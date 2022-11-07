Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee

326 Reviews

$

2024 Center Ave

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Popular Items

Yutang White Bread
Nutella Roll Cake
6” Fruit Paradise

Soft

Big Coconut

$2.85
Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$1.95
Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60
Cookie Dough (Bolo)

Cookie Dough (Bolo)

$1.95
Bolo Milky Bun

Bolo Milky Bun

$2.65
Custard Cream Bun

Custard Cream Bun

$2.25
Cream Cheese Puff

Cream Cheese Puff

$2.50
Brioche

Brioche

$2.75
Coffee Broiche

Coffee Broiche

$2.95
Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.50

Chicken Cheese Roll

$3.70
Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$2.65
Spicy Hawaiian

Spicy Hawaiian

$2.65
Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.85
Mushroom Cheese

Mushroom Cheese

$2.65
Tuna

Tuna

$2.75
Shredded Pork Bun

Shredded Pork Bun

$2.25

Sweet Corn & Ham Bun

$2.25
Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$1.95
Green Onion Bun

Green Onion Bun

$2.00

Danish

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Coffee Croissant

$3.75
Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$3.75
Shredded pork pastry bun

Shredded pork pastry bun

$2.85
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.75
Custard Danish

Custard Danish

$2.75Out of stock
Ham&Cheese Danish

Ham&Cheese Danish

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50
Scallion Egg Danish

Scallion Egg Danish

$5.25

Hard

Epi

$2.96Out of stock

Butter Fizzle

$2.50Out of stock

Doughnut

French Twist *2

French Twist *2

$4.00
Taro Red Bean

Taro Red Bean

$2.80

Sugar Mochi Donut

$1.75Out of stock
Danish Doughnut

Danish Doughnut

$2.65Out of stock

Pack

Brioche Roll Pack

$5.00

Melon Pan Pack

$5.00

Mini Frank Roll

$5.25

Toast

Yutang White Bread

Yutang White Bread

$4.00

English Tofu Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Raisin Toast

$5.00
Whole Wheat Bread

Whole Wheat Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

4 layers of strawberry cream
6" Black Forest

6" Black Forest

$30.00
Heart Shaped Tiramisu

Heart Shaped Tiramisu

$31.00Out of stock

6" Taro Pudding Cake

$31.00

6" Starwberry Oreo Delight

$32.00
6" Strawberry Cream Cake

6” Strawberry Cream Cake

$30.00

6” Fruit Paradise

$32.00

6" Spooky Oreo

$34.00

6"Brown Sugar Boba Cake

$28.00

6"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake

$32.00

Candles

$0.50

Cheesecake

$13.00
8" Black Forest

8" Black Forest

$36.00
8" Strawberry Cream Cake

8" Strawberry Cream Cake

$36.00

8" Strawberry Oreo Delight

$40.00
8" Mix Fruit Paradise (NEW)

8" Mix Fruit Paradise (NEW)

$40.00
8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$38.00

8" Chocolate Mousse

$38.00Out of stock
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$38.00

8" Chocolate Oreo Cake

$40.00

8"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake

$38.00

Cut Cake

Big Cream Puff

Big Cream Puff

$3.15

Matcha Cream Puff

$3.15
Strawberry Cream Slice

Strawberry Cream Slice

$5.25

Black Forest Slice

$5.25
Tiramisu Slice

Tiramisu Slice

$5.75

Chocolate Mousse Slice

$5.75
Mango Mousse Slice

Mango Mousse Slice

$5.75

Mixed Fruit Cake Sliced

$5.25

Japanese Pudding

$3.85

Mango Panna Cotta

$3.85

Brown Sugar Boba Pudding

$4.00

Oreo Cream Puff

$2.75Out of stock

Tiramisu Cream Puff

$2.75Out of stock

Single Hokkaido Cream Cake

$2.25

Ambient Cake

Custard Roll Cake

Custard Roll Cake

$3.00
Green Tea Roll Cake

Green Tea Roll Cake

$3.00
Nutella Roll Cake

Nutella Roll Cake

$3.30
Rainbow Roll Cake

Rainbow Roll Cake

$4.40

Salted Cheese Cake

$2.95

Pastry Cake (Sliced) *2

$3.90
Golden Lava Cake

Golden Lava Cake

$3.85
Classic Cheese Tart

Classic Cheese Tart

$2.80

Mango Cheese Tart

$2.80
Portuguese Egg Tart *2

Portuguese Egg Tart *2

$5.50

Chocolate Cup Cake Pack

$5.25

Coffee Chiffon

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Oreo Chiffee

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie

Almond Biscuit Cookie

$5.75
Almond Crispy Cookie

Almond Crispy Cookie

$6.50
Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$5.75

Bite pineapple box*12

$22.00

Bite pineapple

$2.00

Crispy Butter Cake Box*6

$24.00Out of stock

Crispy Butter Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Valentine"s Day Box

$15.00Out of stock

Macaron

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Tart Box*12

$32.00Out of stock

Long Cake

Green Tea Red Bean Long Cake

Green Tea Red Bean Long Cake

$12.00
Taro Milk Long Cake

Taro Milk Long Cake

$12.00
Hokkaido Cream Cake Pack

Hokkaido Cream Cake Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Taiwanese Merchandise

Bite Size Pineapple Tart - Single

$1.50Out of stock

Bite Size Pineapple Tart - Box

$18.00Out of stock

Nougat Cracker - Single

$1.50Out of stock

Nougat Cracker - Box

$18.00Out of stock

Taro Paste Mooncake

$4.50Out of stock

Cantonese Pineapple Mooncake

$4.00Out of stock

Earl Gray Mochi Mooncake

$4.50Out of stock

White Mooncake Box

$14.00

pineapple tart(oolong tea)-single

$1.20Out of stock

pineapple Tart (oolong tea)-Box

$14.40Out of stock

Bag

Paper Bag

$0.10

Pineapple Shopping Bag

$2.99

Sunmerry Tote Bag

$4.99

cold bag

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2024 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Directions

Gallery
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ image
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ image
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ image
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ image

Map
