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Mahi Fingers

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Soups & Salads

BLT Wedge

$9.00

Caesar Salad (large)

$11.00

Caesar Salad (small)

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Gumbo (large)

$12.00

Gumbo (small)

$8.00

Soup of Day (bowl)

$12.00

Soup of Day (cup)

$8.00

Sundown (large)

$12.00

Sundown (small)

$8.00

Oysters

Raw Oyster

$15.00+

Chargrilled Oysters

$14.00

Sandwiches

Double Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken (1/2)

$12.00

Chicken (2 pc.)

$7.00

Chicken (barrel)

$19.00

Fish Of The Day (Swordfish)

$23.00Out of stock

Fish Of The Day (Salmon)

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Hanger Steak

$19.00

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Fried Flounder

$16.00

Sides

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Creamed Corn & Poblano Peppers

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mahi Fingers

$10.00

Pasta

$6.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Dessert

Soft Serve

$5.00

Banana Split

$6.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

cocktail

$0.50

tartar

$0.50

comeback sauce

$0.50

remolade sauce

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

mignonette

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Sidemarinera

$1.00

Retail

Tshirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410

Directions

Gallery
Sundown Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kanpai 1
orange star4.4 • 668
140 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Restaurant - Wilmington
orange star4.5 • 440
346 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.7 • 440
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
The Snug Pub
orange starNo Reviews
216 Johnny Mercer Boulevard Wilmington Island, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
Current Kitchen & Cocktails - 7815 HWY U.S. 80
orange starNo Reviews
7815 U.S. 80 Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
JThomas Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 230
4700 US-80 Suite E Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston