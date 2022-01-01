Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunflour Bakeshop

No reviews yet

3131 Route 38

Suite 8

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Order Again

Popular Items

Raspberry Lemon Scone
Cheesecake-Salted Caramel
Tandycake

Daily Specials

Cake Slices

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Cannoli Cakes

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Cookie Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

6" Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Soft Pretzel

$3.75

Soft Pretzel with Spicy Cheese Sauce

$4.25

Coffee Mousse Bomb

Scones

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25

A chocolate chip scone with layers of brown sugar. Topped with a cinnamon glaze.

Raspberry Lemon Scone

Raspberry Lemon Scone

$3.25

A raspberry scone made with freshly zested lemons. Topped with a lemon glaze.

Orange Creamsicle Scone

Orange Creamsicle Scone

$3.25

A summer favorite in a scone! Fresh zested oranges and white chocolate chip morsels. Topped with a fresh orange glaze.

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.25

A blueberry scone made with freshly zested lemons. Topped with a lemon glaze.

Caramel Apple Scone

Caramel Apple Scone

$3.25

An apple scone with layers of apple pie filling. Topped with a cinnamon glaze and a drizzle of housemade caramel sauce.

Funfetti Scones

Funfetti Scones

$3.25

Birthday cake in a scone! Rainbow sprinkles are baked throughout and topped with a traditional vanilla glaze.

Cherry White Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Cupcakes

Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake

Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake

$2.75

Our signature vanilla cake topped with our signature vanilla buttercream. Sometimes simple is the best!

Vanilla w/ Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake

Vanilla w/ Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake

$2.75

Our signature vanilla cake topped with chocolate buttercream.

Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake

$2.75

Our signature chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, ganache drip and topped with chocolate chips!

Chocolate w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake

Chocolate w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake

$2.75

A classic! Chocolate cake topped with vanilla buttercream.

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$2.75

Rainbow sprinkles baked into our vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and some sprinkles, of course!

Chocolate Chip Cupcake

Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla cake with mini chocolate chips baked in. Topped with vanilla buttercream and mini chips!

Marble Cupcake

Marble Cupcake

$2.75

The best of both worlds. Chocolate and vanilla cake marbled and topped with vanilla buttercream.

Cookies n' Cream Cupcake

Cookies n' Cream Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake topped with a layer of ganache and cookies and creme buttercream.

Chocolate Mint Cupcake

Chocolate Mint Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache and topped with a mint buttercream swirl.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with peanut butter, topped with peanut butter buttercream, a ganache drip and a mini peanut butter cup.

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$2.75

A Sunflour signature! Carrots, pineapple, pecans, and raisins are baking into this cupcake, topped with cream cheese icing and toasted coconut.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.75

Traditional red velvet cake topped with cream cheese icing.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$2.75

Vanilla cupcake filled with cookie dough. Topped with cookie dough buttercream and a ganache drip.

Guinness Chocolate with Baileys Buttercream

$3.50

Cookies

1lb Butter (Small)

1lb Butter (Small)

$14.00

Light and buttery cookies sold my the pound. Perfect with tea or coffee.

1lb Chocolate Chip (Small)

1lb Chocolate Chip (Small)

$14.00

Our popular chocolate chip cookie, but in bite sized form!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

A jumbo chocolate chip cookie. Mini chocolate chips makes it so that there is chocolate in every bite!

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

A chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chips.

French Macaroons

French Macaroons

$3.00

A traditional French macaron. Shell colors will vary.

Lemon Cookie

Lemon Cookie

$2.00

A Sunflour favorite! Fresh lemon zest makes this cookie tart and sweet all in one. Topped with a fresh lemon glaze.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Oats, raisins, and a hint of cinnamon in a chewy cookie!

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie

$4.25

Traditional peanut butter cookie.

Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie Sandwich

$3.25

Retail Treats

Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$4.00

A rustic apple pie. A flakey pie crust with layers of apples and cinnamon.

Brownie

Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate fudgey brownie topped with chocolate chips.

Brownie-Cheesecake

$4.50
Cake Bite

Cake Bite

$2.00

Cake and icing formed into a truffle and dipped in chocolate. Flavors vary.

Cheesecake-Plain

Cheesecake-Plain

$3.50

Traditional cheesecake.

Cheesecake-Salted Caramel

Cheesecake-Salted Caramel

$3.75

Best of South Jersey winner. Sunflour's signature cheesecake topped with a housemade salted caramel sauce.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Best of South Jersey 2019! A cinnamon roll topped with a heaping scoop of cream cheese icing. Best served warm!

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$3.75

A traditional coffee cake with layers of cinnamon streusel and a crumb topping.

Mousse Bomb

Mousse Bomb

$3.75

A chocolate mousse dome on a think piece of chocolate cake, covered in ganache.

Salted Caramel Tart

$3.50

A buttery tart shell filled with a layer of salted caramel and a layer of ganache. Topped off with sea salt crystals.

Tandycake

Tandycake

$3.75

A Sunflour Signature! A layer of vanilla cake, topped with a layer of peanut butter coated in dark chocolate. Our take on the Tasty cake!

Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake

$4.00

Lemon blueberry bundt cake topped with lemon glaze.

Rolls

Potato Rolls/dozen

Potato Rolls/dozen

$5.00Out of stock

Our famous potato rolls! Sold frozen with instructions so that they can be baked fresh at home. Bake the whole dozen or take out a few at a time.

Baked Soft Pretzels with side of spicy cheese sauce

Baked Soft Pretzels with side of spicy cheese sauce

$3.25Out of stock

Bake At Home Items

Unbaked Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cream cheese icing included.

Unbaked Caramel Apple Scone

Unbaked Caramel Apple Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Caramel apple scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze and caramel included.

Unbaked Raspberry Lemon Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. lemon glaze included.

Unbaked Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Lemon glaze included.

Unbaked Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate chip scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze included.

Unbaked Funfetti Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Funfetti Scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Vanilla glaze and sprinkles included.

Unbaked Pumpkin Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin scones prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cinnamon glaze included.

Unbaked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Pre-portioned chocolate chip cookies that are ready to bake at home!

Unbaked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Pre-portioned oatmeal raisin cookies that are ready to bake at home!

Unbaked Double Chocolate Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Pre-portioned double chocolate cookies that are ready to bake at home!

Unbaked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$14.00Out of stock

Pre-portioned mini chocolate chip cookies that are ready to bake at home! Price is per lb. (Minimum of 1 lb.)

Family Size Cinnamon Rolls

Family Size Cinnamon Rolls

$20.00Out of stock

A 1/2 tray of 8 medium sized cinnamon rolls. Perfect for storing in the freezer to pull out for Sunday breakfast or holiday mornings. Because nothing beats cinnamon rolls straight from the oven at home! (icing packaged on the side)

Family Size Sticky Buns

$24.00Out of stock

A 9" round pan of sticky buns topped with pecans and raisins. (For buns without raisins or pecans please order one week in advance). Perfect for storing in the freezer to pull out for Sunday breakfast or holiday mornings.

Candles

24 Pack of Candles

24 Pack of Candles

$3.00

Numeral Candle

$2.00

White Candle with Red outline.

Valentine's Day

Nice Buns Cookie Set

$12.00
Box of Chocolates-cookie set

Box of Chocolates-cookie set

$18.00

Chocolate Strawberries-.25#

$4.00

Chocolate Strawberries-.5#

$8.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.50

Large Coffee

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Decorating Kits

Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit (8 cookies)

Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit (8 cookies)

$25.00

Kit comes with 8 cookies, 4 bags of colored icing, and 4 containers of sprinkle mixes.

Cupcake Decorating Kit (6 cupcakes)

Cupcake Decorating Kit (6 cupcakes)

$25.00

Kit comes with 3 vanilla cupcakes, 3 chocolate cupcakes, 1 bag each of cookies and creme, vanilla, and chocolate buttercream. A container each of sprinkles, chocolate chips, and nonpareils.

Dinosaur Themed Cupcake Kit (6 cupcakes)

Dinosaur Themed Cupcake Kit (6 cupcakes)

$25.00

All you need to decorate your own half dozen dinosaur cupcakes. Comes with three chocolate and three vanilla cupcakes. Graham cracker and oreo "dirt". 6 inedible toy dinosaurs and green icing.

Baking Kit

The Zoom class for this kit has passed. But the kit is still available with the instructions to bake at home on your own! Everything you need to bake 3 dozen chocolate chip cookie.s

Chocolate Chip Cookie Baking Kit

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3131 Route 38, Suite 8, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Directions

Gallery
Sunflour Bakeshop image
Sunflour Bakeshop image

