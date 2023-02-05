- Home
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine (Originally at 183/Research)
6001 West Parmer Lane
Suite #440
Austin, TX 78727
Specials
Banh Xeo - Sunflower Crepes
Crispy crunchy savory crepe made from rice and turmeric flours stuffed with soft mung bean, green and white onions, and bean sprouts. Served as lettuce wraps with fresh herbs and house dipping sauce with chilli and pickled carrots.
Tom Rang Muoi - Sunflower Prawns
Jumbo Tiger prawns deep fried in our house blend batter and served over buttery garlic noodles. Garnished with steamed broccoli florets and fresh tomato slices.
Ca Chien Dac Biet - Sunflower Sea Bass
Chilean sea bass fillet (8oz.) smothered in our special ginger soy glaze and served on a sizzling hot plate.
Ca Hap - Steamed Sea Bass
8 oz Chilean Sea Bass steamed in black bean soy sauce with fresh ginger and scallions.
Ca Chien Me - Tamarind Fish
Chili ginger tamarind glaze over a fried fillet of seasonal fish.
Hai San Xeo - Spicy Seafood Sizzling
Spicy garlic chili stir-fry of prawns, calamari, scallops, fish balls, crab, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and scallions on a sizzling hot plate.
Muc Rang Muoi - Salt & Pepper Calamari
Tender strips of lightly battered and flash fried with garlic and jalapeños. Dipped in salt & pepper lime sauce.
Bo Xao Scallop - Sunflower Surf ‘n Turf
Large scallops and tender beef stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots in a spicy lemongrass chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
Bo Ne - Saigon Steak N Eggs
Tender steak cubes, two eggs, and a dollop of pate served on a sizzling plate with a side of French bread. A brunch favorite all over Vietnam.
Bo Luc Lac - Shaken Beef
Tender buttery beef cubes cooked over a high flame with lemongrass, onions, and garlic spices. Served over lettuce and tomatoes with a side of salt & pepper lime dipping sauce.
Com Tay Cam - Sizzling Clay Pot Rice
Rice slow-cooked in a clay pot with a crispy bottom layer. Topped with a savory stir-fry of ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, and baby bok-choy.
Mi Xao Giỡn - Crispy Egg Noodles
Garlic soy gravy sauce stir-fry of shrimp, chicken, beef, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, celery, mushrooms, baby corn, and bamboo shoots on top of crispy egg noodles.
Sea Bass Kho To- Braised Sea Bass
Chilean sea bass fillet (8oz.) braised in caramelized dark soy sauce and spices.
Appetizers
Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls
Southern-style rolls stuffed with minced pork and shrimp. Served with lettuce and house dipping sauce.
Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls
Southern-style rolls stuffed with tofu, taro, carrots, wood ear mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with lettuce and tangy soy dipping sauce
Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls
Garlic shrimp and pork rolled in fresh rice paper with lettuce, mint, and rice noodles. Dipped in peanut sauce.
Banh Hoi - Fine Vermicelli Noodles Wraps
Fine thin vermicelli rice noodles wrapped with lettuce or rice papers and fresh herbs. Garnished with green onion drizzle, toasted sesame seeds, and roasted crushed peanuts. Dipped in house sauce.
Canh Ga - Saigon Wings
Spicy Tamarind (saucy) or Garlic Butter Lemongrass (dry-rub) wings. Finger licking good!
Banh Xep Chien Cua Pho Mai - Vietnamese Crab Rangoon
Hoanh Thanh Chien - Wonton Bombs
Tom Chien - Firecracker Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp wrapped in wonton skins, deep fried, and dipped in sweet chili sauce. Six per order.
Salads
Goi Goi - Traditional Vietnamese Salad
Shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and tangy house dressing then topped with toasted crushed peanuts and crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.
Goi Ngo Sen - Lotus Salad
Lotus root, pickled carrots and daikon, cabbage, shrimp and pork slices tossed in house vinaigrette and topped with toasted crushed peanuts and crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.Served with a side of shrimp chips.
Traditional
Ca Kho To - Catfish Claypot
Catfish fillets braised in caramelized soy glaze with special blend of spices
Canh Chua - Hot & Sour Soup
A light refreshingly tart soup with catfish fillets, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, and tomatoes, and elephant ear stalk. Drizzled with garlic oil and served with a fish sauce and chillies dipping sauce for the catfish.
Ca Bong Lau Chien - Ginger Catfish
Catffish fillets deep fried and smothered in ginger house sauce.
Ca Chien Gion - Sunflower Crispy Fish
Sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and basil sautéed in soy garlic sauce over crispy Tilapia.
Chem Chep Xao La Que - Spicy Basil Mussels
Green Mussels stir-fried in garlic black bean sauce with fresh basil leaves.
Ga Ngu Vi - Five Spice Chicken
Savory baked dark meat chicken thigh marinated in five spices.
Nuong Xa - Lemongrass Grilled
Meats marinated in lemongrass spices and char-grilled over a high flame. Garnishes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with a side of house sauce.
Tom Muc Xao Xao Ot - Spicy Lemongrass Seafood
Spicy Lemongras stir-fry of calamari and shrimps with chillies, scallions, and greenbeans.
Muc Xao Mang - Spicy Bamboo Calamari
Tender calamari stir-fried with bamboo shoots and scallions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.
Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry
Lemongrass, chilies, and garlic stir-fry with green beans and white meat chicken.
Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry
Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.
Xao La Que - Basil Stir-fry
Fresh basil leaves stir-fried with chili, peppers, garlic, scallions, and white meat chicken.
Rao Xao Toi - Garlic Greens
Broccoli, Chinese Broccoli, or Baby Bok-Choy stir-fried with white meat chicken in a tasty garlic gravy sauce.
Noodle Soups
Pho Bo - Beef Pho
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with tender beef brisket, meatballs, and thinly sliced steak. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
Pho Ga - Chicken Pho
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with hand-pulled white meat. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
Pho Tom - Shrimp Pho
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with shrimps. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
Hu Tieu Dac Biet - Southern Noodle Soup
Hủ Tiếu, is to South Vietnam as Phở is to North Vietnam. Hủ Tiếu has a rich broth of pork bones and seafood poured over rice noodles, minced ground pork, shrimps, and sliced pork.
Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.
Bun Bo Hue - Kingdom Noodle Soup
Thick rice noodles with tender beef shank and pork hock in spicy lemongrass broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, purple cabbage, herbs, and lime.
Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Noodle Soup
Home-made pork and shrimp wontons with egg noodles, bok-choy, and scallions in pork bone broth.
Bun Rieu - Crab Pork Tomato Noodle Soup
A comforting noodle soup with a pork based broth, tender spare rib, crab cake, and tomato.
Nuoc Sup - Just Broth
Sunflower's bone broth, in beef or pork.
Pho Chay - Vegan Pho
Broth made from a variety of vegetables and pho spices.
Vermicelli Bowls
Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli
Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
Bun Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry Vermicelli
Lemongrass stir-fry on top of vermicelli bowls filled with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
Stir-fried Noodles
Mi Xao Mem - Stir-fried Egg Noodles
Thin egg noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao Cong Lon - Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with, Cai Lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.
Ana's Noodles
Was off the menu, but every time customers saw Ana eat it they would ask to order it. Buttery garlic noodles stir-fried with tender beef slices, green scallions, and bean sprouts.
Fried Rice
Vegetarian
Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls
Southern-style rolls stuffed with tofu, taro, carrots, wood ear mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with lettuce and tangy soy dipping sauce
Banh Xeo Chay - Vegan Crepe
Tumeric and rice flour crepe stuffed with garlic sautéed tofu, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, mungbean, and green onion. Served with lettuce wraps and tangy soy dipping sauce.
Goi Chay - Vegan Garlic Tofu Salad
Traditional Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and garlic tofu in a tangy soy dressing and topped with crunchy bits of fried onion and garlic.
Pho Chay - Vegan Pho
Broth made from a variety of vegetables and pho spices.
Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls Vermicelli Bowl
Bowl of vermicelli rice noodles on top of fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, charred green onions, and vegetarian Imperial rolls. Served with tangy chili soy sauce.
Bun Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Tofu sautéed in garlic, lemongrass, chilies, and scallions over a bowl of vermicelli rice noodles with tangy chili soy sauce on the side.
Com Tay Cam Tau Hu - Vegan Tofu Sizzling Claypot Rice
Rice slow-cooked in a clay pot with a crispy bottom layer. Topped with a savory stir-fry of tofu, ginger, scallions, mushrooms, and baby bok-choy.
Com Chien Chay - Tofu Fried Rice
Jasmine rice fried in garlic oil with tofu, green beans, carrots, and scallions.
Tau Hu Luc Lac - Vegan Shaken Tofu
Cubes of soft tofu lightly battered in garlic spices and tossed over high flame. Served over shredded lettuce with a side of salt & pepper lime dipping sauce.
Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Vegan Lemongrass Tofu
Cubes of tofu stir-fried in chili garlic sauce with lemongrasss, onions, and scallions.
Tau Hu Xao La Que - Vegan Basil Tofu
Tofu stir-fried with basil, chili, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, garlic, and scallions in soy garlic sauce.
Dau Xao Cay - Spicy Green Beans with Tofu
Tender green beans and tofu stir-fried in lemongrass chili sauce with onions and scallions.
Canh Chua Chay - Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup
A light refreshingly tart soup with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, tomatoes, elephant ear stalk, and tofu.
Rao Xao Toi - Garlic Greens
Leafy green vegetables stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms in a garlic soy gravy sauce.
Mi Xao Chay - Vegetarian Stir-fried Egg Noodles
Thin egg noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles
Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao Chay Cong Lon - Vegan Stir-fried Flat Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, cai lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.
Lunch Specials
#1 Ga Ngu Vi - Five Spice Chicken
Lunch portion of Five Spice Chicken served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
#2 Ga Xao Xa Ot- Lemongrass Chicken
Lunch portion of Lemongrass Chicken served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
#3 Bo Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Beef
Lunch portion of Lemongrass Beef served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
# 4 Tom Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Shrimp
Lunch portion of Lemongrass Shrimp served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
#5 Xuon Nuong Xa - Pork Chop
Lunch portion of Chargrilled Lemongrass Pork Chop served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
#6 Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu
Lunch portion of Lemongrass Tofu served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
#7 Dau Xao Cay - Spice Green Beans
Lunch portion of Spicy Greenbeans and Tofu served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
Desserts
Vietnamese Creme Caramel Flan - Banh Flan
Smooth creamy Vietnamese style flan with a dark coffee caramel bottom.
Banh Flan Dua - Coconut Flan
A twist on the Vietnamese caramel flan with coconut milk.
Che Ba Mau - Three Color Dessert
Coconut milk poured over layers of sweet mung beans, soft red kidney beans, green pandan jelly, and crushed ice.
Suong Sa Hat Luu - Vietnamese Rainbow Dessert
Made with yellow mung beans, red faux pomegranate seeds made from water chestnut, pandan jelly stripes, creamy coconut milk and crushed ice.
Drinks
Cafe Sua Da - Vietnamese Dripped Milk Coffee
Tra Thai - Thai Iced Tea
Tra Sua Xanh - Matcha Milk Tea
Floral blend of jasmine and matcha tea topped with sweet cream. Available in vegan.
Da Chanh - Fresh Squeeze Lemonade
Soda Chanh - Fizzy Lemonade
Soda Chanh Muoi - Sweet & Salty Fizzy Lemonade
Sweet and salty fizzy lemonade made with sparkling water, simple syrup, and mama's salted lemons. Traditonal, refreshing, and found all over Vietnam!
Nuoc Trai Vai - Lychee Drink
Tra Da Vai - Lychee Jasmine Iced Tea
Tra Da - Jasmine Iced Tea
Nuoc Ngot - Canned Sodas
Sides & Extras
Extra Limes
Soy Sauce Packet
Extra Sriracha
Extra Chili Paste
Extra Chili Oil
Extra Tangy Soy Sauce
Extra House Fish Sauce
Extra Peanut Sauce
Extra Hoisin
Side Rice Bowl
Extra Rice Pot (for 2 or more)
Steamed Vegetables
Side of Vermicelli Noodles
Extra Rice Paper
Extra Lettuce Wraps
Side of Steamed Tofu
Side of Fried Tofu
Fried Egg
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Austin's original Sunflower Restaurant from 2000-2016 is back! Same amazing recipes prepared by the same kitchen team. We love seeing familiar faces, how we have missed y'all!
6001 West Parmer Lane, Suite #440, Austin, TX 78727