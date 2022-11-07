Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove Garden Grove

review star

No reviews yet

13902 Brookhurst Street

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Popular Items

DALGONA COFFEE
8in Fruit Paradise
Taro Milk Cake

Brioche

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$2.00

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$1.50

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$2.00

Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.

Brioche

Brioche

$2.50

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.00

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.50

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.50

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.00

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$2.00

Chocolate flavored traditional Taiwanese bun. Sweet chocolate coating on top with Nutella filling.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Shiitake Cheese

Shiitake Cheese

$2.00

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$2.90

Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Tuna

Tuna

$2.00

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$2.50

Euro

Chicken Cheddar

Chicken Cheddar

$3.00

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$1.50

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.00

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.00

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$2.50

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.50

Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

$2.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

$4.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Egg Tart Pack (4pcs)

Egg Tart Pack (4pcs)

$8.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top. 4 in a pack

Boba Egg Tarts Box (2 pcs)

Boba Egg Tarts Box (2 pcs)

$7.00

Earl grey flavored egg tart topped with fresh boba and chocolate wafer. (Pack of 2)

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.50Out of stock

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Toast Package

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

$4.00

Croissant shaped bread roll made with Japanese flour, topped with sea salt.

Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$5.00

Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)

Rolls

Ham & Cheese Roll

$1.00

Chocolate Roll

$1.00

Strawberry Roll

$1.00

CIR-CAKE

6in Spooky Oreo Cake

6in Spooky Oreo Cake

$25.00
6in Strawberry Custard Cake

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

$25.00
6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$25.00
6in Strawberry Cream Cake

6in Strawberry Cream Cake

$25.00
8in Fruit Paradise

8in Fruit Paradise

$30.00
8in Mocha Walnut

8in Mocha Walnut

$30.00
8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$30.00
8in Strawberry Cream

8in Strawberry Cream

$30.00
8in Taro Pudding

8in Taro Pudding

$30.00
8in Tiramisu

8in Tiramisu

$30.00
8in Mango Mousse

8in Mango Mousse

$30.00
Happy birthday candle (each set)

Happy birthday candle (each set)

$3.00
I love you candle (each set)

I love you candle (each set)

$3.00

Long Cakes & Cream Puff

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$10.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Green Tea Red Bean

Green Tea Red Bean

$10.00

Green tea flavored sponge cake filled with red bean and a thin layer of fresh cream.

Taro Milk Cake

Taro Milk Cake

$10.00

Taro flavored sponge cake filled with taro and a thin layer of fresh cream. *Very popular in Taiwan*

Cream Puff Single

Cream Puff Single

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

$12.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Pudding

Caramel Pudding

Caramel Pudding

$3.00

Caramel Pudding Box (Caramel x3 pcs)

$9.00Out of stock

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame Donut

Black Sesame Donut

$2.50

Churro

$2.50
Matcha White Chocolate Donut

Matcha White Chocolate Donut

$2.50
Oreo

Oreo

$2.50
Strawberry Donut

Strawberry Donut

$2.50
Sugar Donut

Sugar Donut

$2.50

Coffee

Black Sesame Coffee

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$3.00+

Caramel Macchiatto

$5.50+

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Boba Cafe Latte

$6.00+

DALGONA COFFEE

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.25+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.50+

Fresh Lemon Series

Freshly Squeezed Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00+

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$6.00+

Kumquat Lemon GT

$6.00+

Lemon Cooler

$5.00

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$4.50+

Boba Milk Tea!

$5.00+

Milk Tea with Oreo & Puff Cream

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea /w Puff Cream

$5.30+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Purple Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Series

Jasmine Green Tea w/ Salted Cheese!

$5.20+

Black Tea with Salted Cheese

$5.20+

Milk Tea With Salted Cheese

$5.50+

TEA Beverage

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00+

Black Tea

$4.00+

Boba

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Specialty

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.00

Golden Pineapple Green Tea 1.5!

$5.80

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk!

$5.50+

Purple Taro Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$5.50+

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$5.50+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry Milk

$5.00+

Tiger Coffee

$6.50

Merry Milk Tea

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843

