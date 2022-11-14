Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunflower Eatery

152 Reviews

$$

4 Independence Point

Greenville, SC 29615

Drinks

Coffee from Methodical Coffee

$2.25
Coke Fountain Drink

$1.48
Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$1.48

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.23

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$3.23
Bottled Orange Juice

$2.15
Bottled Lemonade

$2.15
Bottled Water

$1.65
Hot Tea

$1.16

Stash Tea Company. You will be able to choose from 6 different tea options.

Water Cup

$0.23

Coffee Refill/Third Soda Refill

$0.93
Methodical Joe To-Go

$17.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25
2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.85

Cowboy Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

2 Cowboy Cookies

$1.85Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

2 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.85Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.85
2 Sugar Cookie

$1.85
Sugar Cookie

$1.25

Pumpkin Scone

$2.99Out of stock

Fennel Scone

$2.78Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$2.78Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.32Out of stock
Dozen Cookies

$12.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
SaturdayClosed
At Sunflower Eatery, we strive for consistent, exceptional, and timely service for your quick breakfast and lunch breaks. We prep all menus items in house. Most popular features include our Quesadilla, Roast Beef Philly, Southwestern Rice Bowl, and fresh Chef Salads.

4 Independence Point, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

