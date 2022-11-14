Sunflower Bakehouse

Thanksgiving Burger

$13.95

Thanksgiving inspired Patty filled with your favorite flavors of the season, Rosemary, Thyme, and Sage topped with a Cranberry Ginger Chutney, fresh Field Greens and Garlic Aioli. Served on a Wheat Bun or Gluten-free Bun. Vegan, soy free, nut free, gluten free (with gf bun)