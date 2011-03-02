Nelly's Truffles Coconut

$4.95

Arguably our most popular bar, the Coconut Bar will make you wonder how something so good for you can taste so sinfully decadent! Don’t let the old-fashioned vibe of this bar fool ya… our modern take on a tried-and-true favorite is loaded with natural occurring vitamins and minerals, and is high in Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Phosphorus, Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper, and Selenium. A true powerhouse of flavor and nutrition!