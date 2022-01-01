Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Sun Life Coffee Bar (318)

review star

No reviews yet

100 Worcester St.

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MORNING STARTERS

CROISSANT

$2.39

SCONE

$2.29

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.39
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$1.79

Please select your muffin flavor at time of pick-up.

COFFEE CAKE

$1.95
DANISH

DANISH

$2.75

BEVERAGES

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$1.59
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.09+

HOT TEA

$2.09+

ICED TEA

$1.69+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.79+

CHAI LATTE

$3.39+

CAPPUCCINO

$2.99+

CAFE LATTE

$2.89+

CAFE AMERICANO

$2.29+

CAFE MOCHA

$3.09+

CAFÉ WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$3.49+

FLAVORED CAFE LATTE

$3.19+

CARAMEL MACHIATTO

$3.49+

ESPRESSO

$1.89+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit318slcb@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

100 Worcester St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Crossroads Cafe (298)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Worcester Street Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Wellesley Gateway (312)
orange starNo Reviews
93 Worcester Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
orange starNo Reviews
55 William Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
orange starNo Reviews
301 Reservoir Street Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Echo Bridge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1068 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wellesley Hills
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston