Vegan

Sunflower Bakehouse

287 Reviews

$$

2414 Lebanon Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Sunflower Cali
Buffalo Chickpea

1/2 and 1/2 Combo

Soup & Salad

$12.45

Soup & Sandwich

$12.45

Salad & Sandwich

$12.45

Sandwiches

Not-So-Classic Caprese

Not-So-Classic Caprese

$12.50

Mockzarella, Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread (contain nuts)

T.B.L.T.

T.B.L.T.

$11.95

Tofu "Bacon" Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread. Make It Super and add Avocado and Smoked "Gouda" for $3.00

Sunflower Cali

Sunflower Cali

$12.95

Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread

Chickpea Chik'n Sandwich

Chickpea Chik'n Sandwich

$11.95

Chickpeas, Grapes & Celery in a Creamy Dressing with Romaine, Tomato, & "Honee" Mustard Dressing served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$12.95

Vietnamese Marinated Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll (contains soy)

Meatball Melt

Meatball Melt

$12.95

House-made Vegan Meatballs, topped with a Rich Tomato Gravy, and Smoked Gouda "Cheese" and served on our house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$12.95

Spicy Vegan Sausage with Sauteed Onions & Peppers, and Cheddar Cheeze Sauce on a house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll (contains nuts)

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$14.95

Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a Soy Protein, now Gluten-Free!), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.95

Kale & Romaine Blend, Toasted Chickpeas, Garlicky Croutons, Caper "Caesar" Dressing

Southwest Sweet Potato

Southwest Sweet Potato

$12.95

Spiced & Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, served with Southwest Dressing

Buffalo Chickpea

Buffalo Chickpea

$12.95

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)

Chik'n Salad

Chik'n Salad

$12.50

Creamy Chickpea Salad with Celery, Green Onions & Grapes, on a bed of Romaine with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, "Honee" Mustard Dressing

Thai Noodle Salad

Thai Noodle Salad

$12.50

Rice Noodles tossed in Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing, with Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, on a bed of Romaine (contains peanuts, almonds & soy)

1/2 Kale Caesar Salad

$7.95

Kale & Romaine Blend, Toasted Chickpeas, Garlicky Croutons, Caper "Caesar" Dressing

1/2 Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$8.95

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)

1/2 Southwest Sweet Potato Salad

$8.95

Spiced & Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, served with Southwest Dressing

1/2 Thai Noodle Salad

$8.50

Rice Noodles tossed in Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing, with Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, on a bed of Romaine (contains peanuts, almonds & soy)

1/2 "Chik'n" Chickpea Salad

$8.50

Creamy Chickpea Salad with Celery, Green Onions & Grapes, on a bed of Romaine with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, "Honee" Mustard Dressing

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.50

Beyond Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, and Mustard served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$13.95

Beyond Burger, Avo Mash, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun

Diner Burger

Diner Burger

$13.95

Beyond Burger, Cheddar Cheeze Sauce, Tofu Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun (contains nuts & soy)

Thanksgiving Burger

Thanksgiving Burger

$13.95

Thanksgiving inspired Patty filled with your favorite flavors of the season, Rosemary, Thyme, and Sage topped with a Cranberry Ginger Chutney, fresh Field Greens and Garlic Aioli. Served on a Wheat Bun or Gluten-free Bun. Vegan, soy free, nut free, gluten free (with gf bun)

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$4.50+

Sweet Potato Lentil

$4.50+

Sides

Curried Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Salad

$3.95+Out of stock

Spinach Pasta Salad

$3.95+

Chipotle Potato Salad

$3.95+

Boulder Kettle Chip

$1.95

Boulder Hickory BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.95

White Cheddar Hippeas

$1.95

Lays Potato Chips

$1.25

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Lg BBQ Hippeas

$4.50

Lg Sriracha Hippeas

$4.50

Soup

$5.99+

Broccoli Brussel Slaw

$3.95Out of stock

Spicy Queso Chips

$1.95Out of stock

Moroccan Chickpea Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Chipotle Hummus & Veggies

$4.75Out of stock

4oz White Chedder Hippeas Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese Combo

$12.45

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Roll

$9.50

Pizza Roll Combo

$12.45

Focaccia Bakes

Bacon Philly Bake

$12.95

Pesto Sausage Bake

$13.95

Tomato Basil Bake

$11.95

Pot Pies

Pot Pie

$10.50

Pot Pie Combo

$12.45

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.50

Smoothies

Triple Berry Banana

$6.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Banana, and Apple Juice

Ginger Berry

$6.50

Triple Berry Banana and Ginger Juice

Mango Green Tea

$6.50

Mango, Matcha Green Tea, Banana, Nut Milk, Agave

Sunflower Paradise

$6.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Green Paradise

$6.50

Sunflower Paradise with Spinach

Classic Colada

$6.50

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice

Green Colada

$6.50

Classic Colada with Spinach

Berry Colada

$6.50

Classic Colada with Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries

Funky Monkey

$6.50

Cocoa Powder, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nut Milk

Choc-La-Cado

$7.00

Cocoa Powder, Avocado, Banana, Almond Butter, Nut Milk, Spinach

Boo-Berry

$7.50

Apple Juice, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries and Blueberries blended up with Activated Charcoal for a spooky smoothie.

PB & J Smoothie

PB & J Smoothie

$7.99Out of stock

Delicious smoothie with Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries. Topped with a spiced Pecan Granola, and two fresh Strawberries.

Good Morning

$7.00

Ginger Booch Berry

$7.50

Locally made Ginger Kombucha, blended with a mix of Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.

Peach Booch Pineapple Mango

$7.50

Locally made Peach Kombucha blended with Mango, and Pineapple.

Turmeric Booch Pineapple Berry

$7.50

Locally made Turmeric Kombucha blended with Pineapple, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.

Blueberry Booch Peach Banana

$7.50

Locally made Blueberry Kombucha, blended with Peach, and Banana.

Raspberry Booch Mango Pineapple

$7.50

Locally made Raspberry Kombucha blended with Mango and Pineapple.

Lavender Booch Berry

$7.50Out of stock

Locally made Lavender Kombucha blended with Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Raspberry 💘Latte

$4.75+

Double Shot

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Cashew Blended Latte

$5.50+

Almond Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+

Tea Lattes & Hot Tea

Turmeric Chai Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Filthy Chai Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Earl Grey Latte

$4.50+

High Garden Tea

$2.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Coconut Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Iced Tea & Soda

Oogave Soda

$2.75

Booch

Peach Booch

Ginger Booch

Raspberry Booch

Lavender Booch

Blueberry Booch

Turmeric Booch

Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Deer Park Water

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Planet H20

$2.00Out of stock

Natalies Tangerine Juice

$3.00

Natalies Orange Beet Juice

$3.00

Natalies Orange Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Natalies Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Natalies Blood Orange Juice

$3.00

Natalies Orange Juice

$3.00

Natalies Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Hopped Apple Otto

$5.00

Otto's CBD Hopped Apple Cider

Pear Rhubarb Otto

$5.00

Otto's CBD Pear Rhubarb Cider

Pineapple Passion Otto

$5.00

Otto's CBD Pineapple Passion Cider

Cucumber Phocus

$2.75

Phocus Cucumber Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Yuzu & Lime Phocus

$2.75

Phocus Yuzu & Lime Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Blood Orange Phocus

$2.75

Phocus Blood Orange Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Peach Phocus

$2.75

Phocus Peach Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Crisp Apple Phocus

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lavender CBD

$3.99Out of stock

Orange Grapefruit Living CBD

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Ginger Living CBD

$3.99Out of stock

Peach Honey CBD

$3.99Out of stock

GTs Pineapple CBD Kombucha

$5.99

GTs Pomegranate CBD Kombucha

$5.99

GTs Berry Lemonade CBD Kombucha

$5.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Build your own Vegan Breakfast sandwich! With choices like Tofu "Bacon", breakfast "Sausage", and our Just Egg patty!

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.75

Classic and savory Vegan and Gluten-Free Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuit

$3.75

Wheat English Muffin

$2.50

Breakfast Roll

$7.95

Biscuit Bake

Overnight Oats

$5.75

Chia Fruit Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$4.75

Strawberry Frosted Sugar Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Frosted Chocolate Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Frosted Double Chocolate Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Holiday (SM) Frosted Shortbread Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Holiday (LG) Frosted Shortbread

$5.00Out of stock

Frosted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Frosted Java Lover Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Frosted Coconut Chocolate Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Cupcakes

Apple Pie

$4.75

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$4.25

Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate Dream Cupcake

$4.25

Chocolate Vanilla Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$4.75

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.25

Lavender Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Curd Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.25

PB Jelly Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.25

Toasted Almond Cupcake

$4.25

Strawberry Vanilla

$4.25

BabyCupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Bars & Brownies

Double Chocolate Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Holiday Rice Crispy

$3.75Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar

$4.50

Muffins

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Spice Muffin

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cherry Almond Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Scones

Mocha Chip Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Toasted Almond Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Cider Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Coconut Chocolate Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Upside Down Cake

Caramel Apple Upside Down

$6.25

German Chocolate Upside Down Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Pecan Upside Down Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Parfaits

Caramel Apple Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Pecan Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

$6.75

Oreo Espresso

$6.25Out of stock

Vanilla Strawberry Cupcake Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Pecan Cheesecake Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

PB &J Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

German Chocolate Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Funfetti Cookie Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Orange Chocolate

$6.25Out of stock

Dirty Chai

$6.75Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Triple Cookie Dough

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Funfetti Sugar Cookie Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Lavender Vanilla Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Toasted Almond Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Dream Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Choc. Cupcake Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Mocha Parfait

$6.25Out of stock

Lemon Curd Cupcake Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Strawberry Funfetti Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Vanilla Bliss Parfait

Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Parfait

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Vanilla

$6.25Out of stock

Carrot Pecan Chessecake

$6.75Out of stock

Apple Pie

$6.25Out of stock

Triple Cookie Dough Oreo

$6.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Sunflower Bakehouse image
Banner pic
Sunflower Bakehouse image
Sunflower Bakehouse image

