- Home
- /
- Mount Laurel
- /
- Sunflour Bakeshop
Sunflour Bakeshop
No reviews yet
3131 Route 38
Suite 8
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Specials
Scones
Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone
A chocolate chip scone with layers of brown sugar. Topped with a cinnamon glaze.
Raspberry Lemon Scone
A raspberry scone made with freshly zested lemons. Topped with a lemon glaze.
Orange Creamsicle Scone
A summer favorite in a scone! Fresh zested oranges and white chocolate chip morsels. Topped with a fresh orange glaze.
Blueberry Lemon Scone
A blueberry scone made with freshly zested lemons. Topped with a lemon glaze.
Caramel Apple Scone
An apple scone with layers of apple pie filling. Topped with a cinnamon glaze and a drizzle of housemade caramel sauce.
Funfetti Scones
Birthday cake in a scone! Rainbow sprinkles are baked throughout and topped with a traditional vanilla glaze.
Cherry White Chocolate Chip Scone
Cupcakes
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake
Our signature vanilla cake topped with our signature vanilla buttercream. Sometimes simple is the best!
Vanilla w/ Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake
Our signature vanilla cake topped with chocolate buttercream.
Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake
Our signature chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, ganache drip and topped with chocolate chips!
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake
A classic! Chocolate cake topped with vanilla buttercream.
Funfetti Cupcake
Rainbow sprinkles baked into our vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and some sprinkles, of course!
Chocolate Chip Cupcake
Vanilla cake with mini chocolate chips baked in. Topped with vanilla buttercream and mini chips!
Marble Cupcake
The best of both worlds. Chocolate and vanilla cake marbled and topped with vanilla buttercream.
Cookies n' Cream Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake topped with a layer of ganache and cookies and creme buttercream.
Chocolate Mint Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache and topped with a mint buttercream swirl.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake filled with peanut butter, topped with peanut butter buttercream, a ganache drip and a mini peanut butter cup.
Carrot Cake Cupcake
A Sunflour signature! Carrots, pineapple, pecans, and raisins are baking into this cupcake, topped with cream cheese icing and toasted coconut.
Red Velvet Cupcake
Traditional red velvet cake topped with cream cheese icing.
Cookie Dough
Vanilla cupcake filled with cookie dough. Topped with cookie dough buttercream and a ganache drip.
Guinness Chocolate with Baileys Buttercream
Cookies
1lb Butter (Small)
Light and buttery cookies sold my the pound. Perfect with tea or coffee.
1lb Chocolate Chip (Small)
Our popular chocolate chip cookie, but in bite sized form!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A jumbo chocolate chip cookie. Mini chocolate chips makes it so that there is chocolate in every bite!
Double Chocolate Cookie
A chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chips.
French Macaroons
A traditional French macaron. Shell colors will vary.
Lemon Cookie
A Sunflour favorite! Fresh lemon zest makes this cookie tart and sweet all in one. Topped with a fresh lemon glaze.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Oats, raisins, and a hint of cinnamon in a chewy cookie!
Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie
Traditional peanut butter cookie.
Sprinkle Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie Sandwich
Retail Treats
Apple Galette
A rustic apple pie. A flakey pie crust with layers of apples and cinnamon.
Brownie
Chocolate fudgey brownie topped with chocolate chips.
Brownie-Cheesecake
Cake Bite
Cake and icing formed into a truffle and dipped in chocolate. Flavors vary.
Cheesecake-Plain
Traditional cheesecake.
Cheesecake-Salted Caramel
Best of South Jersey winner. Sunflour's signature cheesecake topped with a housemade salted caramel sauce.
Cinnamon Roll
Best of South Jersey 2019! A cinnamon roll topped with a heaping scoop of cream cheese icing. Best served warm!
Crumb Cake
A traditional coffee cake with layers of cinnamon streusel and a crumb topping.
Mousse Bomb
A chocolate mousse dome on a think piece of chocolate cake, covered in ganache.
Salted Caramel Tart
A buttery tart shell filled with a layer of salted caramel and a layer of ganache. Topped off with sea salt crystals.
Tandycake
A Sunflour Signature! A layer of vanilla cake, topped with a layer of peanut butter coated in dark chocolate. Our take on the Tasty cake!
Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake
Lemon blueberry bundt cake topped with lemon glaze.
Rolls
Bake At Home Items
Unbaked Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Rolls prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cream cheese icing included.
Unbaked Caramel Apple Scone
Caramel apple scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze and caramel included.
Unbaked Raspberry Lemon Scone
Raspberry scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. lemon glaze included.
Unbaked Blueberry Lemon Scone
Blueberry scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Lemon glaze included.
Unbaked Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone
Chocolate chip scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze included.
Unbaked Funfetti Scone
Funfetti Scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Vanilla glaze and sprinkles included.
Unbaked Pumpkin Scone
Pumpkin scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze included.
Unbaked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pre-portioned chocolate chip cookies that are ready to bake at home!
Unbaked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Pre-portioned oatmeal raisin cookies that are ready to bake at home!
Unbaked Double Chocolate Cookies
Pre-portioned double chocolate cookies that are ready to bake at home!
Unbaked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pre-portioned mini chocolate chip cookies that are ready to bake at home! Price is per lb. (Minimum of 1 lb.)
Family Size Cinnamon Rolls
A 1/2 tray of 8 medium sized cinnamon rolls. Perfect for storing in the freezer to pull out for Sunday breakfast or holiday mornings. Because nothing beats cinnamon rolls straight from the oven at home! (icing packaged on the side)
Family Size Sticky Buns
A 9" round pan of sticky buns topped with pecans and raisins. (For buns without raisins or pecans please order one week in advance). Perfect for storing in the freezer to pull out for Sunday breakfast or holiday mornings.
Valentine's Day
Decorating Kits
Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit (8 cookies)
Kit comes with 8 cookies, 4 bags of colored icing, and 4 containers of sprinkle mixes.
Cupcake Decorating Kit (6 cupcakes)
Kit comes with 3 vanilla cupcakes, 3 chocolate cupcakes, 1 bag each of cookies and creme, vanilla, and chocolate buttercream. A container each of sprinkles, chocolate chips, and nonpareils.
Dinosaur Themed Cupcake Kit (6 cupcakes)
All you need to decorate your own half dozen dinosaur cupcakes. Comes with three chocolate and three vanilla cupcakes. Graham cracker and oreo "dirt". 6 inedible toy dinosaurs and green icing.
Baking Kit
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3131 Route 38, Suite 8, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054