Sunflower Bakehouse
287 Reviews
$$
2414 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
1/2 and 1/2 Combo
Sandwiches
Not-So-Classic Caprese
Mockzarella, Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread (contain nuts)
T.B.L.T.
Tofu "Bacon" Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread. Make It Super and add Avocado and Smoked "Gouda" for $3.00
Sunflower Cali
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
Chickpea Chik'n Sandwich
Chickpeas, Grapes & Celery in a Creamy Dressing with Romaine, Tomato, & "Honee" Mustard Dressing served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
Banh Mi
Vietnamese Marinated Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll (contains soy)
Meatball Melt
House-made Vegan Meatballs, topped with a Rich Tomato Gravy, and Smoked Gouda "Cheese" and served on our house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Spicy Vegan Sausage with Sauteed Onions & Peppers, and Cheddar Cheeze Sauce on a house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll (contains nuts)
BBQ Sandwich
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a Soy Protein, now Gluten-Free!), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Salads
Kale Caesar
Kale & Romaine Blend, Toasted Chickpeas, Garlicky Croutons, Caper "Caesar" Dressing
Southwest Sweet Potato
Spiced & Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, served with Southwest Dressing
Buffalo Chickpea
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
Chik'n Salad
Creamy Chickpea Salad with Celery, Green Onions & Grapes, on a bed of Romaine with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, "Honee" Mustard Dressing
Thai Noodle Salad
Rice Noodles tossed in Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing, with Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, on a bed of Romaine (contains peanuts, almonds & soy)
1/2 Kale Caesar Salad
Kale & Romaine Blend, Toasted Chickpeas, Garlicky Croutons, Caper "Caesar" Dressing
1/2 Buffalo Chickpea Salad
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
1/2 Southwest Sweet Potato Salad
Spiced & Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, served with Southwest Dressing
1/2 Thai Noodle Salad
Rice Noodles tossed in Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing, with Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, on a bed of Romaine (contains peanuts, almonds & soy)
1/2 "Chik'n" Chickpea Salad
Creamy Chickpea Salad with Celery, Green Onions & Grapes, on a bed of Romaine with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, "Honee" Mustard Dressing
Burgers
Classic Burger
Beyond Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, and Mustard served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun
Bistro Burger
Beyond Burger, Avo Mash, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun
Diner Burger
Beyond Burger, Cheddar Cheeze Sauce, Tofu Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served on our house-made Gluten-Free Pretzel Bun, or a traditional Wheat Bun (contains nuts & soy)
Thanksgiving Burger
Thanksgiving inspired Patty filled with your favorite flavors of the season, Rosemary, Thyme, and Sage topped with a Cranberry Ginger Chutney, fresh Field Greens and Garlic Aioli. Served on a Wheat Bun or Gluten-free Bun. Vegan, soy free, nut free, gluten free (with gf bun)
Sides
Curried Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Salad
Spinach Pasta Salad
Chipotle Potato Salad
Boulder Kettle Chip
Boulder Hickory BBQ Kettle Chips
White Cheddar Hippeas
Lays Potato Chips
Apple Sauce
Lg BBQ Hippeas
Lg Sriracha Hippeas
Soup
Broccoli Brussel Slaw
Spicy Queso Chips
Moroccan Chickpea Salad
Chipotle Hummus & Veggies
4oz White Chedder Hippeas Chip
Baked Mac & Cheese
Pizza Rolls
Pot Pies
Kids Meal
Smoothies
Triple Berry Banana
Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Banana, and Apple Juice
Ginger Berry
Triple Berry Banana and Ginger Juice
Mango Green Tea
Mango, Matcha Green Tea, Banana, Nut Milk, Agave
Sunflower Paradise
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice
Green Paradise
Sunflower Paradise with Spinach
Classic Colada
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice
Green Colada
Classic Colada with Spinach
Berry Colada
Classic Colada with Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries
Funky Monkey
Cocoa Powder, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nut Milk
Choc-La-Cado
Cocoa Powder, Avocado, Banana, Almond Butter, Nut Milk, Spinach
Boo-Berry
Apple Juice, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries and Blueberries blended up with Activated Charcoal for a spooky smoothie.
PB & J Smoothie
Delicious smoothie with Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries. Topped with a spiced Pecan Granola, and two fresh Strawberries.
Good Morning
Ginger Booch Berry
Locally made Ginger Kombucha, blended with a mix of Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.
Peach Booch Pineapple Mango
Locally made Peach Kombucha blended with Mango, and Pineapple.
Turmeric Booch Pineapple Berry
Locally made Turmeric Kombucha blended with Pineapple, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.
Blueberry Booch Peach Banana
Locally made Blueberry Kombucha, blended with Peach, and Banana.
Raspberry Booch Mango Pineapple
Locally made Raspberry Kombucha blended with Mango and Pineapple.
Lavender Booch Berry
Locally made Lavender Kombucha blended with Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, and Blueberries.
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Cold Brew
Espresso Shot
Dark Chocolate Raspberry 💘Latte
Double Shot
Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha Latte
Vanilla Latte
Cashew Blended Latte
Almond Vanilla Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Almond Joy Latte
Coconut Mocha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Caramel Apple Cider
Vanilla Steamer
Caramel Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Tea Lattes & Hot Tea
Iced Tea & Soda
Bottled Beverages
Deer Park Water
Pellegrino
Planet H20
Natalies Tangerine Juice
Natalies Orange Beet Juice
Natalies Orange Pineapple Juice
Kids Juice Box
Apple Juice
Natalies Grapefruit Juice
Natalies Blood Orange Juice
Natalies Orange Juice
Natalies Lemonade
Hopped Apple Otto
Otto's CBD Hopped Apple Cider
Pear Rhubarb Otto
Otto's CBD Pear Rhubarb Cider
Pineapple Passion Otto
Otto's CBD Pineapple Passion Cider
Cucumber Phocus
Phocus Cucumber Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Yuzu & Lime Phocus
Phocus Yuzu & Lime Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Blood Orange Phocus
Phocus Blood Orange Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Peach Phocus
Phocus Peach Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Crisp Apple Phocus
Strawberry Lavender CBD
Orange Grapefruit Living CBD
Apple Ginger Living CBD
Peach Honey CBD
GTs Pineapple CBD Kombucha
GTs Pomegranate CBD Kombucha
GTs Berry Lemonade CBD Kombucha
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own Vegan Breakfast sandwich! With choices like Tofu "Bacon", breakfast "Sausage", and our Just Egg patty!
Biscuit & Gravy
Classic and savory Vegan and Gluten-Free Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuit
Wheat English Muffin
Breakfast Roll
Biscuit Bake
Overnight Oats
Chia Fruit Bowl
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Strawberry Frosted Sugar Cookie
Strawberry Frosted Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie
Frosted Double Chocolate Cookie
Holiday (SM) Frosted Shortbread Cookie
Holiday (LG) Frosted Shortbread
Frosted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
Frosted Java Lover Cookie
Frosted Coconut Chocolate Cookie
Cupcakes
Apple Pie
Carrot Cake Cupcake
Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake
Chocolate Dream Cupcake
Chocolate Vanilla Cupcake
Cookies & Cream
Funfetti Cupcake
Lavender Vanilla
Lemon Curd Cupcake
Mexican Hot Chocolate
PB Jelly Cupcake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cupcake
Pumpkin Cupcake
Toasted Almond Cupcake
Strawberry Vanilla
BabyCupcakes
Bars & Brownies
Muffins
Scones
Upside Down Cake
Parfaits
Caramel Apple Parfait
Oreo Cheesecake Parfait
Pecan Parfait
Chocolate Chip Cookie Parfait
Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait
Oreo Espresso
Vanilla Strawberry Cupcake Parfait
Lemon Poppy Parfait
Pecan Cheesecake Parfait
PB &J Parfait
Chocolate Brownie Parfait
German Chocolate Parfait
Funfetti Cookie Parfait
Orange Chocolate
Dirty Chai
Snickerdoodle Parfait
Cookies & Cream Parfait
Triple Cookie Dough
Chocolate Cheesecake Parfait
Strawberry Chocolate Parfait
Funfetti Sugar Cookie Parfait
Mexican Hot Chocolate Parfait
Lavender Vanilla Parfait
Toasted Almond Parfait
Chocolate Dream Parfait
Peanut Butter Choc. Cupcake Parfait
Mocha Parfait
Lemon Curd Cupcake Parfait
Strawberry Funfetti Parfait
Vanilla Bliss Parfait
Oatmeal Raisin Parfait
Chocolate Vanilla
Carrot Pecan Chessecake
Apple Pie
Triple Cookie Dough Oreo
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214