Main picView gallery

SUNFLOWER Breakfast, Lunch, & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

728 Wade Hampton Boulevard

Greenville, SC 29609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Italian

$11.99

Capicola, Mortadela, Sopprestra, Lettuce tossed in Oil and Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo, and Housemade Giardiniera on Ciabatta

B.L.A.T.

$9.99

Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Herb Aioli, and Balsamic Reduction on Ciabatta

Burger

$10.99

Smashed Black Angus Beef, American, Pickles, Onions, Mixed Field Greens, and Honey Sriracha Aioli on Brioche

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99Out of stock

Muffin

$4.99

Biscuit

$4.99

Crumb Cake

$5.99

Cookie

$1.99

Lunch

Lunch Sandwiches

Italian

$11.99

Capicola, Mortadela, Sopprestra, Lettuce tossed in Oil and Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo, and Housemade Giardiniera on Ciabatta

B.L.A.T.

$9.99

Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Herb Aioli, and Balsamic Reduction on Ciabatta

Italian Beef

$10.99

Slow Roasted Beef, Au Jus, Housemade Giardiniera, and Sweet Bell Peppers on Ciabatta

Burger

$10.99

Smashed Black Angus Beef, American, Pickles, Onions, Mixed Field Greens, and Honey Sriracha Aioli on Brioche

Tropical Turkey

$10.99

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Garlic Herb Mayo on Ciabatta

Broccolini

$10.99

Brocolini, Soppresata, Ricotta, Shredded Parmesan, Spicy Garlic Confit Spread on Ciabatta

Lunch Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken, Parmesan, Housemade Croutons, over Romaine with Housemade Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken, Bacon, Avacado, Tomato, and Red Onion over Mixed Field Greens with Chipotle Ranch

Garden Salad

$11.99

Red Grapes, Pecans, Cucumber, and Sunflower Seeds over Mixed Field Greens with Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lunch Sides

Chips

$2.99

Battered Fries

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Kid's Lunch Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese on Brioche

$4.99

Cheddar and American Cheese on Brioche

Kid's Turkey and Swiss on Brioche

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger on Brioche

$5.99

Single Patty Burger and American Cheese on Brioche

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half and Half Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Canned Coke Zero

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Boyland Cane Cola

$3.00

Boyland Root Beer

$3.00

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.75

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Fresh Brew Coffee- 12oz

$2.50

One free refill

Bread

Breads

Ciabatta 6-pack

$9.99Out of stock

Brioche Bun 6-pack

$9.99Out of stock

Brioche Dinner Rolls 12-pack

$9.99Out of stock

Retail

Hat

SUNFLOWER Patch Hat

$32.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Sandwich Shop and Bakery

Location

728 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29609

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork and Plough
orange starNo Reviews
1629 E. North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Harry's Hoagie Shoppe - Overbrook_GVL
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East North Street Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Methodical - Stones Point
orange starNo Reviews
207 Wade Hampton Blvd Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
orange star4.6 • 1,390
217 Laurens Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - Greenville - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
420 Laurens Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 650
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston