Sunmerry Bakery - Irvine

review star

No reviews yet

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E

Irvine, CA 92618

Boba Milk Tea
8in Tiramisu
8in Mango Mousse

Brioche

BBQ Pork Bolo

BBQ Pork Bolo

$2.90

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$1.80

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Brioche

Brioche

$3.50

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.90

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.90

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.90

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.90

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.75

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Shiitake Mushroom Cheese

Shiitake Mushroom Cheese

$2.90

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Tuna

Tuna

$2.75

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.20

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Boba Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

Boba Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

$7.00Out of stock
Custard Danish

Custard Danish

$2.40

Flakey danish filled with vanilla custard and topped with powdered sugar.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$2.85

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.55

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Portuguese Egg Tart

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.80

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.80

Portuguese Egg Tart x2 pcs

Portuguese Egg Tart x2 pcs

$5.50

Portuguese Egg Tart x2 pcs

$5.50

Portuguese Egg Tart Pack (x4pcs)

Portuguese Egg Tart Pack (x4pcs)

$11.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Euro

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.00

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Black Sesame

Mochi Black Sesame

$2.70

Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.50

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Toast Package

Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.00

Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

$4.80

Croissant shaped bread roll made with Japanese flour, topped with sea salt.

Thick Toast

Thick Toast

$4.00
White Bread

White Bread

$4.00
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$4.20

CIR-CAKE

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

$32.00
6in Spooky Oreo Cake

6in Spooky Oreo Cake

$32.00
6in Strawberry Cream Cake

6in Strawberry Cream Cake

$32.00
6in Black Forest Cake

6in Black Forest Cake

$32.00
8in Fruit Paradise

8in Fruit Paradise

$35.00
8in Taro Pudding

8in Taro Pudding

$35.00
8in Mocha Walnut

8in Mocha Walnut

$34.00
8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$34.00
8in Mango Mousse

8in Mango Mousse

$34.00
8in Tiramisu

8in Tiramisu

$34.00
8in Strawberry Cream

8in Strawberry Cream

$34.00
Happy birthday Candle (each set)

Happy birthday Candle (each set)

$3.00
I love you Candle (each set)

I love you Candle (each set)

$3.00

Long Cake & Desserts

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$12.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Cream Puff Single

Cream Puff Single

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

$12.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Ambient Cake

Pineapple Tart

Pineapple Tart

$3.30

A sweet traditional Taiwanese pastry containing butter, flour, egg, sugar, and pineapple jam and bites.

Pineapple Tarts Box (6pcs)

Pineapple Tarts Box (6pcs)

$19.00

Pudding

Caramel Pudding

Caramel Pudding

$3.30

Caramel Pudding Box (Caramellx3pcs)

$9.90

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame

Black Sesame

$3.00

Churro

$3.00
Matcha White Chocolate

Matcha White Chocolate

$3.00
Oreo

Oreo

$3.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.20
Sugar

Sugar

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.50+

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.25+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Boba Coffee Latte

$6.00+

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$3.85+

Black Sesame Coffee

$5.50+

Lemon Series

Freshly Squeezed Green Tea

$6.00+

Freshly Squeezed Black Tea

$6.00+

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Lemon Cooler Slush

$5.00

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea

$5.50+

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.50+

Boba Milk Tea w/ Puff Cream

$5.80+

Purple Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Series

Green Tea w/ Salted Cheese!

$5.70+

Black Tea w/ Salted Cheese

$5.70+

Milk Tea w/ Salted Cheese

$6.00+

Specialty

Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00

Golden Pineapple Green Tea

$5.80

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.30+

Taro Milk

$6.00+Out of stock

Purple Taro Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry Milk

$5.00+

Tiger Coffee

$6.50

Merry Milk Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Slush

$6.00

Mango Slush

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Due to lack of drivers, all orders will be fulfilled between 10 am to 6pm regardless of your selected time. Thank you for your patience.

Location

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine, CA 92618

Directions

