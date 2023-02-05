Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine (Originally at 183/Research)

review star

No reviews yet

6001 West Parmer Lane

Suite #440

Austin, TX 78727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Bo - Beef Pho
Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls
Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli

Specials

Dishes that made Sunflower a favorite for authentic Vietnamese food in Austin. Every dish is served with a side of steamed jasmine rice, unless it is a noodle.

Banh Xeo - Sunflower Crepes

$16.95

Crispy crunchy savory crepe made from rice and turmeric flours stuffed with soft mung bean, green and white onions, and bean sprouts. Served as lettuce wraps with fresh herbs and house dipping sauce with chilli and pickled carrots.

Tom Rang Muoi - Sunflower Prawns

$21.95

Jumbo Tiger prawns deep fried in our house blend batter and served over buttery garlic noodles. Garnished with steamed broccoli florets and fresh tomato slices.

Ca Chien Dac Biet - Sunflower Sea Bass

$27.95

Chilean sea bass fillet (8oz.) smothered in our special ginger soy glaze and served on a sizzling hot plate.

Ca Hap - Steamed Sea Bass

$27.95

8 oz Chilean Sea Bass steamed in black bean soy sauce with fresh ginger and scallions.

Ca Chien Me - Tamarind Fish

$18.95

Chili ginger tamarind glaze over a fried fillet of seasonal fish.

Hai San Xeo - Spicy Seafood Sizzling

$23.95

Spicy garlic chili stir-fry of prawns, calamari, scallops, fish balls, crab, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and scallions on a sizzling hot plate.

Muc Rang Muoi - Salt & Pepper Calamari

$19.95

Tender strips of lightly battered and flash fried with garlic and jalapeños. Dipped in salt & pepper lime sauce.

Bo Xao Scallop - Sunflower Surf ‘n Turf

$23.95

Large scallops and tender beef stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots in a spicy lemongrass chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.

Bo Ne - Saigon Steak N Eggs

$18.95

Tender steak cubes, two eggs, and a dollop of pate served on a sizzling plate with a side of French bread. A brunch favorite all over Vietnam.

Bo Luc Lac - Shaken Beef

$19.95

Tender buttery beef cubes cooked over a high flame with lemongrass, onions, and garlic spices. Served over lettuce and tomatoes with a side of salt & pepper lime dipping sauce.

Com Tay Cam - Sizzling Clay Pot Rice

$15.95

Rice slow-cooked in a clay pot with a crispy bottom layer. Topped with a savory stir-fry of ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, and baby bok-choy.

Mi Xao Giỡn - Crispy Egg Noodles

$19.95

Garlic soy gravy sauce stir-fry of shrimp, chicken, beef, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, celery, mushrooms, baby corn, and bamboo shoots on top of crispy egg noodles.

Sea Bass Kho To- Braised Sea Bass

$28.95

Chilean sea bass fillet (8oz.) braised in caramelized dark soy sauce and spices.

Appetizers

Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls

$5.95

Southern-style rolls stuffed with minced pork and shrimp. Served with lettuce and house dipping sauce.

Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls

$5.95

Southern-style rolls stuffed with tofu, taro, carrots, wood ear mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with lettuce and tangy soy dipping sauce

Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls

$5.95

Garlic shrimp and pork rolled in fresh rice paper with lettuce, mint, and rice noodles. Dipped in peanut sauce.

Banh Hoi - Fine Vermicelli Noodles Wraps

$16.95

Fine thin vermicelli rice noodles wrapped with lettuce or rice papers and fresh herbs. Garnished with green onion drizzle, toasted sesame seeds, and roasted crushed peanuts. Dipped in house sauce.

Canh Ga - Saigon Wings

$14.95

Spicy Tamarind (saucy) or Garlic Butter Lemongrass (dry-rub) wings. Finger licking good!

Banh Xep Chien Cua Pho Mai - Vietnamese Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Hoanh Thanh Chien - Wonton Bombs

$8.95

Tom Chien - Firecracker Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

Shrimp wrapped in wonton skins, deep fried, and dipped in sweet chili sauce. Six per order.

Salads

Goi Goi - Traditional Vietnamese Salad

$14.95

Shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and tangy house dressing then topped with toasted crushed peanuts and crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.

Goi Ngo Sen - Lotus Salad

$18.95

Lotus root, pickled carrots and daikon, cabbage, shrimp and pork slices tossed in house vinaigrette and topped with toasted crushed peanuts and crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.Served with a side of shrimp chips.

Traditional

A traditional Vietnamese meal includes Cdm - steamed rice, Canh Chua - Hot and Sour Soup, and a few Mon Mi;\n - savory salty dishes full of bold flavors from NL/de Mam, herbs and spices like ginger, lemongrass, star anise, coriander, and chilies.

Ca Kho To - Catfish Claypot

$17.95

Catfish fillets braised in caramelized soy glaze with special blend of spices

Canh Chua - Hot & Sour Soup

$16.95

A light refreshingly tart soup with catfish fillets, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, and tomatoes, and elephant ear stalk. Drizzled with garlic oil and served with a fish sauce and chillies dipping sauce for the catfish.

Ca Bong Lau Chien - Ginger Catfish

$17.95

Catffish fillets deep fried and smothered in ginger house sauce.

Ca Chien Gion - Sunflower Crispy Fish

$18.95

Sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and basil sautéed in soy garlic sauce over crispy Tilapia.

Chem Chep Xao La Que - Spicy Basil Mussels

$18.95

Green Mussels stir-fried in garlic black bean sauce with fresh basil leaves.

Ga Ngu Vi - Five Spice Chicken

$17.95

Savory baked dark meat chicken thigh marinated in five spices.

Nuong Xa - Lemongrass Grilled

$17.95

Meats marinated in lemongrass spices and char-grilled over a high flame. Garnishes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with a side of house sauce.

Tom Muc Xao Xao Ot - Spicy Lemongrass Seafood

$20.95

Spicy Lemongras stir-fry of calamari and shrimps with chillies, scallions, and greenbeans.

Muc Xao Mang - Spicy Bamboo Calamari

$18.95

Tender calamari stir-fried with bamboo shoots and scallions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.

Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry

$15.95

Lemongrass, chilies, and garlic stir-fry with green beans and white meat chicken.

Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry

$15.95

Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.

Xao La Que - Basil Stir-fry

$15.95

Fresh basil leaves stir-fried with chili, peppers, garlic, scallions, and white meat chicken.

Rao Xao Toi - Garlic Greens

$15.95

Broccoli, Chinese Broccoli, or Baby Bok-Choy stir-fried with white meat chicken in a tasty garlic gravy sauce.

Noodle Soups

All noodles soups served with side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, jalapeno, and lime.

Pho Bo - Beef Pho

$13.95

Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with tender beef brisket, meatballs, and thinly sliced steak. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.

Pho Ga - Chicken Pho

$13.95

Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with hand-pulled white meat. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.

Pho Tom - Shrimp Pho

$13.95

Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with shrimps. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.

Hu Tieu Dac Biet - Southern Noodle Soup

$13.95

Hủ Tiếu, is to South Vietnam as Phở is to North Vietnam. Hủ Tiếu has a rich broth of pork bones and seafood poured over rice noodles, minced ground pork, shrimps, and sliced pork.

Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.

Bun Bo Hue - Kingdom Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thick rice noodles with tender beef shank and pork hock in spicy lemongrass broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, purple cabbage, herbs, and lime.

Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

Home-made pork and shrimp wontons with egg noodles, bok-choy, and scallions in pork bone broth.

Bun Rieu - Crab Pork Tomato Noodle Soup

$13.95

A comforting noodle soup with a pork based broth, tender spare rib, crab cake, and tomato.

Nuoc Sup - Just Broth

$6.95

Sunflower's bone broth, in beef or pork.

Pho Chay - Vegan Pho

$13.95

Broth made from a variety of vegetables and pho spices.

Vermicelli Bowls

Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, crushed peanuts, and your choice of char-grilled meat. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.

Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli

$11.95

Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.

Bun Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry Vermicelli

$13.95

Lemongrass stir-fry on top of vermicelli bowls filled with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.

Stir-fried Noodles

Mi Xao Mem - Stir-fried Egg Noodles

$14.95

Thin egg noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.

Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles

$15.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.

Hu Tieu Xao Cong Lon - Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles

$16.95

Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with, Cai Lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.

Ana's Noodles

$18.95

Was off the menu, but every time customers saw Ana eat it they would ask to order it. Buttery garlic noodles stir-fried with tender beef slices, green scallions, and bean sprouts.

Fried Rice

Garlic fried jasmine rice with carrot strips, egg, scallions, and onions.

Com Chien - Sunflower Fried Rice

$14.95

Garlic fried jasmine rice with carrot strips, egg, scallions, and onions.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian versions of popular menu items. Can be vegan upon request.

Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls

$5.95

Southern-style rolls stuffed with tofu, taro, carrots, wood ear mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with lettuce and tangy soy dipping sauce

Banh Xeo Chay - Vegan Crepe

$16.95

Tumeric and rice flour crepe stuffed with garlic sautéed tofu, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, mungbean, and green onion. Served with lettuce wraps and tangy soy dipping sauce.

Goi Chay - Vegan Garlic Tofu Salad

$12.95

Traditional Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and garlic tofu in a tangy soy dressing and topped with crunchy bits of fried onion and garlic.

Pho Chay - Vegan Pho

$13.95

Broth made from a variety of vegetables and pho spices.

Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Imperial Rolls Vermicelli Bowl

$11.95

Bowl of vermicelli rice noodles on top of fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, charred green onions, and vegetarian Imperial rolls. Served with tangy chili soy sauce.

Bun Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$13.95

Tofu sautéed in garlic, lemongrass, chilies, and scallions over a bowl of vermicelli rice noodles with tangy chili soy sauce on the side.

Com Tay Cam Tau Hu - Vegan Tofu Sizzling Claypot Rice

$15.95

Rice slow-cooked in a clay pot with a crispy bottom layer. Topped with a savory stir-fry of tofu, ginger, scallions, mushrooms, and baby bok-choy.

Com Chien Chay - Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine rice fried in garlic oil with tofu, green beans, carrots, and scallions.

Tau Hu Luc Lac - Vegan Shaken Tofu

$15.95

Cubes of soft tofu lightly battered in garlic spices and tossed over high flame. Served over shredded lettuce with a side of salt & pepper lime dipping sauce.

Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Vegan Lemongrass Tofu

$15.95

Cubes of tofu stir-fried in chili garlic sauce with lemongrasss, onions, and scallions.

Tau Hu Xao La Que - Vegan Basil Tofu

$15.95

Tofu stir-fried with basil, chili, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, garlic, and scallions in soy garlic sauce.

Dau Xao Cay - Spicy Green Beans with Tofu

$15.95

Tender green beans and tofu stir-fried in lemongrass chili sauce with onions and scallions.

Canh Chua Chay - Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup

$16.95

A light refreshingly tart soup with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, tomatoes, elephant ear stalk, and tofu.

Rao Xao Toi - Garlic Greens

$15.95

Leafy green vegetables stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms in a garlic soy gravy sauce.

Mi Xao Chay - Vegetarian Stir-fried Egg Noodles

$15.95

Thin egg noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.

Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles

$15.95

Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.

Hu Tieu Xao Chay Cong Lon - Vegan Stir-fried Flat Noodles

$16.95

Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, cai lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.

Lunch Specials

Served weekdays from 11am - 2:30pm. Each lunch special comes with a cabbage slaw salad, rice, and your choice of Imperial Roll or Spring Roll.

#1 Ga Ngu Vi - Five Spice Chicken

$13.95

Lunch portion of Five Spice Chicken served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

#2 Ga Xao Xa Ot- Lemongrass Chicken

$13.95

Lunch portion of Lemongrass Chicken served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

#3 Bo Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Beef

$13.95

Lunch portion of Lemongrass Beef served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

# 4 Tom Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Shrimp

$13.95

Lunch portion of Lemongrass Shrimp served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

#5 Xuon Nuong Xa - Pork Chop

$13.95

Lunch portion of Chargrilled Lemongrass Pork Chop served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

#6 Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Lunch portion of Lemongrass Tofu served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

#7 Dau Xao Cay - Spice Green Beans

$13.95

Lunch portion of Spicy Greenbeans and Tofu served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.

Desserts

Vietnamese Creme Caramel Flan - Banh Flan

$6.95Out of stock

Smooth creamy Vietnamese style flan with a dark coffee caramel bottom.

Banh Flan Dua - Coconut Flan

$6.95Out of stock

A twist on the Vietnamese caramel flan with coconut milk.

Che Ba Mau - Three Color Dessert

$6.95Out of stock

Coconut milk poured over layers of sweet mung beans, soft red kidney beans, green pandan jelly, and crushed ice.

Suong Sa Hat Luu - Vietnamese Rainbow Dessert

$6.95Out of stock

Made with yellow mung beans, red faux pomegranate seeds made from water chestnut, pandan jelly stripes, creamy coconut milk and crushed ice.

Drinks

Cafe Sua Da - Vietnamese Dripped Milk Coffee

$5.95

Tra Thai - Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Tra Sua Xanh - Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Floral blend of jasmine and matcha tea topped with sweet cream. Available in vegan.

Da Chanh - Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$5.95

Soda Chanh - Fizzy Lemonade

$6.95

Soda Chanh Muoi - Sweet & Salty Fizzy Lemonade

$6.95

Sweet and salty fizzy lemonade made with sparkling water, simple syrup, and mama's salted lemons. Traditonal, refreshing, and found all over Vietnam!

Nuoc Trai Vai - Lychee Drink

$5.95

Tra Da Vai - Lychee Jasmine Iced Tea

$5.95

Tra Da - Jasmine Iced Tea

$2.50

Nuoc Ngot - Canned Sodas

$2.50

Sides & Extras

Extra Limes

$0.25

Soy Sauce Packet

$0.25

Extra Sriracha

$0.25

Extra Chili Paste

$0.25

Extra Chili Oil

$0.25

Extra Tangy Soy Sauce

Extra House Fish Sauce

$0.25

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Extra Hoisin

$0.25

Side Rice Bowl

$1.95

Extra Rice Pot (for 2 or more)

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Vermicelli Noodles

$3.00

Extra Rice Paper

$1.50

Extra Lettuce Wraps

$3.00

Side of Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Side of Fried Tofu

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Utensils

Chopsticks, Fork, Spoon, Napkins

Fork, Spoon, Napkins

Chopsticks and Napkins Only

Extra Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Austin's original Sunflower Restaurant from 2000-2016 is back! Same amazing recipes prepared by the same kitchen team. We love seeing familiar faces, how we have missed y'all!

Website

Location

6001 West Parmer Lane, Suite #440, Austin, TX 78727

Directions

Gallery
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image
Banner pic
BG pic
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Banh Mi Galang
orange star4.5 • 45
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100 Austin, TX 78717
View restaurantnext
Pho Saigon Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,377
10901 N Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Northcross
orange star4.6 • 1,382
2525 W Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 736
200 University Blvd #530 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Fortune House
orange star4.7 • 5,694
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston