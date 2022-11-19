Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sundrenched 1945 Harpswell Island Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1945 Harpswell Islands Road

Bailey Island, ME 04079

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
HADDOCK SANDWICH
WARM VEGGIE BOWL

Soups + Smalls

ROSEMARY CLAM CHOWDER

$12.00

Local clams, local bacon, potato, onions, rosemary

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$14.00

Lobster, clams, haddock, crab

HADDOCK STEW

$12.00Out of stock

Haddock, leeks, potato, saffron broth

AHI TUNA NACHOS

$18.00

Raw sushi grade tuna, crispy wontons, seaweed salad, mango salsa, red chili aioli, lime crema, sesame seeds

FISH HASH CAKES

$14.00

Maine white fish, local potato, green onion, house-made tartar

Classics

LOBSTER MAC

$27.00Out of stock

sharp cheddar, monterey jack, buttered ritz crackers Served with a Garden Salad (Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

BROILED HADDOCK

$26.00

8 oz filet, garlic herb butter basted, housemade tartar Served with a Garden Salad

FRIED SHRIMP + FRIES

$26.00

French fries, cocktail sauce Served with a Garden Salad

SEARED SCALLOPS

$32.00

Garlic herb butter basted, Cole slaw Served with a Garden Salad

Tacos

FRIED FISH TACO

$15.00

Maine redfish, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema

VEGETARIAN TACO

$13.00

Roasted sweet potato, black bean, corn salsa, cotija, lime crema, pickled jalapeno

FRIED MONK FISH TACO

$15.00

Red chili aioli, radish sprouts, pickled onion

FRIED CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, hot honey

SEARED SCALLOPS TACO

$18.00

Corn salsa, red chili aioli, pickled onion

PONZU GLAZED CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

Ponzu Marinade, carrot, radish sprouts, pickled red onion, sesame seeds, fresh lime

Fried Pints

Served with red chili aioli

OYSTER PINT

$24.00Out of stock

Served with tartar sauce

SHRIMP PINT

$21.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS PINT

$15.00

Served with Honey Mustard

HADDOCK PINT

$19.00

Served with House made Tartar Sauce

SCALLOP PINT

$26.00Out of stock

Served with House made Tartar Sauce

MONK FISH NUGS PINT

$17.00Out of stock

Served with Red Chili Aioli

RED FISH PINT

$16.00

Served with House made Tartar Sauce

Handhelds

4 OZ LOBSTER ROLL

$27.00Out of stock

4 oz fresh picked lobster -traditional style

6oz JUMBO LOBSTER ROLL

$38.00Out of stock

6 oz fresh picked lobster meat -traditional style

FOOTLONG LOBSTER ROLL

$72.00Out of stock

3/4 lbs of fresh picked lobster meat, traditional style- butter grilled bun

LOBSTER BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh picked Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, Cooper sharp, housemade tartar, Brioche bun

THE BURGER

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, Cooper sharp, house sauce, brioche bun

FOOTLONG HOTDOG 'OTW'

$15.00

Changes weekly...just ask!

PORK BELLY BBQ SANDWICH

$18.00

blueberry bbq sauce, mesquite maple seasoning, pickled vegetable slaw, brioche. Side of local bbq baked beans

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

BLT

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

WATERMELON SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

Local lettuce, watermelon, cucumber, micro greens, cotija cheese, sunflower seeds, pickled red onion, maple balsamic vinaigrette

WARM VEGGIE BOWL

$17.00

Sweet potato, black bean, roasted corn salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeño, micro greens, lime crema

Sides

FRIES

$6.00

Seasoned with Old Bay

BLACK BEAN & CORN SALAD

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

ROASTED SWEET POTATO

$6.00

Chipotle seasoning

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

Maple balsamic dressing

BBQ BAKED BEANS

$7.00

KIDS

KIds Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

SPECIALS

Local Gulf of Maine Haddock in a creamy base with Pickled Red Onions and Local Hot Pepper Jelly. Served with Wontons

SHRIMP + GRITS

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic Marinated Shrimp, Cheddar Jack Grits, Tomato Concasse, Sauteed Bell Peppers

LOBSTER ARANCINI

$14.00Out of stock

Over Marinara and topped with Pesto and Asiago Cheese

SCALLOP SPECIAL

$34.00Out of stock

Seared Scallops, Brussels sprout, Sweet Potato, Roasted Corn Succotash, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli, Side Salad

LOBSTER STEW

$21.00Out of stock

HADDOCK SPECIAL

$34.00Out of stock

Fresh Gulf of Maine Haddock, baked over Lobster + Ritz Stuffing and topped with Lobster Newburg. Served with a Garden Salad and Coleslaw

CLAMS

$29.00Out of stock

PORK BELLY MAC

$20.00Out of stock

Creamy Cheese blend, Cavatappi Pasta, Pork Belly, Tomato, Battered & Fried Onion Straws. Served with a Side Salad and Coleslaw

NA Drinks

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

BUBLY WATER LIME CAN

$2.00

BUNDBERG GINGER BEER

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00Out of stock

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.00

MAINE ROOT BLUEBERRY SODA

$4.00

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER

$4.00

MAINE ROOT ROOT BEER

$4.00

PEPSI

$2.00

PURE LEAF ICED TEA

$3.00

ROOT BEER CAN

$2.00Out of stock

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

WATER- Poland 16.9oz

$2.00

BAG OF ICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

SPINDRIFT

$3.00

COFFEE- BOTTLE

$4.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

SUNDRENCHED

$12.00

CRIBSTONE CRUSH

$13.00

PAINKILLER

$12.00

RELEASE the KRAKEN

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1945 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island, ME 04079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
