SunLife Organics Century City
No reviews yet
10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1383
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Signature Shakes
Kale, cucumber, spinach, mint, fennel, mango, ginger, lemon, aloe vera
Banana, blueberry, grass-fed whey protein, flax oil, hemp milk
Young Thai coconut meat, spinach, raw cashew butter, colostrum, chlorophyll, aloe vera, collagen, green superfoods blend, silica, grass-fed whey protein isolate, Brain-On (e3 Live), MCT oil, mushroom blend (chaga, reishi, cordyceps, shiitake, maitake, turkey tail, agaricus, meshima, tremella and lion’s mane), tocos (rice bran solubles), hemp milk
Young Thai coconut meat, medjool date, pink Himalayan salt, Blue Majik (e3 Live), lotus pollen, grass-fed whey protein isolate, collagen, hemp milk, pineapple juice
Strawberry, banana, açai, goji berries, resveratrol, raw coconut butter, apple juice
Coconut Sorbet, cashew Butter, grass-fed whey protein, goat mineral whey, maca, collagen, colostrum, rice bran solubles, Strong Coffee Co. Black™, trace mineral complex, pink Himalayan salt, oat milk, chocolate drizzled. Topped with cacao nibs.
Young Thai coconut meat, grass-fed whey protein, peanut butter, collagen, MCT oil, pink Himalayan salt, monk fruit, alkaline water. Topped with cacao nibs
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, young Thai coconut meat, grass-fed whey protein, raw cashew butter, medjool dates, pink Himalayan salt, hemp milk
Banana, raw cashew butter, raw plant protein, raw cacao nibs, maca, colostrum, flax oil, trace mineral complex, pink Himalayan salt, chia seeds, raw honey, hemp milk
Banana, raw vanilla plant protein, raw almond butter, pink Himalayan salt, raw cacao nibs, fresh mint, raw honey, spinach, hemp milk. Topped with mint and raw cacao nibs
Banana, Medjool dates, cinnamon, spirulina, maca, raw cacao nibs, chia seeds, raw plant protein, raw cashew butter, Young Thai Coconut water
Banana, raw plant chocolate protein, Four Sigmatic mushroom blend, peanut butter, dates, cinnamon, pink Himalayan salt, MCT oil, rocket fuel, oat milk
Mango, blue majik, SunLife Apex Superfood powder, Sunlife ceremonial Matcha powder, SunLife Hydration & Beauty powder, lemon, spinach, pineapple juice. Topped with mint
Banana, raw almond butter, medjool dates, maca, bee pollen, raw cacao nibs, raw coconut butter, royal jelly, almond milk
Protein/ Fruit Smoothies
Bowls
Hot oatmeal mixed with grass-fed whey protein, chia seeds, maca, collagen, maple syrup, olive oil, grass-fed butter, topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter, chocolate spread, and himalayan sea salt,
Blended açaí, banana, blueberries, cashew butter, hemp milk topped with Superfood trail Mix, bananas, almond butter, coconut shreds, honey
Blended açai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, apple juice and almond milk topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds
Acai topped with paleo granola, peanut butter, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, chocolate spread, coconut chips and raw honey
Blended dragon fruit, raspberry, mango and hemp milk topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry and coconut shreds
Hot oatmeal mixed with coconut butter, chia seeds and maple syrup and topped with banana, blueberry and strawberry
Açai sorbet topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds
Blended banana, mango, passionfruit, coconut sorbet, blue majik , coconut water and pineapple. Topped with hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, lotus pollen and coconut whip.
Açai, strawberry, banana, raw cacao, chocolate plant protein and hemp milk topped with granola, coconut meat, banana, raw cashew butter, goji berries, bee pollen and honey
Acai blend, protein, tocos, collagen, colostrum, almond butter, MCT, silica w/ granola, fruit, cashew butter, goji, cacao, lotus pollen, sea salt, coconut, honey
Shots
Coffee/Tea
Hot echinacea tea, ginger, raw rescue honey, cayenne, lemon
Hot drip coffee
Turmeric chai elixir, coconut cream, oat milk
Hot drip coffee, grass-fed butter, Prymal superfood creamer, raw honey
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, coconut cream, monk fruit, and oat milk
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, strawberries, coconut cream, maple syrup, monk fruit, and oat milk
Cold drip iced coffee brewed w/ alkaline water for 12 hours
Turmeric, ginger, lemon, raw honey, black pepper, hot alkaline water
Food
Toasted gluten free bread, smashed avocados, pink Himalayan salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, balsamic glaze, olive oil, strawberries
Toasted gluten free bread topped with peanut butter, bananas, chocolate spread, raw honey, goji berries, raw cacao nibs, pink Himalayan salt
Handcrafted in small batches from organic grass-fed beef
Bone broth, ginger, lemon, black pepper, Himalayan sea salt and cayenne
Fresh Juice
Apple, lemon, ginger, cayenne pepper over ice
Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger, lemon, aloe vera
Spinach, celery, kale, cucumber
Orange, strawberry, carrot
Dragon Fruit, Apple, Lemon, Mint, Strawberry, Aloe, Collagen, Resveratrol. Topped with Mint, Served over Ice.
Cucumber, celery, spinach fennel, mint, apple, lemon
Pressed Juice
Celery, Spinach, Romaine, Kale, Lemon
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Raw Honey, Alkaline Water, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper
Pineapple, Pear, Green Apple, Lemon, Rose Water, Beet
Lemon, Ginger, Green Apple, Cayenne Pepper
Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Green Apple, Lemon, Mint
Ginger, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar, Oregano, Garlic, Cayenne Pepper
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Raw Honey, Black Pepper
SunLife Granola Bars
Retail
Our Single Origin, Ceremonial Grade Matcha is the greatest on the planet. Grown in the incredible region of Kagoshima.
Our Single Origin, Ceremonial Grade Matcha is the greatest on the planet. Grown in the incredible region of Kagoshima.
Canned Lime Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of lime flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Canned Peach Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of peach flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Canned Raspberry Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of raspberry flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Rise and glow from within. Our Sunshine is non-alcoholic and infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and vitamins such as C and D, Zinc, Saffron, and Turmeric for a super boost of immunity. Collagen brightens complexion while Coffeeberry® gently caffeinates for a bright-eyed morning.
Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.
Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, gently caffeinated Kin is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.
Decadent, organic almond butter with BIG chunks of raw and organic almonds, all wrapped in Fair-Trade dark chocolate! 6 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of protein!
A peanut butter bar with crispy, crunchies it? Heaven on Earth. If you are a fan of all things peanut butter, and you are KEEN on quinoa, then this bar is a must-try! The nutrient-dense superfood packs the perfect amount of crunch to this protein and fiber-rich bar.
Nougat is for those candy bar lovers who aren’t partial to chunks of nuts in their sweets! Rich caramel and satisfying nougat wrapped in luscious dark chocolate.
Arguably our most popular bar, the Coconut Bar will make you wonder how something so good for you can taste so sinfully decadent! Don’t let the old-fashioned vibe of this bar fool ya… our modern take on a tried-and-true favorite is loaded with natural occurring vitamins and minerals, and is high in Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Phosphorus, Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper, and Selenium. A true powerhouse of flavor and nutrition!
Nutty Nougat is the ultimate in candy bar flavor indulgence.
The Peanut Butter Coconut bar has a flavor like no other. It’s perfect for the peanut butter lover who also digs the subtle taste of coconut. It’s flakey, its dense, its flavor is NUTS! You have to try it yourself to understand. This bar is high in protein, contains vitamin E, vitamin A, essential fatty acids and fiber
Combine the savory decadence of organic raw cacao with the refreshing flavor of organic peppermint oil, and you’ve got a nutrition-packed 16g protein bar (that doesn’t taste like a protein bar).
Decadent dark chocolate and creamy peanut butter team up to make this one of our most mouth-watering protein bars yet. And with 20 grams of high-quality raw vegan protein, it’s a great way to fuel your body for the day ahead.
Chewy, sweet, and exotic: how else can you explain the combination of organic vanilla, cashew, and coconut? These unique flavors will combine to create a flavor that’s not quite like anything you’ve ever experienced.
Merch
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1383, Los Angeles, CA 90067