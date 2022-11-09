Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2834 Azalea Pl

Nashville, TN 37204

Popular Items

Famous BBQ Wrap
Chik'n Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Entrees & Wednesday Specials

Tahini Ginger Tofu

$7.99

Sesame roasted tofu with carrots in a creamy Tahini Ginger Sauce. Vegan and gluten-free.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$7.99

Rice noodles layered in with our house-made Tofu Ricotta, Roasted Zucchini, traditional Lasagna Sauce, & topped with vegan cheese. Vegan and gluten-free.

Veggie Burgers

Bacon Ranch VB

Bacon Ranch VB

$9.50

Ranch, Bacon Bits (contain soy), Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Vegan.

All American VB

All American VB

$9.50

Dill pickles, mixed greens, red onions, tomato, & Dusseldorf mustard spread. Vegan.

Arugula Bistro VB

Arugula Bistro VB

$9.50

Arugula, avocado, red onions, tomato, & lemon dijon vinaigrette. Vegan.

Spicy Asian VB

Spicy Asian VB

$9.50

Asian slaw, spinach, tomato, red onion, & sriracha aioli. Vegan.

Garlic Mushroom VB

Garlic Mushroom VB

$9.50

Sauteed garlic mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, tomato, & sriracha aioli. Vegan.

Jalapeno VB

Jalapeno VB

$9.50

Sliced jalapenos, sun-dried tomato spread, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, & garlic aioli. Vegan.

Southern BBQ VB

Southern BBQ VB

$9.50

Sauteed onions, BBQ sauce, mixed greens, tomato, & garlic aioli. Vegan.

Traditional VB

Traditional VB

$9.50

Sun-dried tomato spread, mixed greens, tomato, red onions & garlic aioli. Vegan.

Sandwiches & Philly's

Famous BBQ Sandwich

Famous BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

Savory BBQ, BBQ sauce, Asian slaw, mixed greens, red onions, tomato, & garlic aioli. Vegan.

Hot Chik'n Sandwich

Hot Chik'n Sandwich

$9.50

Tangy Hot Chik'n, Ranch Slaw, Spicy Sauce, and a Pickle

Chik'n Philly

Chik'n Philly

$9.99

Seasoned Chik'n, Cashew Queso, Red & Green Bell Peppers, and Sauteed Onion, served on a Ciabatta Roll (V)

Hot Chik'n Philly

Hot Chik'n Philly

$9.99

Tangy Hot Chik'n, Cashew Cheeze Sauce, Red & Green Bell Peppers and Onions, served on a Ciabatta Roll

Roasted Potato Bowls

Loaded Potato Bowl

Loaded Potato Bowl

$7.99

Seasoned Potatoes, Cashew Queso, "Bacon" Bits, Crema (V)

"Bacon" Ranch Potato Bowl

"Bacon" Ranch Potato Bowl

$7.99

Seasoned Potatoes, Ranch, "Bacon" Bits, Avocado

Santa Fe Potato Bowl

Santa Fe Potato Bowl

$7.99

Seasoned Potatoes, Cashew Queso, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Crema

Famous BBQ Potato Bowl

Famous BBQ Potato Bowl

$8.99

Seasoned Potatoes, Cashew Queso, Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce (V)

Hot Chik'n Potato Bowl

Hot Chik'n Potato Bowl

$8.99

Seasoned Potatoes, Ranch, Hot Chik'n, Spicy Sauce (V)

Tacos & Nachos

Famous BBQ Taco

$4.75

*Tacos sold individually* Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli

Buffalo Tempeh Taco

$4.75

*Tacos sold individually* Spicy Buffalo Tempeh, Ranch Slaw, Crema

Hot Chik'n Taco

$4.75

*Tacos sold individually* Tangy Hot Chik'n, Ranch Slaw, Crema

Roasted Roots Taco

$4.75

*Tacos sold individually* Roasted Parsnips, Turnips, Carrots, and Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Basil Aioli

Famous BBQ Nachos

Famous BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce

Black Bean Nachos

Black Bean Nachos

$10.99

Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crema

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

$9.99

Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos

Combo Bowls

Roasted Root Bowl

Roasted Root Bowl

$12.99

Roasted and seasoned sweet potatoes, parsnip & carrots served over sesame kale, with your choice of sunflower brown rice or quinoa and topped with basil aioli. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Famous BBQ Bowl

Famous BBQ Bowl

$13.50

Savory BBQ, BBQ sauce, Asian slaw & smoky collard greens. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan.

Veggie Burger Bowl

Veggie Burger Bowl

$12.99

House-made veggie patty, sesame kale with topping style of your choice. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Smoky Bean Bowl

Smoky Bean Bowl

$11.99

Bean of the day with sesame kale & choice of garlic aioli or Sriracha aioli. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Tahini Ginger Tofu Bowl

Tahini Ginger Tofu Bowl

$13.50

Sesame roasted tofu & carrots in a tahini ginger sauce with sesame kale. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Hot Chik'n Bowl

Hot Chik'n Bowl

$13.50

Hot Chik'n Bowl comes with our Hot Chik'n, Ranch Slaw, and Smoky Collard Greens, served over Sunflower Rice or Quinoa

Buffalo Tempeh Bowl

$13.50

The Buffalo Tempeh Bowl comes with our Spicy Buffalo Tempeh, Ranch Slaw, and Smoky Collard Greens, served over Sunflower Rice or Quinoa and drizzled with creamy Ranch

Entree Salads

Chik'n Caesar Salad

Chik'n Caesar Salad

$12.50

Seasoned Chik'n, Caesar Kale, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Garlic Chickpeas, Caper Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Tempeh Salad

Buffalo Tempeh Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, spicy buffalo tempeh, tomato, red onion, shredded carrots, & drizzled with ranch dressing. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Chik'n "Bacon" Ranch Salad

Chik'n "Bacon" Ranch Salad

$12.50

Seasoned Chik'n, "Bacon" Bits, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, and Tomato drizzled with Ranch Dressing (V)

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, black bean & corn salsa, smoky tortilla chips, fresh avodaco, topped with a scoop of creamy black bean hummus and drizzled with southwest dressing. Vegan.

Asian Chik'n Salad

Asian Chik'n Salad

$12.50

Seasoned Chik'n, Mandarin Oranges, Purple Cabbage, Crunchy Noodles (contain gluten), drizzled with Asian Sesame Dressing (V)

Wraps

Chik'n Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chik'n Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Chik'n Strips, "Bacon" Bits, creamy Ranch, crisp Field Greens, freshly sliced Tomato and Red Onion (Vegan, contains Soy, and Gluten)

Roasted Root Wrap

Roasted Root Wrap

$10.50

Roasted Root Medley, Traditional Hummus, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, and Basil Aioli, served on a Wheat or Spinach Tortilla.

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$10.50

A savory wrap filled with Black Bean Hummus, Black Bean & Corn Salad, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Southwest Dressing, and Spring Mix

Famous BBQ Wrap

Famous BBQ Wrap

$10.99

Savory BBQ, BBQ sauce, Asian slaw, mixed greens, red onions, tomato, & garlic aioli. Vegan.

Smoky Bean & Rice Wrap

Smoky Bean & Rice Wrap

$9.99

Smokey beans, rice, sautéed onions, spinach, tomato, & Sriracha aioli. Vegan.

Buffalo Tempeh Wrap

Buffalo Tempeh Wrap

$10.99

Spicy buffalo tempeh, mixed greens, red onions, tomato, shredded carrots & vegan ranch. Vegan.

Chik'n Caesar Wrap

Chik'n Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned Chik'n, Caesar Kale, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Garlic Chickpeas, Caper Caesar Dressing

Asian Chik'n Wrap

Asian Chik'n Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned Chik'n, Mandarin Oranges, Purple Cabbage, Crunchy Noodles (contain gluten), Sesame Dressing, fresh Spring Mix

Hot Chik'n Wrap

Hot Chik'n Wrap

$10.99

Tangy Hot Chik'n, Ranch Slaw, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Tomato, Hot Sauce

Sides & Soups

Veg of the Day

$4.25+

Cup of Soup

$4.25+
Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$4.25
Bean of the Day

Bean of the Day

$4.25+
Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw

$4.25+
Black Bean & Corn Salad

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$4.25+
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.25+
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.25+
Citrus Kale Salad

Citrus Kale Salad

$4.25+
Pad Thai Salad

Pad Thai Salad

$4.25+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.25+
Caramelized Apple

Caramelized Apple

$4.25+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.25+
Sunflower Brown Rice

Sunflower Brown Rice

$4.25+
Sesame Kale

Sesame Kale

$4.25+
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.25+
Quinoa

Quinoa

$4.25+

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

$5.00

Desserts & Baked Goods

No-Bake Cookie

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

$4.99

Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Berries & Cream

$4.99

Corn Bread

$4.25

Lavender Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Black Forest

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Rice Krispie Treat

$4.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Chai Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Dream Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

Oogave Soda

$3.00

Booch

$3.75+

G.T.'S Kombucha and Cider

CBD Sparkling Wellness Water

Out of stock

YerbaMate

Switters Iced Coffee

$3.99

Deer Park Bottled Water

$1.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

Oil Free Menu

Oil-Free Veggie Burger Bowl

$12.99

A base of Quinoa or Sunflower Rice (contains roasted Sunflower Seeds), with a layer of No - Oil Kale, or Collard Greens, and topped with our root based Veggie Burger, Tomato, Red Onions and your choice of BBQ Sauce, or Sweet Chile Pineapple Sauce

All American Veggie Burger Bowl

$12.99

A base of Quinoa or Sunflower Rice (contains roasted Sunflower Seeds), with a layer of No - Oil Kale, or Collard Greens, and topped with our root based Veggie Burger, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, and Dusseldorf Mustard

Power Protein Bowl

$11.99

A base of Quinoa or Sunflower Rice (contains roasted Sunflower Seeds), with a layer of No - Oil Kale, or Collard Greens, and topped with our Bean of the Day, and your choice of BBQ Sauce, or Sweet Chile Pineapple Compote

Lean Bean & Quinoa Wrap

$9.99

Quinoa, Beans, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, and BBQ Sauce. Served in a Spinach or Wheat Tortilla (both contain a small amount of Oil)

All American Veggie Burger

$9.50

Our Root Based Veggie Burger with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, & Dusseldorf Mustard.

Citrus Balsamic Quinoa Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens topped with Quinoa, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, and Shredded Carrots with our house-made Citrus Balsamic Dressing

Quinoa

$4.25

Bean of the Day

$4.25

Collard Greens

$4.25

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$4.25

Fruit Salad

$4.25

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.25

No - Oil Kale

$4.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville, TN 37204

Directions

Gallery
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

