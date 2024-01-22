Sunflower Caffé 421 1st St W
421 1st St W
Sonoma, CA 95476
Food
Brunch
- American Breakfast$17.00
scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of honey bacon or breakfast sausage, sourdough toast
- Autumn Avocado Toast$16.00
Avocado crush, miso roasted eggplant, Fresno chili lentil & herb salad, black garlic cashew sauce, multi-grain toast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Folded egg, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and garlic aioli on toasted brioche.
- Belgian Waffle$12.00
Buttermilk Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, whipped butter, organic Vermont maple syrup
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, roasted poblano chile, sauteed onions, spinach tortilla topped with green chile sauce, lime crema, cotija and cilantro
- Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$15.00
Soft scrambled pasture raised eggs, cheddar, chives, shallot and leek conserva, gochujang aioli
- Chips & Caviar$21.00
Tsar Nicolai smoked trout roe, Lays potato chips, creme fraiche, chives
- Coconut Chia Seed Pudding$13.00
Raspberries, passionfruit sauce, granola, almonds, toasted coconut (VG/GF/RSF)
- Tomato Soup$6.00+
- Eggs Benedict$19.00
Poached eggs, thick cut Duroc ham, lemony hollandaise, sourdough, dressed lettuces
- Granola Waffle$16.00
Buttermilk waffle, maple crunch granola, berries organic Vermont maple syrup, whipped butter
- Harvest Salad$18.00
roasted fall veggies, kale, faro, pomegranate seeds, pepitas, feta, maple grain-mustard vinaigrette
- Roasted Butternut Squash Wrap$17.00
Calabrian chili hummus, vegan feta, quinoa, pickled red onion, red pepper cashew sauce, arugula, spinach tortilla
- Simple Salad$9.00
Mixed baby lettuces, pickled red onion, with a French vinaigrette
- Smoked Duck Sandwich$18.00
Sliced smoked duck breast, melted gruyere, balsamic onion jam, garlic aioli, dijon, shallot vinaigrette dressed organic greens, sourdough hero
- Stuffed Piquillo Peppers$11.00
Orange Zest, honey, pistachio, and olive oil with crostini
- Sunflower Grilled Cheese$16.00
Vella dry-jack butter, aged white cheddar, fontina, sourdough, lemon vinaigrette dressed lettuces
- Turkish Eggs$13.00
Straus organic greek yogurt, poached eggs, chili crunch, dill toasted sourdough
- Wild Mushroom / Goat Cheese Scramble$17.00
Pasture raised eggs, roasted wild mushrooms, laura chenel goat cheese, dressed lettuces, multi-grain toast
- Soup of the day$6.00
- Frittata$17.00Out of stock
Pastry
Sides
- Sausage HALF$5.00
- Sausage Full$9.00
- Bacon HALF$5.00
- Bacon Full$9.00
- Thick Cut Duroc Ham$5.00
- Roasted Chicken$4.00
- Gluten-Free Bread 1 slice$1.00
- SIDE Potatoes$4.00
- Side Egg(s)
- Half an Avocado$4.00
- half order toast$2.00
- Toast & Jam$4.00
Choices of Gluten Free, Multi-Grain, Sourdough, Brioche
- side wagyu steak$15.00
- side ketchup
- side hot sauce
- Simple Salad$9.00
Mixed baby lettuces, pickled red onion, with a French vinaigrette
- side of greens$4.50
- side chedder$1.00
- add goat cheese$1.00
Espresso Bar
- Americano$4.50
double espresso with water
- Cappuccino$5.00
espresso with organic steamed milk
- Chagga-Chino$6.50+
boost your morning brew with your new fav fully formulated mushroom mocha, and transform your typical coffee into a sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. Wild Foraged Changa, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit.
- Chai Latte$6.50+
house made Chai with organic steamed milk
- Cortado$4.50
- Drip Coffee$4.50+
medium roast, brown sugar, marmalade, balanced
- Espresso$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
house-made Guittard chocolate sauce with organic steamed milk
- Hot Cup of Tea$4.50
a selection of high quality tea by Harney & Sons
- Hot Water
- Latte$5.50+
espresso with organic steamed milk
- Lavender Oat Latte$6.50+
house made lavender syrup, choice of milk, topped with lavender petals.
- London Fog$5.50
Earl Gray tea Latte with vanilla and your choice of steamed milk!
- Macchiato$4.50
two shots of espresso and a splash "mark" of milk
- Matcha Latte$6.50+
Harney & Son's matcha with organic steamed milk.
- Mocha$6.50+
- Steamed Milk$4.00
- Pistachio Latte$7.00+Out of stock
espresso with organic steamed milk
Wellness Shots
- Mental Magic$6.50
Lions mane mushroom, coconut water, lemon juice, blueberry juice, living probiotics, ashwagandha, monk fruit
- Golden Immunity$6.50
Turkey tail mushroom, coconut water, pineapple juice, lemon, living probiotics, turmeric, ginger, black pepper
- Inner Energy$6.50
Cordycep mushrooms, hibiscus, schisandra berry, cranberry living probiotics, Himalayan pink salt, green tea caffeine blood orange, monk fruit, lemon
- Immunity Boost "Feel Mo Betta"$6.00
Pineapple, extra ginger, lemon, apple, cider vinegar, cayenne pepper
- Beauty "Glow Up"$6.00
Grapefruit, green apple, lime, ginger, mint, grass-fed collagen peptides
- Gut Health "Belly Boost"$6.00
Pomegranate, elderberry, lemon, ginger, beet prebiotic, inulin powder, vegan probiotics
Cold Beverages
- Apple Juice$6.00
Organic fresh pressed apple juice!
- Boylan Root Beer$5.00
Made with cane sugar and pure vanilla extract. Caffeine free.
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00+
house-made! Using ACRE coffee with your choice of organic whole milk, oat milk or almond milk
- Kombucha Red Beet Apple Ginger$8.00
- Lemonade$6.00
Organic fresh-pressed Lemonade
- Matcha Lemonade$6.50+
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Organic Arnold Palmer$5.50+
Harney & Sons Organic Chinese black ice tea & lemonade.
- Organic Black Iced Tea$4.50+
a tried & true classic, Harney & Sons Organic Chinese black tea revitalizes with every sip, sweet character & bright, rich body.
- Tahoe Water STILL$4.00
Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural American goodness that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA
- Tahoe Water SPARKLING$4.00
- Lavender Lemonade$5.75+
- Milk$4.00
- Phony Negroni$9.00
Mimosas
Wine & Bubbles
- Roederer Sparkling Brut$60.00
Anderson Valley AROMA - crushed apples, pears and lemon peel mingle with touches of stone, flowers and toast FLAVOR - medium to full body with crisp acidity and a steely finish FOOD PAIRINGS - enjoy for everyday occasions
- Chanamé Pinot Noir$68.00
Anderson Valley AROMA - burgundian approach, with earthiness and complexity that lend a beautiful Old World influence FLAVOR - great smooth texture FOOD PAIRINGS - enjoy for everyday occasions
- Lioco Chardonnay$42.00Out of stock
Sonoma County AROMA - quartz, fennel blossom, pomelo FLAVOR - nectarine pit, lemon curds, chervil FOOD PAIRINGS - Dal cakes, chicken confit, fregola & clams
- Pet Nat Rose of Pinot Noir$76.00
- Pet Nat Pinot Grigio$52.00
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- Free Corkage
- Les Grains Blanc de Blanc$138.00
- Brutto Friazzante$48.00
- Raspato Frizzante$65.00
Retail
Apparel
- "Arc Logo" Tee - XS$29.00
Ooh, the artwork is oh-so chill - the dramatic color combo of chocolate and plum is totally swoon-worthy! This mid-weight crew neck is made of 100% soft cotton, with ribbing at the neck, side seams, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle hems to keep it looking fresh. Don't worry - it's pre-shrunk, so no surprises!
- "Arc Logo" Tee - Small$29.00
Ooh, the artwork is oh-so chill - the dramatic color combo of chocolate and plum is totally swoon-worthy! This mid-weight crew neck is made of 100% soft cotton, with ribbing at the neck, side seams, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle hems to keep it looking fresh. Don't worry - it's pre-shrunk, so no surprises!
- "Arc Logo" Tee - Medium$29.00
Ooh, the artwork is oh-so chill - the dramatic color combo of chocolate and plum is totally swoon-worthy! This mid-weight crew neck is made of 100% soft cotton, with ribbing at the neck, side seams, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle hems to keep it looking fresh. Don't worry - it's pre-shrunk, so no surprises!
- "Arc Logo" Tee - Large$29.00
Ooh, the artwork is oh-so chill - the dramatic color combo of chocolate and plum is totally swoon-worthy! This mid-weight crew neck is made of 100% soft cotton, with ribbing at the neck, side seams, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle hems to keep it looking fresh. Don't worry - it's pre-shrunk, so no surprises!
- "Arc Logo" Tee - XL$29.00
Ooh, the artwork is oh-so chill - the dramatic color combo of chocolate and plum is totally swoon-worthy! This mid-weight crew neck is made of 100% soft cotton, with ribbing at the neck, side seams, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, and double-needle hems to keep it looking fresh. Don't worry - it's pre-shrunk, so no surprises!
- "Sun Vibes" Long Sleeve - XS$35.00
It's the bee's knees! Beat the chill in style with "Sun Vibes" Regular Fit crew neck t-shirt and stay comfy in 100% organic cotton - grown without harmful chemicals and preshrunk to minimize shrinkage. 100% GOTS certified for an extra eco-friendly and lightweight feel - perfect for any weather! Look great, feel great, and never worry - this all-weather top has got you covered.
- "Sun Vibes" Long Sleeve - Small$35.00
It's the bee's knees! Beat the chill in style with "Sun Vibes" Regular Fit crew neck t-shirt and stay comfy in 100% organic cotton - grown without harmful chemicals and preshrunk to minimize shrinkage. 100% GOTS certified for an extra eco-friendly and lightweight feel - perfect for any weather! Look great, feel great, and never worry - this all-weather top has got you covered.
- "Sun Vibes" Long Sleeve - Medium$35.00
It's the bee's knees! Beat the chill in style with "Sun Vibes" Regular Fit crew neck t-shirt and stay comfy in 100% organic cotton - grown without harmful chemicals and preshrunk to minimize shrinkage. 100% GOTS certified for an extra eco-friendly and lightweight feel - perfect for any weather! Look great, feel great, and never worry - this all-weather top has got you covered.
- "Sun Vibes" Long Sleeve - Large$35.00
It's the bee's knees! Beat the chill in style with "Sun Vibes" Regular Fit crew neck t-shirt and stay comfy in 100% organic cotton - grown without harmful chemicals and preshrunk to minimize shrinkage. 100% GOTS certified for an extra eco-friendly and lightweight feel - perfect for any weather! Look great, feel great, and never worry - this all-weather top has got you covered.
- "Sun Vibes" Long Sleeve - XL$35.00
It's the bee's knees! Beat the chill in style with "Sun Vibes" Regular Fit crew neck t-shirt and stay comfy in 100% organic cotton - grown without harmful chemicals and preshrunk to minimize shrinkage. 100% GOTS certified for an extra eco-friendly and lightweight feel - perfect for any weather! Look great, feel great, and never worry - this all-weather top has got you covered.
- Pale Blue "Sunflower Sonoma" - XS$29.00
For the gent or lady who wants a sunflower look with a lil' something extra, this pale blue number was made to impress! Perfectly sized for the modern woman, mid-weight cotton, ribbed neck, side seams, tapered shoulders, double-stitched hems, and pre-shrunk for a fit that'll always feel just right.
- Pale Blue "Sunflower Sonoma" - Small$29.00
For the gent or lady who wants a sunflower look with a lil' something extra, this pale blue number was made to impress! Perfectly sized for the modern woman, mid-weight cotton, ribbed neck, side seams, tapered shoulders, double-stitched hems, and pre-shrunk for a fit that'll always feel just right.
- Pale Blue "Sunflower Sonoma" - Medium$29.00
For the gent or lady who wants a sunflower look with a lil' something extra, this pale blue number was made to impress! Perfectly sized for the modern woman, mid-weight cotton, ribbed neck, side seams, tapered shoulders, double-stitched hems, and pre-shrunk for a fit that'll always feel just right.
- Pale Blue "Sunflower Sonoma" - Large$29.00
For the gent or lady who wants a sunflower look with a lil' something extra, this pale blue number was made to impress! Perfectly sized for the modern woman, mid-weight cotton, ribbed neck, side seams, tapered shoulders, double-stitched hems, and pre-shrunk for a fit that'll always feel just right.
- Pale Blue "Sunflower Sonoma" - XL$29.00
For the gent or lady who wants a sunflower look with a lil' something extra, this pale blue number was made to impress! Perfectly sized for the modern woman, mid-weight cotton, ribbed neck, side seams, tapered shoulders, double-stitched hems, and pre-shrunk for a fit that'll always feel just right.
- T-Shirt Busy Bee - Wo's - XS$29.00
Buzz around town with this Busy Bee T-Shirt! The women's regular fit crew neck is made from 100% high-quality combed cotton, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage - so you won't be a shrinking violet! Take flight in style with this bee-autiful top!
- T-Shirt Busy Bee - Wo's - Small$29.00
Buzz around town with this Busy Bee T-Shirt! The women's regular fit crew neck is made from 100% high-quality combed cotton, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage - so you won't be a shrinking violet! Take flight in style with this bee-autiful top!
- T-Shirt Busy Bee - Wo's - Medium$29.00
Buzz around town with this Busy Bee T-Shirt! The women's regular fit crew neck is made from 100% high-quality combed cotton, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage - so you won't be a shrinking violet! Take flight in style with this bee-autiful top!
- T-Shirt Busy Bee - Wo's - Large$29.00
Buzz around town with this Busy Bee T-Shirt! The women's regular fit crew neck is made from 100% high-quality combed cotton, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage - so you won't be a shrinking violet! Take flight in style with this bee-autiful top!
- T-Shirt Busy Bee - Wo's - XL$29.00
Buzz around town with this Busy Bee T-Shirt! The women's regular fit crew neck is made from 100% high-quality combed cotton, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage - so you won't be a shrinking violet! Take flight in style with this bee-autiful top!
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Mens - XS$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Mens - Small$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Mens - Medium$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Mens - Large$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Mens - XL$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Wo's - XS$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Wo's - Small$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Wo's - Medium$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Wo's - Large$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- T-Shirt Team Spirit - Wo's - XL$29.00
Spread the buzz around town in this Sunflower Team tee! Crafted from 100% luxe combed cotton, preshrunk to ensure it won't shrink - you'll stand tall! Take flight looking your flyest with this bee-utiful top! Front and back design
- Knit Headwear "All Are Welcome" Patch - Black$25.00
Our "All Are Welcome" collection. The patch is sewn on our Relaxed Knit Beanie. It is stylish and soft, so it's a good fit for everyday streetwear, the slopes, or anywhere in between. 100% acrylic is lightweight and warm with a wool-like feel. SHAPE: Relaxed. 100% Acrylic. CONSTRUCTION: Knitted. FIT & SIZE: One Size fits most
- Knit Headwear "All Are Welcome" Patch - White$25.00
Our "All Are Welcome" collection. The patch is sewn on our Relaxed Knit Beanie. It is stylish and soft, so it's a good fit for everyday streetwear, the slopes, or anywhere in between. 100% acrylic is lightweight and warm with a wool-like feel. SHAPE: Relaxed. 100% Acrylic. CONSTRUCTION: Knitted. FIT & SIZE: One Size fits most
- Knit Headwear "All Are Welcome" Patch - Royal$25.00
Our "All Are Welcome" collection. The patch is sewn on our Relaxed Knit Beanie. It is stylish and soft, so it's a good fit for everyday streetwear, the slopes, or anywhere in between. 100% acrylic is lightweight and warm with a wool-like feel. SHAPE: Relaxed. 100% Acrylic. CONSTRUCTION: Knitted. FIT & SIZE: One Size fits most
- "Arc Logo" Canvas Cap$29.00
Tee off your wardrobe with this low-rise, 100% cotton canvas cap! A curved peak in mushroom color adds zing to any ensemble, while adjustable fastener with metal clasp, and tonal under-peak lining, creates a winning fit. Lightweight and comfy, it's the perfect choice for a one-and-done look.
- Chunky Beanie - Pom Pom$29.00
With cuff and a large pom pom, this chunky-cable-knit beanie will help keep you warm in the stands.
- Trucker Hat "Rainbow Sonoma"$29.00
Bold and Bright Trucker Caps for Anyone: These plain 6-panel Flexfit caps sport a mid-profile structure with mesh side and back panels for breathability and an elastic band for all sizes in a cool Evergreen shade Unisex Caps with Sun Shield: These versatile snapback caps for anyone come with a sturdy curved visor and a matching under-brim for added style and protection Premium Craftsmanship: Made of 65% Polyester and 35% Cotton, this trucker hat is durable and perfect for all your team sports needs Cap Care: Keep caps clean with a gentle hand wash; Keep in mind that overexposure to heat, sun, or sweat may affect the color A Timeless Classic Since 1974: Driven by a desire to challenge the ordinary, Yupoong constantly evolves; With over 40 years of experience, their goal is to create top-quality caps for everyone
- Hoodie "Groovy Sonoma" - XS$75.00
Groovy Sonoma's Heavyweight Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is crafted with top-notch heavyweight material, providing a roomy and well-made fit in a cool Sandstone shade. We utilize premium, spun cotton to create a velvety and sturdy base for printing. Featuring a cozy hood with fleece lining, sturdy round drawstring, nickel eyelets, a #5 nickel zipper, and 1x1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband.
- Hoodie "Groovy Sonoma" - S$75.00
Groovy Sonoma's Heavyweight Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is crafted with top-notch heavyweight material, providing a roomy and well-made fit in a cool Sandstone shade. We utilize premium, spun cotton to create a velvety and sturdy base for printing. Featuring a cozy hood with fleece lining, sturdy round drawstring, nickel eyelets, a #5 nickel zipper, and 1x1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband.
- Hoodie "Groovy Sonoma" - M$75.00
Groovy Sonoma's Heavyweight Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is crafted with top-notch heavyweight material, providing a roomy and well-made fit in a cool Sandstone shade. We utilize premium, spun cotton to create a velvety and sturdy base for printing. Featuring a cozy hood with fleece lining, sturdy round drawstring, nickel eyelets, a #5 nickel zipper, and 1x1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband.
- Hoodie "Groovy Sonoma" - L$75.00
Groovy Sonoma's Heavyweight Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is crafted with top-notch heavyweight material, providing a roomy and well-made fit in a cool Sandstone shade. We utilize premium, spun cotton to create a velvety and sturdy base for printing. Featuring a cozy hood with fleece lining, sturdy round drawstring, nickel eyelets, a #5 nickel zipper, and 1x1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband.
- Hoodie "Groovy Sonoma" - XL$75.00
Groovy Sonoma's Heavyweight Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is crafted with top-notch heavyweight material, providing a roomy and well-made fit in a cool Sandstone shade. We utilize premium, spun cotton to create a velvety and sturdy base for printing. Featuring a cozy hood with fleece lining, sturdy round drawstring, nickel eyelets, a #5 nickel zipper, and 1x1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband.
- Hoodie "Sun Vibes" - XS$75.00
Unleash good vibes with our "Sun Vibes" Hoodie. Crafted with premium, spun cotton for a velvety and sturdy base, this heavyweight zip sweatshirt features a cozy hood, sturdy round drawstring, and #5 nickel zipper. In a cool dark army shade, it's the perfect blend of style and comfort.
- Hoodie "Sun Vibes" - S$75.00
Unleash good vibes with our "Sun Vibes" Hoodie. Crafted with premium, spun cotton for a velvety and sturdy base, this heavyweight zip sweatshirt features a cozy hood, sturdy round drawstring, and #5 nickel zipper. In a cool dark army shade, it's the perfect blend of style and comfort.
- Hoodie "Sun Vibes" - M$75.00
Unleash good vibes with our "Sun Vibes" Hoodie. Crafted with premium, spun cotton for a velvety and sturdy base, this heavyweight zip sweatshirt features a cozy hood, sturdy round drawstring, and #5 nickel zipper. In a cool dark army shade, it's the perfect blend of style and comfort.
- Hoodie "Sun Vibes" - L$75.00
Unleash good vibes with our "Sun Vibes" Hoodie. Crafted with premium, spun cotton for a velvety and sturdy base, this heavyweight zip sweatshirt features a cozy hood, sturdy round drawstring, and #5 nickel zipper. In a cool dark army shade, it's the perfect blend of style and comfort.
- Hoodie "Sun Vibes" - XL$75.00
Unleash good vibes with our "Sun Vibes" Hoodie. Crafted with premium, spun cotton for a velvety and sturdy base, this heavyweight zip sweatshirt features a cozy hood, sturdy round drawstring, and #5 nickel zipper. In a cool dark army shade, it's the perfect blend of style and comfort.
- Totes Modern Logo$25.00
Be the trendiest botanical bae with this fashionable twist on modern must-haves! Its Athletic Heather shade and squared-off hem add a fun flair. Plus, the reinforced shoulder straps and one large main compartment make hauling stuff a breeze. Made from mid-weight cotton canvas (9.4 oz/yd2, to be exact), it's the perfect size for farmers markets and beyond! (14” x 15-1/4”)
- Wine Tote$20.00
Durable and stylish two bottle canvas wine tote.
Kitchen & Home
- 16oz Tumbler "Groovy Sunflower"$29.00
Score a golden hit with our Tumbler! Graceful in shape and bathed in a sultry powder coat finish, it's made for holding in hands and cupholders alike. Your drinks will stay hot and tasty for however long you choose to hold on! Please wash it before its inaugural sip, and remember: the lid is top rack dishwasher safe, but don't freeze, microwave, bleach, or overfill. Careful: wee ones should keep their hands and lips away from its hot contents. *Note, the Press-fit Slide Lid ain't leakproof.
- 20oz "Evergreen" Tumbler$42.00
Introducing Evergreen's Wide Mouth collection - the go-to for all types of hydration cravings. Our bottles are crafted with convenience and efficiency in mind, from the insulated Thermo 3D® double-wall vacuum to easy storing of ice, carrying and cleaning. Before taking your first sip, make sure you give your bottle a wash. Hand washing is ideal, but the lid can be put in the top rack of the dishwasher, too. Just don't try microwaving, freezing or bleaching the bottle. And while we love kiddos, please keep in mind that the bottle can contain small parts that may be hazardous for little ones under 3.
- 360 Traveler "bubbly Sonoma"$36.00
Easily tame your adventurous spirit with the 360° Traveler SONOMA! Its double-wall vacuum insulation and leakproof 360 Lid make it a cinch to use - just press the button, sip from any side, and press again to close. Spot the subtle indicator line to know if it's open or sealed. For best results, remember to give it a wash first then clean under the center button by hand with a brush. Lid top-rack dishwasher safe. No disassembling, freezing, microwaving, bleaching, or overfilling allowed. Heads up: Liquid can gush out of any side when open, so be wary of hot liquids and keep closed when not in use. Not ideal for carbonated drinks. Ages 3+ only.
- Camp Cup 12oz "Sunflower"$30.00
throwback to the old enamel camp cup of past generations, our Camp Cup takes on beauty, durability and functionality in one fell swoop, making it loveable for all the right reasons. We've partnered with our daughter, artist Taylor Hahn @taylormade.jpg, creating artwork that speaks in a whimsical, playful, lighthearted good feeling way. Care Instructions Wash before first use. Hand wash recommended. Lid top rack dishwasher safe.
- Camp Cup 16oz$35.00
Throwback to the old enamel camp cup of past generations, our Camp Cup takes on beauty, durability and functionality in one fell swoop, making it loveable for all the right reasons. 16oz | Pairs well with tea for long, slow sipping. We've partnered with our daughter, artist Taylor Hahn @taylormade.jpg, creating artwork that speaks in a whimsical, playful, lighthearted good feeling way. Care Instructions Wash before first use. Hand wash recommended. Lid top rack dishwasher safe.
- Camp Cup 8oz "Sonoma Sunrise"$26.00
This MiiR Camp Cup is the perfect blend of classic style and modern flair, making it an absolute must-have for any outdoor kit. Even better, add the Press-Fit Lid and slide it shut for extra warmth and not-a-drop safety. Get yours now! Size: 8oz | Compact enough for two shots, lightweight enough to take anywhere! Care: Wash before use. We recommend handwashing. Lids can go in the dishwasher. Don't freeze, nuke, bleach, or overfill. CAUTION: Not suitable for kids under 3–watch out for small parts & hot liquids! *Remember, the Press-Fit isn't leakproof.
- Filters by MiiR$10.00
Always stay in stock so a cup of coffee is just a pour away. The MiiR Coffee Filter is designed and created exclusively for the Pourigami™, our single-cup travel coffee dripper. Its conical construction ensures water flows through all coffee grounds for better extraction, resulting in a more flavorful cup of coffee. Store in a dry area. Compost after use. CAUTION: Choking hazard, may contain small parts not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Insulated Wine Bottle$45.00
Wine bottle or water bottle? You decide. Either way, don't let broken glass rain on your upscale parade (or picnic) with the 750mL Bottle. Designed to hold a bottle of wine AND keep those liquid grapes at the ideal temperature, some opt to carry their daily water intake in style with this stunner. We say do both.
- Pourigami Dripper by MiiR$35.00
Finally, you can enjoy good coffee anywhere! Embrace the trifecta of the award-winning MiiR Pourigami™ – the world’s smallest, most durable, and portable travel coffee dripper. Fitting in your back pocket when not in use, three stainless steel panels orient and interlock for easy assembly, with machined grooves to ensure perfect placement for a secure pour-over coffee. An included case allows for easy storage with room to stash filters for the road. Care: Wash before first use. Hand wash recommended. Do not freeze, do not microwave, do not bleach, do not overfill. CAUTION: Choking hazard, may contain small parts not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Scoop Your Grounds by MiiR$10.00
The stainless steel Coffee Scoop measures 1 tablespoon (15ml) of coffee at a time and makes for the perfect pour-over. As sleek and minimal as the Coffee Canister, it's a perfect complement to our coffee storage system. CARE: Wash before first use. Hand wash recommended. Top rack dishwasher safe. Do not freeze, do not microwave, do not bleach. CAUTION: Choking hazard, may contain small parts not suitable for children under 3 years.
- TOMO 1 Liter / 33oz$70.00
Drawing its name from the Japanese word meaning "friend" or "companion" (友), the MiiR Tomo moves with you through the world at the pace of together. An insulated capsule with roll-stop handle is built to sore, tote ad retain any temperature of beverage until it's ready to be poured into two twist-off sipping mugs. Or, skip the pouring and sip directly from any angle with the inner Leakproof 360 Lid. Accommodates 1L or 33oz of your favorite beverage.
- Leakproof Straw Lid$10.00
The insulated MiiR Leakproof Straw Lid guarantees no leaks, even at high altitude. Includes 2 cut-to-fit straws and fits all MiiR Wide Mouth Bottles and Flip Travelers, and 360 Travelers. *Not for use with hot or carbonated beverages.
- Chagaccino by Renude - 10-Pack Box$30.00
Transform your mornings from dull to exciting with Renude's Chagaccino! This delectable vegan, keto-friendly latte takes your average cup of joe to the next level! The secret? Packed with immune-boosting, age-defying Chaga mushrooms, it provides energy without the shakes! Who says health food can't be like a sundae? Get yours today and feel the wow-factor! Ingredients: Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Monk Fruit Sweetener. On-the-go: 10 packets per box. 12g powder per packet. At home: 30 servings per canister. SOULFUL • VEGAN • KETO • FREE FROM GLUTEN • NON-GMO • NO SYNTHETIC/NATURAL FLAVORS • NO SUGARS • NO FILLERS.
- Chagaccino by Renude - 30-Serving Canister$30.00
Transform your mornings from dull to exciting with Renude's Chagaccino! This delectable vegan, keto-friendly latte takes your average cup of joe to the next level! The secret? Packed with immune-boosting, age-defying Chaga mushrooms, it provides energy without the shakes! Who says health food can't be like a sundae? Get yours today and feel the wow-factor! Ingredients: Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Monk Fruit Sweetener. On-the-go: 10 packets per box. 12g powder per packet. At home: 30 servings per canister. SOULFUL • VEGAN • KETO • FREE FROM GLUTEN • NON-GMO • NO SYNTHETIC/NATURAL FLAVORS • NO SUGARS • NO FILLERS.
- Coffee Beans - Wazi Wu Wu Espresso Blend$18.00
We offer locally roasted coffee beans from Sonoma County! Our coffee provider, Avid Coffee, has won awards since its establishment in 2011. Their company was originally founded as Acre Coffee in historic Petaluma, California. With the support of their incredible community and teams, we have been able to expand with stores in Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Santa Rosa, as well as a dedicated Roastery in Windsor. They believe this name speaks to the passion they have for what we do: create and serve quality coffee. We believe in ethically and sustainably sourced coffee. They work exclusively with trusted coffee growers and importers who support sustainable farming and business practices. Remember, love what you do and drink coffee!
- Coffee Beans - Bodega Medium Roast Blend$18.00
We offer locally roasted coffee beans from Sonoma County! Our coffee provider, Avid Coffee, has won awards since its establishment in 2011. Their company was originally founded as Acre Coffee in historic Petaluma, California. With the support of their incredible community and teams, we have been able to expand with stores in Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Santa Rosa, as well as a dedicated Roastery in Windsor. They believe this name speaks to the passion they have for what we do: create and serve quality coffee. We believe in ethically and sustainably sourced coffee. They work exclusively with trusted coffee growers and importers who support sustainable farming and business practices. Remember, love what you do and drink coffee!
- Coffee Beans - Tomales DECAF Single Origin$18.00
We offer locally roasted coffee beans from Sonoma County! Our coffee provider, Avid Coffee, has won awards since its establishment in 2011. Their company was originally founded as Acre Coffee in historic Petaluma, California. With the support of their incredible community and teams, we have been able to expand with stores in Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Santa Rosa, as well as a dedicated Roastery in Windsor. They believe this name speaks to the passion they have for what we do: create and serve quality coffee. We believe in ethically and sustainably sourced coffee. They work exclusively with trusted coffee growers and importers who support sustainable farming and business practices. Remember, love what you do and drink coffee!
- Granola$13.00
Our granola is made with a simple blend of wholesome ingredients that you will surely love. It includes house-baked oats, flax seeds, white sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans, millet, almonds, hazelnuts, vanilla, cinnamon, kosher salt, blue agave, maple syrup, olive oil, coconut oil, and seasonal dried fruit. 12 oz of goodness!
- Maple Syrup$22.00
Indulge in a little sweetness with Sunflower Caffe's Vermont Maple Syrup! 🍁 Perfect for adding an extra-special touch to our buttermilk Belgian Waffle or any other breakfast creations, this syrup's blended from 100% organic Vermont maple. Turn your pantry into a sweet paradise. This beautiful glass bottle is filled with US Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup, 375 ml size, and great for adding flavor to spiked drinks, mocktails, and as a sugar replacement.
- Medium Spice Chili Crunch$16.00
Ready to give your dishes a wild ride? Chili Crunch Oil is here to take them from mild to spicy with a crunchy twist. Dip artisan bread, dress up pasta, drizzle soups and salads, use to spruce up sauces and pizzas—the possibilities with this zesty oil are endless! 8oz Ingredients ginger, garlic, canola oil, red pepper flakes, Korean chili flakes, bay leaf, salt, sesame seeds, sugar, star anise, GF soy sauce, sesame oil, crispy shallot, mushroom powder, Chinese 5 spice
- Tea Bags$15.00
Individually Wrapped Tea Sachets Our tea sachets are a convenient and consistent way to brew great tea. The teas are full-leaf, and the flavors are clear yet elegant. No strainers are needed. Each tea sachet comes individually wrapped, making this collection perfect for traveling!
- Sunflower Hot Sauce$8.00
seasonal chiles, aji amarillo,vinegar, garlic, black pepper, salt
- Gluten Free Seeded Sandwich Loaf$21.00
High protein flavorful bread filled with roasted sunflower seeds, roasted pumpkin seeds, whole millet, sesame, poppy and chia seeds, contains quinoa flour. Comes frozen to keep it's freshness. Has been known to convert those non GF bread eaters.
- Jam - Seasonal House Made$9.00
seasonal house made jam! Available in 1/2 pint.
- Diner Mug "Busy Bee"$15.00
Sip & stir up some retro vibes with this classic diner mug! Its hefty walls & glossy ceramic finish give it an unmistakable vintage feel. Choose your favorite original Taylor Hahn© illustrations - a few to choose from! 10 oz. size. Hand wash for best results.
- Diner Mug " Golden Sunflower"$15.00
Reminisce the good old diner days with this delightful Diner Mug "Golden Sunflower". Perfect for hot drinks; its thick walls and heavyweight design keeps them steaming hot for hours! Add some sunshine into your mug collection! For best care, it is recommended to hand wash this 10 oz ceramic cup. It is also safe to use in the microwave.
- Diner Mug "Rainbow Sun"$15.00
Relive the classic diner experience with the "Rainbow Sun" mug. Its heavyweight design and thick walls keep drinks hot for hours while the vibrant rainbow design adds a pop of color to your collection. For best care, it is recommended to hand wash this 10 oz ceramic cup. It is also safe to use in the microwave.
- Diner Mug "Rooster Call"$15.00
Stir up sweet nostalgia with this classic diner mug! Its thick walls & glossy ceramic vibe give a genuine retro look. Pick your fave original illustrations by Taylor Hahn - there are a few to choose from! For best care, it is recommended to hand wash this 10 oz ceramic cup. It is also safe to use in the microwave.
- Diner Mug "Taylor's Sunflower"$15.00
Stir up sweet nostalgia with this classic diner mug! Its thick walls & glossy ceramic vibe give a genuine retro look. Pick your fave original illustrations by Taylor Hahn - there are a few to choose from! For best care, it is recommended to hand wash this 10 oz ceramic cup. It is also safe to use in the microwave.
- Diner Mug "Jack London Novelist"$15.00
Who doesn't love a good read? with Jack London no less. Stylish ceramic diner mug. "Across Sonoma Mountain, wisps of sea fog are stealing... I have everything to make me glad I am alive."
- "Farmer" Mug$20.00
What sets these mugs apart? The handle is practically tailor-made for your hand and the farm community design made for Sunflower Caffe! This handle sits flush with the rim, so you'll be sipping in balance & comfort. Plus, your thumb will find a home. And don't forget about the superb mouthfeel design! 10 oz. of perfection!
- "Sonoma Coffee" Mug$20.00
SONOMA Sunflower design 10 oz coffee mug designed for the professional barista. notNeutral collaborated with award-winning baristas to create the perfect cups for specialty coffee. Well regarded for its meticulous design and iconic shape, the Lino collection quickly gained a global following among coffee aficionados and baristas alike. The interior curvature of each cup is optimized for latte art and thermal insulation, and the handle, flush with the rim of the cup, ensures comfort and control for barista and drinker alike. • Fine porcelain • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe • Volume: 10 oz. (296 ml) • Cup: 3.5” H x 5” W
- "Case of 6" Farmer$108.00
Farmer Design 10 oz coffee mug designed for the professional barista - save 10% on this case of 6 notNeutral collaborated with award-winning baristas to create the perfect cups for specialty coffee. Well regarded for its meticulous design and iconic shape, the Lino collection quickly gained a global following among coffee aficionados and baristas alike. The interior curvature of each cup is optimized for latte art and thermal insulation, and the handle, flush with the rim of the cup, ensures comfort and control for barista and drinker alike. • Fine porcelain • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe • Volume: 10 oz. (296 ml) • Cup: 3.5” H x 5” W
- "Case of 6" SPECIAL$108.00
SONOMA Sunflower design 10 oz coffee mug designed for the professional barista. notNeutral collaborated with award-winning baristas to create the perfect cups for specialty coffee. Well regarded for its meticulous design and iconic shape, the Lino collection quickly gained a global following among coffee aficionados and baristas alike. The interior curvature of each cup is optimized for latte art and thermal insulation, and the handle, flush with the rim of the cup, ensures comfort and control for barista and drinker alike. • Fine porcelain • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe • Volume: 10 oz. (296 ml) • Cup: 3.5” H x 5” W
- Stemless SINGLE Wine Glass$10.00
The Schott Zwiesel Cru Classic Universal Stemless Wine Glasses will bring a touch of elegance to any traditional or contemporary table setting. Each glass features a rounded bowl to deliver the full taste and aroma of your favorite vintage. Rounded bowls concentrate and focus the wine's bouquet Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any traditional or contemporary table setting Set of 1 Crystal Dishwasher safe 18.6 oz. capacity Each measures 3.75" diameter x 5" H Made in Germany
- Stemless BUNDLE Wine Glasses$54.00
The Schott Zwiesel Cru Classic Universal Stemless Wine Glasses will bring a touch of elegance to any traditional or contemporary table setting. Each glass features a rounded bowl to deliver the full taste and aroma of your favorite vintage. Rounded bowls concentrate and focus the wine's bouquet Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any traditional or contemporary table setting Available Set of 1 or Bundle of 6 Crystal Dishwasher safe 18.6 oz. capacity Each measures 3.75" diameter x 5" H Made in Germany Made in Germany
Gifts & Stationary
- Poetry Book "The Sun and Her Flowers"$16.99
From rupi kaur, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of milk and honey, comes her long-awaited second collection of poetry. A vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing. Ancestry and honoring one’s roots. Expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself.
- Sunflower Birthday Card$6.00
Sunflower, a letterpress greeting card by Painted Tongue Press Printed in sunny yellow and rich brown inks on pearl white paper, this card’s interior is blank and ready for your personal message. The envelope is the cutest! With attention to detail and quality, you'll be pleased.This card is also available as a greeting Plain card.
- Sunflower Plain Card$6.00
Sunflower, a letterpress greeting card by Painted Tongue Press. Printed in sunny yellow and rich brown inks on pearl white paper, this card’s interior is blank and ready for your personal message. The envelope is the cutest! With attention to detail and quality, you'll be pleased. This card is also available as a greeting Happy Birthday card.
- PRIDE Patches$7.00
iron on patch / sew on embroidered patch for clothes easy iron on backing but can be sewn on if preferred
- Small Logo Sticker 2"$0.50
Glossy 2" Sticker
- Stickers Bundle of 4$7.00
