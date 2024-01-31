Sunlight Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sunlight Cafe, in the Roosevelt neighborhood, serves delicious, homemade vegetarian food - since 1976! We do breakfast, lunch & dinner and have vegan & gluten-free options.
Location
6404 9th Avenue Northeast, Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Royal Palm Thai Restaurant - 6417 Roosevelt Way NE Suite 201
No Reviews
6417 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurant