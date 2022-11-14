Sunflower Eatery
152 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
At Sunflower Eatery, we strive for consistent, exceptional, and timely service for your quick breakfast and lunch breaks. We prep all menus items in house. Most popular features include our Quesadilla, Roast Beef Philly, Southwestern Rice Bowl, and fresh Chef Salads.
4 Independence Point, Greenville, SC 29615
